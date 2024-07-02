July 2024 Starter Rankings

Here are the July rest-of-season rankings. Players are listed based on how I perceive their 5x5 value going forward. In two weeks, I’ll present my way-too-early 2025 rankings in this same format.
Starting pitcher ROS Rankings
|July
|Starting pitchers
|Team
|2024
|May
|June
|1
|Corbin Burnes
|Orioles
|7
|5
|2
|2
|Tarik Skubal
|Tigers
|3
|2
|1
|3
|George Kirby
|Mariners
|2
|1
|4
|4
|Zack Wheeler
|Phillies
|5
|3
|3
|5
|Logan Gilbert
|Mariners
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Tyler Glasnow
|Dodgers
|10
|7
|7
|7
|Cole Ragans
|Royals
|23
|15
|10
|8
|Joe Ryan
|Twins
|14
|9
|9
|9
|Pablo Lopez
|Twins
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Dylan Cease
|Padres
|22
|14
|11
|11
|Max Fried
|Braves
|12
|11
|12
|12
|Aaron Nola
|Phillies
|15
|20
|17
|13
|Luis Castillo
|Mariners
|21
|12
|14
|14
|Tanner Bibee
|Guardians
|16
|21
|20
|15
|Chris Sale
|Braves
|34
|25
|18
|16
|Gerrit Cole
|Yankees
|31
|28
|19
|17
|Framber Valdez
|Astros
|13
|19
|23
|18
|Freddy Peralta
|Brewers
|26
|13
|13
|19
|Zac Gallen
|Diamondbacks
|18
|18
|22
|20
|Kevin Gausman
|Blue Jays
|11
|10
|16
|21
|Logan Webb
|Giants
|17
|17
|33
|22
|Sonny Gray
|Cardinals
|58
|27
|24
|23
|Shota Imanaga
|Cubs
|37
|16
|15
|24
|Zach Eflin
|Rays
|25
|23
|27
|25
|Paul Skenes
|Pirates
|132
|61
|25
|26
|Max Scherzer
|Rangers
|73
|53
|51
|27
|Justin Steele
|Cubs
|28
|29
|34
|28
|Hunter Greene
|Reds
|32
|26
|26
|29
|Bailey Ober
|Twins
|24
|24
|31
|30
|Justin Verlander
|Astros
|30
|22
|21
|31
|Michael King
|Padres
|35
|40
|39
|32
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Orioles
|20
|35
|30
|33
|Bryce Miller
|Mariners
|39
|31
|32
|34
|Ranger Suarez
|Phillies
|81
|54
|41
|35
|Jack Flaherty
|Tigers
|96
|48
|37
|36
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rangers
|48
|38
|36
|37
|Nick Lodolo
|Reds
|54
|34
|35
|38
|Hunter Brown
|Astros
|44
|87
|59
|39
|Mitch Keller
|Pirates
|33
|50
|47
|40
|Nestor Cortes
|Yankees
|62
|56
|42
|41
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Phillies
|59
|58
|54
|42
|Chris Bassitt
|Blue Jays
|41
|44
|46
|43
|Gavin Stone
|Dodgers
|100
|106
|77
|44
|Carlos Rodon
|Yankees
|43
|43
|40
|45
|Bobby Miller
|Dodgers
|9
|32
|28
|46
|Gavin Williams
|Guardians
|51
|103
|65
|47
|Tanner Houck
|Red Sox
|103
|59
|48
|48
|Jared Jones
|Pirates
|136
|42
|45
|49
|Luis Severino
|Mets
|60
|49
|53
|50
|MacKenzie Gore
|Nationals
|97
|57
|50
|51
|Ryan Pepiot
|Rays
|55
|37
|44
|52
|Jose Berrios
|Blue Jays
|49
|46
|49
|53
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|Dodgers
|4
|4
|5
|54
|Blake Snell
|Giants
|40
|39
|55
|55
|Seth Lugo
|Royals
|125
|119
|75
|56
|Bryan Woo
|Mariners
|83
|76
|52
|57
|Taj Bradley
|Rays
|92
|66
|71
|58
|Aaron Civale
|Rays
|46
|47
|57
|59
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Blue Jays
|76
|60
|58
|60
|Matt Waldron
|Padres
|330
|NR
|93
|61
|Luis Gil
|Yankees
|133
|95
|60
|62
|Walker Buehler
|Dodgers
|36
|30
|38
|63
|Jordan Montgomery
|Diamondbacks
|50
|51
|62
|64
|Sean Manaea
|Mets
|53
|63
|61
|65
|Erick Fedde
|White Sox
|158
|69
|68
|66
|Reynaldo Lopez
|Braves
|75
|72
|67
|67
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Diamondbacks
