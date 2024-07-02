July 2024 Second Baseman Rankings

Here are the July rest-of-season rankings. Players are listed based on how I perceive their 5x5 value going forward. In two weeks, I’ll present my way-too-early 2025 rankings in this same format.
Second Baseman ROS Rankings
|July
|Second Basemen
|Team
|2024
|May
|June
|1
|Jose Altuve
|Astros
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Marcus Semien
|Rangers
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Ketel Marte
|Diamondbacks
|7
|5
|5
|4
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|8 3B
|9 3B
|6 3B
|5
|Ozzie Albies
|Braves
|4
|4
|4
|6
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|26
|9
|8
|7
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|13
|13
|7
|8
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|8
|12
|9
|9
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|1
|1
|1
|10
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|5
|6
|11
|11
|Andres Gimenez
|Guardians
|9
|10
|10
|12
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|32
|20
|19
|14
|Gleyber Torres
|Yankees
|6
|7
|6
|15
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|29
|29
|14
|16
|Luis Arraez
|Padres
|10
|16
|12
|17
|Jake Cronenworth
|Padres
|34
|17
|16
|18
|Jonathan India
|Reds
|11
|11
|18
|19
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|12
|15
|15
|20
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|68 OF
|36
|22
|21
|Nolan Gorman
|Cardinals
|19
|23
|17
|22
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|36 3B
|39 3B
|30 3B
|23
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|27
|30
|28
|24
|Zack Gelof
|Athletics
|16
|24
|21
|25
|Brendan Rodgers
|Rockies
|15
|25
|27
|26
|David Hamilton
|Red Sox
|49 SS
|n/a
|38
|27
|Luis Garcia Jr.
|Nationals
|28
|18
|20
|28
|Brandon Lowe
|Rays
|22
|27
|24
|29
|Davis Schneider
|Blue Jays
|38
|40
|23
|30
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|18
|21
|29
|31
|Joey Ortiz
|Brewers
|33
|42
|31
|32
|Jose Caballero
|Rays
|30
|28
|26
|33
|Spencer Horwitz
|Blue Jays
|13 DH
|n/a
|n/a
|34
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|11 SS
|8
|44
|35
|Amed Rosario
|Rays
|31
|22
|32
|36
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|42
|44
|30
|37
|Vaughn Grissom
|Red Sox
|23 SS
|23 SS
|37
|38
|Edouard Julien
|Twins
|17
|19
|33
|39
|Jackson Holliday
|Orioles
|21 SS
|31
|34
|40
|Thairo Estrada
|Giants
|20
|33
|25
|41
|Miguel Vargas
|Dodgers
|37
|51
|43
|42
|Jorge Polanco
|Mariners
|21
|26
|35
|43
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|Blue Jays
|44 SS
|46
|47
|44
|Colt Keith
|Tigers
|24 3B
|35
|36
|45
|Xavier Edwards
|Marlins
|40
|47
|40
|46
|Donovan Solano
|Padres
|49
|53
|51
|47
|Jeff McNeil
|Mets
|25
|34
|42
|48
|Wenceel Perez
|Tigers
|82
|49
|41
|49
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|42 SS
|49 SS
|48 SS
|50
|Nick Gonzales
|Pirates
|91
|NR
|39
|51
|Michael Massey
|Royals
|35
|43
|52
|52
|Nick Gordon
|Marlins
|99 OF
|115 OF
|116 OF
|53
|Mauricio Dubon
|Astros
|46
|50
|53
|54
|Richie Palacios
|Rays
|152 OF
|109 OF
|46
|55
|Gavin Lux
|Dodgers
|24
|39
|55
|56
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|23
|32
|49
|57
|Josh Rojas
|Mariners
|47
|37
|50
|58
|Jorge Mateo
|Orioles
|30 SS
|41
|48
|59
|Brett Wisely
|Giants
|113
|NR
|61
|60
|Abraham Toro
|Athletics
|85 3B
|60 3B
|45
|61
|Ryan Bliss
|Mariners
|52
|NR
|58
|62
|Whit Merrifield
|Phillies
|36
|45
|57
|63
|Edmundo Sosa
|Phillies
|61 3B
|n/a
|52 3B
|64
|Jose Fermin
|Cardinals
|75
|NR
|60
|65
|Max Schuemann
|Athletics
|285 OF
|n/a
|59
|66
|Ji Hwan Bae
|Pirates
|41
|NR
|54
|67
|Austin Martin
|Twins
|72
|NR
|NR
|68
|Ramon Urias
|Orioles
|64
|52
|65
|69
|Enmanuel Valdez
|Red Sox
|50
|NR
|67
|70
|Otto Lopez
|Marlins
|80 SS
|n/a
|62
Dropping off: Connor Norby (56th), Jared Triolo (63rd), Vidal Bruján (64th), Adam Frazier (66th), Luis Urías (68th), Lenyn Sosa (69th), Andy Ibáñez (70th)
- It’s not quite as bad as what they’re doing to Max Meyer, but it’s still pretty stunning that the Marlins are using Otto Lopez and the remains of Tim Anderson as their middle infielders while Xavier Edwards is batting .330 in Triple-A. Edwards isn’t quite Luis Arraez, but he has to be one of the Marlins’ top five hitters right now.
- I don’t at all expect it to happen, but I’d love to see Miguel Vargas get regular at-bats for the Dodgers for a spell, whether it’s at third base or in left field. He’s hit .324/.385/.529 in his 39 plate appearances. I still expect him to turn into a quality major league starter at some point.