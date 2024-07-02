 Skip navigation
July 2024 Second Baseman Rankings

  
Published July 2, 2024 04:35 AM

Here are the July rest-of-season rankings. Players are listed based on how I perceive their 5x5 value going forward. In two weeks, I’ll present my way-too-early 2025 rankings in this same format.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other July rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Second Baseman ROS Rankings

JulySecond BasemenTeam2024MayJune
1Jose AltuveAstros223
2Marcus SemienRangers332
3Ketel MarteDiamondbacks755
4Maikel GarciaRoyals8 3B9 3B6 3B
5Ozzie AlbiesBraves444
6Jordan WestburgOrioles2698
7Ryan McMahonRockies13137
8Bryson StottPhillies8129
9Mookie BettsDodgers111
10Nico HoernerCubs5611
11Andres GimenezGuardians91010
12Ha-Seong KimPadres141413
13Brice TurangBrewers322019
14Gleyber TorresYankees676
15Luis RengifoAngels292914
16Luis ArraezPadres101612
17Jake CronenworthPadres341716
18Jonathan IndiaReds111118
19Brendan DonovanCardinals121515
20Ceddanne RafaelaRed Sox68 OF3622
21Nolan GormanCardinals192317
22Willi CastroTwins36 3B39 3B30 3B
23Matt McLainReds273028
24Zack GelofAthletics162421
25Brendan RodgersRockies152527
26David HamiltonRed Sox49 SSn/a38
27Luis Garcia Jr.Nationals281820
28Brandon LoweRays222724
29Davis SchneiderBlue Jays384023
30Tommy EdmanCardinals182129
31Joey OrtizBrewers334231
32Jose CaballeroRays302826
33Spencer HorwitzBlue Jays13 DHn/an/a
34Xander BogaertsPadres11 SS844
35Amed RosarioRays312232
36Dylan MooreMariners424430
37Vaughn GrissomRed Sox23 SS23 SS37
38Edouard JulienTwins171933
39Jackson HollidayOrioles21 SS3134
40Thairo EstradaGiants203325
41Miguel VargasDodgers375143
42Jorge PolancoMariners212635
43Isiah Kiner-FalefaBlue Jays44 SS4647
44Colt KeithTigers24 3B3536
45Xavier EdwardsMarlins404740
46Donovan SolanoPadres495351
47Jeff McNeilMets253442
48Wenceel PerezTigers824941
49Chris TaylorDodgers42 SS49 SS48 SS
50Nick GonzalesPirates91NR39
51Michael MasseyRoyals354352
52Nick GordonMarlins99 OF115 OF116 OF
53Mauricio DubonAstros465053
54Richie PalaciosRays152 OF109 OF46
55Gavin LuxDodgers243955
56Brandon DruryAngels233249
57Josh RojasMariners473750
58Jorge MateoOrioles30 SS4148
59Brett WiselyGiants113NR61
60Abraham ToroAthletics85 3B60 3B45
61Ryan BlissMariners52NR58
62Whit MerrifieldPhillies364557
63Edmundo SosaPhillies61 3Bn/a52 3B
64Jose FerminCardinals75NR60
65Max SchuemannAthletics285 OFn/a59
66Ji Hwan BaePirates41NR54
67Austin MartinTwins72NRNR
68Ramon UriasOrioles645265
69Enmanuel ValdezRed Sox50NR67
70Otto LopezMarlins80 SSn/a62

Dropping off: Connor Norby (56th), Jared Triolo (63rd), Vidal Bruján (64th), Adam Frazier (66th), Luis Urías (68th), Lenyn Sosa (69th), Andy Ibáñez (70th)

  • It’s not quite as bad as what they’re doing to Max Meyer, but it’s still pretty stunning that the Marlins are using Otto Lopez and the remains of Tim Anderson as their middle infielders while Xavier Edwards is batting .330 in Triple-A. Edwards isn’t quite Luis Arraez, but he has to be one of the Marlins’ top five hitters right now.
  • I don’t at all expect it to happen, but I’d love to see Miguel Vargas get regular at-bats for the Dodgers for a spell, whether it’s at third base or in left field. He’s hit .324/.385/.529 in his 39 plate appearances. I still expect him to turn into a quality major league starter at some point.