|63
|65
|56
|68
|Shane Baz
|Rays
|65
|68
|87
|69
|Ronel Blanco
|Astros
|139
|70
|78
|70
|Reese Olson
|Tigers
|84
|82
|69
|71
|Joe Musgrove
|Padres
|27
|45
|72
|72
|Jose Soriano
|Angels
|60 RP
|80
|76
|73
|Landon Knack
|Dodgers
|261
|144
|142
|74
|Garrett Crochet
|White Sox
|189
|89
|70
|75
|Kutter Crawford
|Red Sox
|87
|73
|73
|76
|Yu Darvish
|Padres
|38
|55
|64
|77
|Christian Scott
|Mets
|176
|112
|111
|78
|Jacob deGrom
|Rangers
|126
|113
|103
|79
|Spencer Arrighetti
|Astros
|233
|158
|109
|80
|Charlie Morton
|Braves
|70
|77
|79
|81
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Braves
|NR
|NR
|102
|82
|Jameson Taillon
|Cubs
|107
|101
|90
|83
|Jeffrey Springs
|Rays
|142
|135
|137
|84
|Cade Povich
|Orioles
|276
|169
|117
|85
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Diamondbacks
|85
|90
|96
|86
|Brady Singer
|Royals
|119
|84
|84
|87
|Marcus Stroman
|Yankees
|67
|74
|81
|88
|Andrew Abbott
|Reds
|79
|86
|91
|89
|Jake Irvin
|Nationals
|214
|153
|123
|90
|Albert Suarez
|Orioles
|NR
|124
|82
|91
|Merrill Kelly
|Diamondbacks
|57
|92
|95
|92
|Zack Littell
|Rays
|90
|75
|66
|93
|Kodai Senga
|Mets
|45
|41
|122
|94
|James Paxton
|Dodgers
|74
|83
|107
|95
|Nick Pivetta
|Red Sox
|121
|102
|92
|96
|Jon Gray
|Rangers
|98
|97
|94
|97
|Brayan Bello
|Red Sox
|82
|93
|89
|98
|Reid Detmers
|Angels
|61
|36
|80
|99
|Robbie Ray
|Giants
|201
|NR
|147
|100
|Lance Lynn
|Cardinals
|89
|105
|98
|101
|Dean Kremer
|Orioles
|80
|99
|116
|102
|Edward Cabrera
|Marlins
|115
|64
|112
|103
|Jordan Wicks
|Cubs
|137
|128
|100
|104
|Kyle Harrison
|Giants
|104
|104
|105
|105
|Tobias Myers
|Brewers
|NR
|NR
|NR
|106
|Alex Cobb
|Giants
|78
|85
|119
|107
|Cole Irvin
|Orioles
|113
|133
|85
|108
|Casey Mize
|Tigers
|111
|98
|114
|109
|Ben Brown
|Cubs
|180
|109
|86
|110
|Ben Lively
|Guardians
|221
|139
|121
|111
|Jordan Hicks
|Giants
|116
|91
|97
|112
|Kenta Maeda
|Tigers
|68
|78
|104
|113
|Griffin Canning
|Angels
|77
|115
|115
|114
|Clayton Kershaw
|Dodgers
|131
|127
|108
|115
|Ryan Weathers
|Marlins
|162
|130
|63
|116
|David Festa
|Twins
|226
|NR
|NR
|117
|Drew Thorpe
|White Sox
|204
|NR
|165
|118
|Max Meyer
|Marlins
|129
|131
|131
|119
|Andrew Heaney
|Rangers
|118
|156
|156
|120
|Carson Spiers
|Reds
|306
|NR
|NR
|121
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yankees
|95
|79
|135
|122
|David Peterson
|Mets
|154
|147
|118
|123
|Frankie Montas
|Reds
|128
|140
|145
|124
|Tyler Mahle
|Rangers
|230
|NR
|162
|125
|Michael Wacha
|Royals
|153
|142
|138
|126
|Cody Bradford
|Rangers
|91
|118
|125
|127
|Matt Manning
|Tigers
|101
|114
|120
|128
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|Twins
|391
|126
|124
|129
|Luis Garcia
|Astros
|179
|NR
|NR
|130
|Tylor Megill
|Mets
|175
|NR
|106
|131
|Chris Paddack
|Twins
|71
|117
|110
|132
|Cooper Criswell
|Red Sox
|284
|NR
|129
|133
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Braves
|110
|122
|141
|134
|Hayden Birdsong
|Giants
|NR
|NR
|NR
|135
|Logan Allen
|Guardians
|88
|100
|126
|136
|Kyle Hendricks
|Cubs
|117
|164
|NR
|137
|Dane Dunning
|Rangers
|86
|88
|99
|138
|Miles Mikolas
|Cardinals
|134
|151
|139
|139
|Drew Rasmussen
|Rays
|163
|159
|143
|140
|Triston McKenzie
|Guardians
|72
|94
|101
|141
|Braxton Garrett
|Marlins
|66
|71
|74
