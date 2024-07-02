July 2024 Third Baseman Rankings

Here are the July rest-of-season rankings. Players are listed based on how I perceive their 5x5 value going forward. In two weeks, I’ll present my way-too-early 2025 rankings in this same format.

Third Baseman ROS Rankings

July Third Basemen Team 2024 May 1 Gunnar Henderson Orioles 5 2 2 Elly De La Cruz Reds 2 1 3 Jose Ramirez Guardians 3 4 4 Austin Riley Braves 1 3 5 Rafael Devers Red Sox 4 5 6 Royce Lewis Twins 7 11 7 Manny Machado Padres 6 8 8 Maikel Garcia Royals 8 9 9 Christopher Morel Cubs 14 OF 7 10 Alec Bohm Phillies 16 10 11 Spencer Steer Reds 10 6 12 Jordan Westburg Orioles 22 12 13 Ryan McMahon Rockies 18 16 14 Ha-Seong Kim Padres 19 18 15 Josh Jung Rangers 9 19 16 Alex Bregman Astros 13 14 17 Isaac Paredes Rays 17 13 18 Jeimer Candelario Reds 11 17 19 Luis Rengifo Angels 28 27 20 Noelvi Marte Reds 27 28 21 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 12 2B 15 2B 22 Nolan Arenado Cardinals 14 20 23 Matt Chapman Giants 21 24 24 Justin Turner Blue Jays 22 1B 20 1B 25 Willi Castro Twins 36 39 26 Mark Vientos Mets 11 DH 8 DH 27 Max Muncy Dodgers 20 22 28 Jose Miranda Twins 54 55 29 Ke’Bryan Hayes Pirates 12 15 30 Michael Busch Cubs 23 25 31 Jake Burger Marlins 15 21 32 Joey Ortiz Brewers 33 2B 38 33 Matt Vierling Tigers 41 41 34 Jose Caballero Rays 31 SS 26 SS 35 Coby Mayo Orioles 67 37 36 Nick Senzel Nationals 26 26 37 DJ LeMahieu Yankees 29 32 38 Amed Rosario Rays 33 SS 24 SS 39 Dylan Moore Mariners 42 2B 44 2B 40 J.D. Davis Yankees 39 49 41 Isiah Kiner-Falefa Blue Jays 44 42 42 Colt Keith Tigers 24 31 43 Daniel Schneemann Guardians NR NR 44 Junior Caminero Rays 31 30 45 Donovan Solano Padres 49 2B 53 2B 46 Anthony Rendon Angels 34 50 47 Chris Taylor Dodgers 45 57 48 Josh H. Smith Rangers 78 54 49 Tyler Freeman Guardians 30 29 50 Justyn-Henry Malloy Tigers 68 NR 51 Eugenio Suarez Diamondbacks 37 34 52 Josh Rojas Mariners 49 33 53 Miguel Sano Angels 58 1B 40 54 Brett Baty Mets 33 36 55 Abraham Toro Athletics 85 60 56 Tyler Black Brewers 48 23 57 Yoan Moncada White Sox 32 NR 58 Patrick Wisdom Cubs 40 47 59 Whit Merrifield Phillies 36 2B 45 2B 60 Edmundo Sosa Phillies 61 NR 61 Jose Fermin Cardinals 75 2B NR 62 Oswaldo Cabrera Yankees 218 OF NR 63 Ramon Urias Orioles 66 51 64 Jon Berti Yankees 38 44 65 Otto Lopez Marlins 80 SS n/a 66 Brian Anderson Braves 79 NR 67 Deyvison De Los Santos Diamondbacks 108 NR 68 Aaron Schunk Rockies 82 NR 69 Tyler Nevin Athletics 90 56 70 Gio Urshela Tigers 50 NR

Dropping off: Trey Lipscomb (57th), Jared Triolo (60th), Vidal Bruján (62nd), Andre Lipcius (64th), Ezequiel Duran (65th)