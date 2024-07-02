July 2024 Second Baseman Rankings

Here are the July rest-of-season rankings. Players are listed based on how I perceive their 5x5 value going forward. In two weeks, I’ll present my way-too-early 2025 rankings in this same format.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other July rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Second Baseman ROS Rankings

July Second Basemen Team 2024 May June 1 Jose Altuve Astros 2 2 3 2 Marcus Semien Rangers 3 3 2 3 Ketel Marte Diamondbacks 7 5 5 4 Maikel Garcia Royals 8 3B 9 3B 6 3B 5 Ozzie Albies Braves 4 4 4 6 Jordan Westburg Orioles 26 9 8 7 Ryan McMahon Rockies 13 13 7 8 Bryson Stott Phillies 8 12 9 9 Mookie Betts Dodgers 1 1 1 10 Nico Hoerner Cubs 5 6 11 11 Andres Gimenez Guardians 9 10 10 12 Ha-Seong Kim Padres 14 14 13 13 Brice Turang Brewers 32 20 19 14 Gleyber Torres Yankees 6 7 6 15 Luis Rengifo Angels 29 29 14 16 Luis Arraez Padres 10 16 12 17 Jake Cronenworth Padres 34 17 16 18 Jonathan India Reds 11 11 18 19 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 12 15 15 20 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox 68 OF 36 22 21 Nolan Gorman Cardinals 19 23 17 22 Willi Castro Twins 36 3B 39 3B 30 3B 23 Matt McLain Reds 27 30 28 24 Zack Gelof Athletics 16 24 21 25 Brendan Rodgers Rockies 15 25 27 26 David Hamilton Red Sox 49 SS n/a 38 27 Luis Garcia Jr. Nationals 28 18 20 28 Brandon Lowe Rays 22 27 24 29 Davis Schneider Blue Jays 38 40 23 30 Tommy Edman Cardinals 18 21 29 31 Joey Ortiz Brewers 33 42 31 32 Jose Caballero Rays 30 28 26 33 Spencer Horwitz Blue Jays 13 DH n/a n/a 34 Xander Bogaerts Padres 11 SS 8 44 35 Amed Rosario Rays 31 22 32 36 Dylan Moore Mariners 42 44 30 37 Vaughn Grissom Red Sox 23 SS 23 SS 37 38 Edouard Julien Twins 17 19 33 39 Jackson Holliday Orioles 21 SS 31 34 40 Thairo Estrada Giants 20 33 25 41 Miguel Vargas Dodgers 37 51 43 42 Jorge Polanco Mariners 21 26 35 43 Isiah Kiner-Falefa Blue Jays 44 SS 46 47 44 Colt Keith Tigers 24 3B 35 36 45 Xavier Edwards Marlins 40 47 40 46 Donovan Solano Padres 49 53 51 47 Jeff McNeil Mets 25 34 42 48 Wenceel Perez Tigers 82 49 41 49 Chris Taylor Dodgers 42 SS 49 SS 48 SS 50 Nick Gonzales Pirates 91 NR 39 51 Michael Massey Royals 35 43 52 52 Nick Gordon Marlins 99 OF 115 OF 116 OF 53 Mauricio Dubon Astros 46 50 53 54 Richie Palacios Rays 152 OF 109 OF 46 55 Gavin Lux Dodgers 24 39 55 56 Brandon Drury Angels 23 32 49 57 Josh Rojas Mariners 47 37 50 58 Jorge Mateo Orioles 30 SS 41 48 59 Brett Wisely Giants 113 NR 61 60 Abraham Toro Athletics 85 3B 60 3B 45 61 Ryan Bliss Mariners 52 NR 58 62 Whit Merrifield Phillies 36 45 57 63 Edmundo Sosa Phillies 61 3B n/a 52 3B 64 Jose Fermin Cardinals 75 NR 60 65 Max Schuemann Athletics 285 OF n/a 59 66 Ji Hwan Bae Pirates 41 NR 54 67 Austin Martin Twins 72 NR NR 68 Ramon Urias Orioles 64 52 65 69 Enmanuel Valdez Red Sox 50 NR 67 70 Otto Lopez Marlins 80 SS n/a 62

Dropping off: Connor Norby (56th), Jared Triolo (63rd), Vidal Bruján (64th), Adam Frazier (66th), Luis Urías (68th), Lenyn Sosa (69th), Andy Ibáñez (70th)

It’s not quite as bad as what they’re doing to Max Meyer, but it’s still pretty stunning that the Marlins are using Otto Lopez and the remains of Tim Anderson as their middle infielders while Xavier Edwards is batting .330 in Triple-A. Edwards isn’t quite Luis Arraez, but he has to be one of the Marlins’ top five hitters right now.