|142
|Michael Mercado
|Phillies
|NR
|NR
|NR
|143
|Adam Mazur
|Padres
|220
|NR
|132
|144
|Chase Silseth
|Angels
|108
|137
|133
|145
|Javier Assad
|Cubs
|143
|96
|88
|146
|Keaton Winn
|Giants
|150
|81
|113
|147
|Trevor Rogers
|Marlins
|161
|121
|161
|148
|Mitch Spence
|Athletics
|236
|NR
|NR
|149
|Jonathan Cannon
|White Sox
|395
|NR
|NR
|150
|Jose Butto
|Mets
|157
|107
|136
|151
|Josh Winckowski
|Red Sox
|84 RP
|NR
|NR
|152
|Hayden Wesneski
|Cubs
|147
|108
|127
|153
|Tyler Anderson
|Angels
|181
|173
|157
|154
|Jesus Luzardo
|Marlins
|19
|52
|43
|155
|Nick Martinez
|Reds
|114
|138
|128
|156
|Lance McCullers
|Astros
|170
|NR
|NR
|157
|Yariel Rodriguez
|Blue Jays
|169
|167
|NR
|158
|Alec Marsh
|Royals
|185
|NR
|159
|159
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Dodgers
|124
|134
|146
|160
|River Ryan
|Dodgers
|231
|NR
|NR
|161
|Jake Bloss
|Astros
|NR
|NR
|162
|Jakob Junis
|Brewers
|112
|129
|134
|163
|Kyle Gibson
|Cardinals
|149
|174
|168
|164
|Michael Lorenzen
|Rangers
|168
|NR
|149
|165
|Cal Quantrill
|Rockies
|410
|NR
|NR
|166
|Luis Medina
|Athletics
|208
|NR
|144
|167
|Mitchell Parker
|Nationals
|399
|NR
|154
|168
|Davis Daniel
|Angels
|323
|NR
|NR
|169
|DL Hall
|Brewers
|94
|120
|148
|170
|Chayce McDermott
|Orioles
|315
|NR
|NR
|171
|Paul Blackburn
|Athletics
|174
|150
|174
|172
|DJ Herz
|Nationals
|333
|NR
|NR
|173
|Carson Whisenhunt
|Giants
|244
|NR
|153
|174
|Michael Soroka
|White Sox
|145
|NR
|NR
|175
|Andre Pallante
|Cardinals
|153 RP
|NR
|160
|176
|Ricky Tiedemann
|Blue Jays
|130
|175
|150
|177
|Ross Stripling
|Athletics
|105
|116
|NR
|178
|Bryce Elder
|Braves
|165
|136
|NR
|179
|Colin Rea
|Brewers
|172
|NR
|NR
|180
|Jose Quintana
|Mets
|171
|168
|NR
Dropping off: Kyle Bradish (29th), Robert Gasser (83rd), Patrick Sandoval (130th), Spencer Turnbull (140th), Cody Poteet (151st), Joe Ross (152nd), Cade Horton (155th), Ray Kerr (158th)
- Four months of rankings and four different No. 1 starters. I’d still probably take Tarik Skubal over Corbin Burnes for July alone, but I worry about his workload a bit. It’s easy to imagine an out-of-contention Tigers team being extra careful with him in September.
- The Garrett Crochet situation remains fascinating, especially with a trade looking very likely at this point. He’s thrown 101 1/3 innings, which is 36 more than he previously threw in any season in the pros or in college. At the price he’ll command, I don’t see how a team could risk leaving him in the rotation for the rest of the year, knowing that it will still have him for two seasons after this. I still might view him as a top-30 SP for the month of July, but the White Sox will probably space out his starts around the All-Star Game; I’d expect him to make one or two fewer starts than his contemporaries. For August and beyond, who knows if he’ll be starting at all?
- If I knew Christian Scott was up for good, he’d be 20 spots higher than his current No. 77.
- A Rockies starter is in the top 180 for the first time this season; I’m putting Cal Quantrill at No. 165 in anticipation of a trade before the end of the month. I still don’t think I’d see him as a mixed-league guy in a contender’s rotation, but he has been solid with his strikeout rate bouncing back from last year’s collapse.