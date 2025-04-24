Brewers at Giants Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 24

Its Thursday, April 24 and the Brewers (13-12) are in San Francisco to take on the Giants (16-9).

Tobias Myers is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Landen Roupp for San Francisco.

The Giants have taken two of the first three games of this series. Last night, Logan Webb threw 6.1 shutout innings to earn his third win of the season as San Francisco doubled up the Brewers 4-2.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Giants

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Time: 3:45PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, NBCSBA

Odds for the Brewers at the Giants

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Brewers (+119), Giants (-140)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Giants

Pitching matchup for April 24, 2025: Tobias Myers vs. Landen Roupp

Brewers: Tobias Myers

This is Myers’ first appearance of the season Giants: Landen Roupp (2-1, 4.09 ERA)

Last outing: 4/19 at Angels - 7IP, 2ER, 5H, 1BB, 9Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Giants

The Brewers have won their last 3 games following a loss

The Under is 8-4-1 in Brewers’ games against National League teams this season

Brice Turang picked up 3 hits last night and now has 7 hits in his last 9 ABs

picked up 3 hits last night and now has 7 hits in his last 9 ABs Jackson Chourio is 6-33 (.182) over his last 8 games

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Brewers and the Giants

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Brewers and the Giants:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

