Rockies at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends and stats for April 24 - Game 2

Its Thursday, April 24 and the Rockies (4-18) are in Kansas City for a doubleheader against the Royals (10-14). This is a preview of Game 2.

Chase Dollander is slated to take the mound for Colorado against Michael Lorenzen for Kansas City.

These teams last met on Tuesday, and the Royals took that game 4-3 in 11 innings.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Royals

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Time: 2:10PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: COLR, FDSNKC

Odds for the Rockies at the Royals

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Rockies (+164), Royals (-198)

Spread: Royals -1.5

Total: 8.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Royals

Pitching matchup for April 24, 2025: Chase Dollander vs. Michael Lorenzen

Rockies: Chase Dollander (1-2, 7.36 ERA)

Last outing: 4/19 vs. Washington - 4IP, 6ER, 9H, 2BB, 5Ks Royals: Michael Lorenzen (1-3, 4.57 ERA)

Last outing: 4/17 at Detroit - 4.2IP, 4ER, 7H, 3BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Royals

Game Totals in Royals’ games this season are 8-15-1 to the OVER

The Rockies are 9-13 on the Run Line this season

Bobby Witt, Jr. is hitting .360 during his 14-game hitting streak (18-50)

Expert picks & predictions for today’s Game 2 between the Rockies and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Kansas City Royals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.5.

