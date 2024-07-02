July 2024 Third Baseman Rankings

Here are the July rest-of-season rankings. Players are listed based on how I perceive their 5x5 value going forward. In two weeks, I’ll present my way-too-early 2025 rankings in this same format.
Third Baseman ROS Rankings
|July
|Third Basemen
|Team
|2024
|May
|1
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|5
|2
|2
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|2
|1
|3
|Jose Ramirez
|Guardians
|3
|4
|4
|Austin Riley
|Braves
|1
|3
|5
|Rafael Devers
|Red Sox
|4
|5
|6
|Royce Lewis
|Twins
|7
|11
|7
|Manny Machado
|Padres
|6
|8
|8
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|8
|9
|9
|Christopher Morel
|Cubs
|14 OF
|7
|10
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|16
|10
|11
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|10
|6
|12
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|22
|12
|13
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|18
|16
|14
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|19
|18
|15
|Josh Jung
|Rangers
|9
|19
|16
|Alex Bregman
|Astros
|13
|14
|17
|Isaac Paredes
|Rays
|17
|13
|18
|Jeimer Candelario
|Reds
|11
|17
|19
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|28
|27
|20
|Noelvi Marte
|Reds
|27
|28
|21
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|12 2B
|15 2B
|22
|Nolan Arenado
|Cardinals
|14
|20
|23
|Matt Chapman
|Giants
|21
|24
|24
|Justin Turner
|Blue Jays
|22 1B
|20 1B
|25
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|36
|39
|26
|Mark Vientos
|Mets
|11 DH
|8 DH
|27
|Max Muncy
|Dodgers
|20
|22
|28
|Jose Miranda
|Twins
|54
|55
|29
|Ke’Bryan Hayes
|Pirates
|12
|15
|30
|Michael Busch
|Cubs
|23
|25
|31
|Jake Burger
|Marlins
|15
|21
|32
|Joey Ortiz
|Brewers
|33 2B
|38
|33
|Matt Vierling
|Tigers
|41
|41
|34
|Jose Caballero
|Rays
|31 SS
|26 SS
|35
|Coby Mayo
|Orioles
|67
|37
|36
|Nick Senzel
|Nationals
|26
|26
|37
|DJ LeMahieu
|Yankees
|29
|32
|38
|Amed Rosario
|Rays
|33 SS
|24 SS
|39
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|42 2B
|44 2B
|40
|J.D. Davis
|Yankees
|39
|49
|41
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|Blue Jays
|44
|42
|42
|Colt Keith
|Tigers
|24
|31
|43
|Daniel Schneemann
|Guardians
|NR
|NR
|44
|Junior Caminero
|Rays
|31
|30
|45
|Donovan Solano
|Padres
|49 2B
|53 2B
|46
|Anthony Rendon
|Angels
|34
|50
|47
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|45
|57
|48
|Josh H. Smith
|Rangers
|78
|54
|49
|Tyler Freeman
|Guardians
|30
|29
|50
|Justyn-Henry Malloy
|Tigers
|68
|NR
|51
|Eugenio Suarez
|Diamondbacks
|37
|34
|52
|Josh Rojas
|Mariners
|49
|33
|53
|Miguel Sano
|Angels
|58 1B
|40
|54
|Brett Baty
|Mets
|33
|36
|55
|Abraham Toro
|Athletics
|85
|60
|56
|Tyler Black
|Brewers
|48
|23
|57
|Yoan Moncada
|White Sox
|32
|NR
|58
|Patrick Wisdom
|Cubs
|40
|47
|59
|Whit Merrifield
|Phillies
|36 2B
|45 2B
|60
|Edmundo Sosa
|Phillies
|61
|NR
|61
|Jose Fermin
|Cardinals
|75 2B
|NR
|62
|Oswaldo Cabrera
|Yankees
|218 OF
|NR
|63
|Ramon Urias
|Orioles
|66
|51
|64
|Jon Berti
|Yankees
|38
|44
|65
|Otto Lopez
|Marlins
|80 SS
|n/a
|66
|Brian Anderson
|Braves
|79
|NR
|67
|Deyvison De Los Santos
|Diamondbacks
|108
|NR
|68
|Aaron Schunk
|Rockies
|82
|NR
|69
|Tyler Nevin
|Athletics
|90
|56
|70
|Gio Urshela
|Tigers
|50
|NR
Dropping off: Trey Lipscomb (57th), Jared Triolo (60th), Vidal Bruján (62nd), Andre Lipcius (64th), Ezequiel Duran (65th)
- On the one hand, it’s still not at all clear that Deyvison De Los Santos could have helped the Guardians this year. Still, there must be some level of regret about not keeping the Rule 5 pick from the Diamondbacks organization after his massive breakthrough in the minors; he’s hit .346/.,396/.678 with 25 homers in 73 games between Double- and Triple-A. De Los Santos is primarily a first baseman now, so the Diamondbacks aren’t likely to give him a crack at Eugenio Suárez’s job. I still thought it was worth including him here, though, just in case. Something should open up if the team decides to sell at the deadline.