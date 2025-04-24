Mariners at Red Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 24

Its Thursday, April 24 and the Mariners (13-11) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (14-12).

Bryan Woo is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Garrett Crochet for Boston.

This is the series finale. The teams have split the first two games. Seattle won last night 8-5. J.P. Crawford drove in four runs to pace the attack.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Red Sox

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Time: 1:35PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: ROOTNW, NESN, MLBN

Odds for the Mariners at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Mariners (+139), Red Sox (-166)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for April 24, 2025: Bryan Woo vs. Garrett Crochet

Mariners: Bryan Woo (2-1, 3.12 ERA)

Last outing: 4/18 at Toronto - 7IP, 3ER, 7H, 2BB, 4Ks Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (2-1, 1.13 ERA)

Last outing: 4/19 vs. White Sox - 6IP, 0ER, 4H, 2BB, 7Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Red Sox

The Mariners have won 4 of their last 5 series on the road

17 of the Mariners’ last 19 road games in Boston have gone over the Total

Cal Raleigh is tied atop baseball with 9 HRs

is tied atop baseball with 9 HRs Rafael Devers is without a hit in his last 4 games (0-11)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Mariners and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Mariners at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

