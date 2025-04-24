White Sox at Twins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 24

Its Thursday, April 24 and the White Sox (5-19) are in Minneapolis looking to avoid being swept by the Twins (9-15).

Shane Smith is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Chris Paddack for Minnesota.

The day after making a game-saving diving catch, Byron Buxton went yard and drove in two runs to help the Twins double up the White Sox, 6-3.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch White Sox at Twins

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: CHSN, MNNT, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the White Sox at the Twins

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: White Sox (+188), Twins (-228)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for White Sox at Twins

Pitching matchup for April 24, 2025: Shane Smith vs. Chris Paddack

White Sox: Shane Smith (0-1, 2.82 ERA)

Last outing: 4/19 at Boston - 4.2IP, 3ER, 4H, 1BB, 3Ks Twins: Chris Paddack (0-2, 7.27 ERA)

Last outing: 4/18 at Atlanta - 5IP, 1ER, 3H, 1BB, 6Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox at Twins

The Twins have won their last 4 home games, while the White Sox have lost 3 straight on the road

The Under is 7-4-1 in Twins’ games against AL Central teams this season

The White Sox have failed to cover the Run Line in 7 straight games at Minnesota



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the White Sox and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the White Sox and the Twins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Twins on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: