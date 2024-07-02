 Skip navigation
July 2024 Third Baseman Rankings

  
Published July 2, 2024 04:36 AM

Here are the July rest-of-season rankings. Players are listed based on how I perceive their 5x5 value going forward. In two weeks, I’ll present my way-too-early 2025 rankings in this same format.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other July rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Third Baseman ROS Rankings

JulyThird BasemenTeam2024May
1Gunnar HendersonOrioles52
2Elly De La CruzReds21
3Jose RamirezGuardians34
4Austin RileyBraves13
5Rafael DeversRed Sox45
6Royce LewisTwins711
7Manny MachadoPadres68
8Maikel GarciaRoyals89
9Christopher MorelCubs14 OF7
10Alec BohmPhillies1610
11Spencer SteerReds106
12Jordan WestburgOrioles2212
13Ryan McMahonRockies1816
14Ha-Seong KimPadres1918
15Josh JungRangers919
16Alex BregmanAstros1314
17Isaac ParedesRays1713
18Jeimer CandelarioReds1117
19Luis RengifoAngels2827
20Noelvi MarteReds2728
21Brendan DonovanCardinals12 2B15 2B
22Nolan ArenadoCardinals1420
23Matt ChapmanGiants2124
24Justin TurnerBlue Jays22 1B20 1B
25Willi CastroTwins3639
26Mark VientosMets11 DH8 DH
27Max MuncyDodgers2022
28Jose MirandaTwins5455
29Ke’Bryan HayesPirates1215
30Michael BuschCubs2325
31Jake BurgerMarlins1521
32Joey OrtizBrewers33 2B38
33Matt VierlingTigers4141
34Jose CaballeroRays31 SS26 SS
35Coby MayoOrioles6737
36Nick SenzelNationals2626
37DJ LeMahieuYankees2932
38Amed RosarioRays33 SS24 SS
39Dylan MooreMariners42 2B44 2B
40J.D. DavisYankees3949
41Isiah Kiner-FalefaBlue Jays4442
42Colt KeithTigers2431
43Daniel SchneemannGuardiansNRNR
44Junior CamineroRays3130
45Donovan SolanoPadres49 2B53 2B
46Anthony RendonAngels3450
47Chris TaylorDodgers4557
48Josh H. SmithRangers7854
49Tyler FreemanGuardians3029
50Justyn-Henry MalloyTigers68NR
51Eugenio SuarezDiamondbacks3734
52Josh RojasMariners4933
53Miguel SanoAngels58 1B40
54Brett BatyMets3336
55Abraham ToroAthletics8560
56Tyler BlackBrewers4823
57Yoan MoncadaWhite Sox32NR
58Patrick WisdomCubs4047
59Whit MerrifieldPhillies36 2B45 2B
60Edmundo SosaPhillies61NR
61Jose FerminCardinals75 2BNR
62Oswaldo CabreraYankees218 OFNR
63Ramon UriasOrioles6651
64Jon BertiYankees3844
65Otto LopezMarlins80 SSn/a
66Brian AndersonBraves79NR
67Deyvison De Los SantosDiamondbacks108NR
68Aaron SchunkRockies82NR
69Tyler NevinAthletics9056
70Gio UrshelaTigers50NR

Dropping off: Trey Lipscomb (57th), Jared Triolo (60th), Vidal Bruján (62nd), Andre Lipcius (64th), Ezequiel Duran (65th)

  • On the one hand, it’s still not at all clear that Deyvison De Los Santos could have helped the Guardians this year. Still, there must be some level of regret about not keeping the Rule 5 pick from the Diamondbacks organization after his massive breakthrough in the minors; he’s hit .346/.,396/.678 with 25 homers in 73 games between Double- and Triple-A. De Los Santos is primarily a first baseman now, so the Diamondbacks aren’t likely to give him a crack at Eugenio Suárez’s job. I still thought it was worth including him here, though, just in case. Something should open up if the team decides to sell at the deadline.