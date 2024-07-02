 Skip navigation
July 2024 Starter Rankings

  
Published July 2, 2024 04:37 AM

Here are the July rest-of-season rankings. Players are listed based on how I perceive their 5x5 value going forward. In two weeks, I’ll present my way-too-early 2025 rankings in this same format.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other July rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Starting pitcher ROS Rankings

JulyStarting pitchersTeam2024MayJune
1Corbin BurnesOrioles752
2Tarik SkubalTigers321
3George KirbyMariners214
4Zack WheelerPhillies533
5Logan GilbertMariners666
6Tyler GlasnowDodgers1077
7Cole RagansRoyals231510
8Joe RyanTwins1499
9Pablo LopezTwins888
10Dylan CeasePadres221411
11Max FriedBraves121112
12Aaron NolaPhillies152017
13Luis CastilloMariners211214
14Tanner BibeeGuardians162120
15Chris SaleBraves342518
16Gerrit ColeYankees312819
17Framber ValdezAstros131923
18Freddy PeraltaBrewers261313
19Zac GallenDiamondbacks181822
20Kevin GausmanBlue Jays111016
21Logan WebbGiants171733
22Sonny GrayCardinals582724
23Shota ImanagaCubs371615
24Zach EflinRays252327
25Paul SkenesPirates1326125
26Max ScherzerRangers735351
27Justin SteeleCubs282934
28Hunter GreeneReds322626
29Bailey OberTwins242431
30Justin VerlanderAstros302221
31Michael KingPadres354039
32Grayson RodriguezOrioles203530
33Bryce MillerMariners393132
34Ranger SuarezPhillies815441
35Jack FlahertyTigers964837
36Nathan EovaldiRangers483836
37Nick LodoloReds543435
38Hunter BrownAstros448759
39Mitch KellerPirates335047
40Nestor CortesYankees625642
41Cristopher SanchezPhillies595854
42Chris BassittBlue Jays414446
43Gavin StoneDodgers10010677
44Carlos RodonYankees434340
45Bobby MillerDodgers93228
46Gavin WilliamsGuardians5110365
47Tanner HouckRed Sox1035948
48Jared JonesPirates1364245
49Luis SeverinoMets604953
50MacKenzie GoreNationals975750
51Ryan PepiotRays553744
52Jose BerriosBlue Jays494649
53Yoshinobu YamamotoDodgers445
54Blake SnellGiants403955
55Seth LugoRoyals12511975
56Bryan WooMariners837652
57Taj BradleyRays926671
58Aaron CivaleRays464757
59Yusei KikuchiBlue Jays766058
60Matt WaldronPadres330NR93
61Luis GilYankees1339560
62Walker BuehlerDodgers363038
63Jordan MontgomeryDiamondbacks505162
64Sean ManaeaMets536361
65Erick FeddeWhite Sox1586968
66Reynaldo LopezBraves757267
67Brandon PfaadtDiamondbacks636556
68Shane BazRays656887
69Ronel BlancoAstros1397078
70Reese OlsonTigers848269
71Joe MusgrovePadres274572
72Jose SorianoAngels60 RP8076
73Landon KnackDodgers261144142
74Garrett CrochetWhite Sox1898970
75Kutter CrawfordRed Sox877373
76Yu DarvishPadres385564
77Christian ScottMets176112111
78Jacob deGromRangers126113103
79Spencer ArrighettiAstros233158109
80Charlie MortonBraves707779
81Spencer SchwellenbachBravesNRNR102
82Jameson TaillonCubs10710190
83Jeffrey SpringsRays142135137
84Cade PovichOrioles276169117
85Eduardo RodriguezDiamondbacks859096
86Brady SingerRoyals1198484
87Marcus StromanYankees677481
88Andrew AbbottReds798691
89Jake IrvinNationals214153123
90Albert SuarezOriolesNR12482
91Merrill KellyDiamondbacks579295
92Zack LittellRays907566
93Kodai SengaMets4541122
94James PaxtonDodgers7483107
95Nick PivettaRed Sox12110292
96Jon GrayRangers989794
97Brayan BelloRed Sox829389
98Reid DetmersAngels613680
99Robbie RayGiants201NR147
100Lance LynnCardinals8910598
101Dean KremerOrioles8099116
102Edward CabreraMarlins11564112
103Jordan WicksCubs137128100
104Kyle HarrisonGiants104104105
105Tobias MyersBrewersNRNRNR
106Alex CobbGiants7885119
107Cole IrvinOrioles11313385
108Casey MizeTigers11198114
109Ben BrownCubs18010986
110Ben LivelyGuardians221139121
111Jordan HicksGiants1169197
112Kenta MaedaTigers6878104
113Griffin CanningAngels77115115
114Clayton KershawDodgers131127108
115Ryan WeathersMarlins16213063
116David FestaTwins226NRNR
117Drew ThorpeWhite Sox204NR165
118Max MeyerMarlins129131131
119Andrew HeaneyRangers118156156
120Carson SpiersReds306NRNR
121Clarke SchmidtYankees9579135
122David PetersonMets154147118
123Frankie MontasReds128140145
124Tyler MahleRangers230NR162
125Michael WachaRoyals153142138
126Cody BradfordRangers91118125
127Matt ManningTigers101114120
128Simeon Woods RichardsonTwins391126124
129Luis GarciaAstros179NRNR
130Tylor MegillMets175NR106
131Chris PaddackTwins71117110
132Cooper CriswellRed Sox284NR129
133AJ Smith-ShawverBraves110122141
134Hayden BirdsongGiantsNRNRNR
135Logan AllenGuardians88100126
136Kyle HendricksCubs117164NR
137Dane DunningRangers868899
138Miles MikolasCardinals134151139
139Drew RasmussenRays163159143
140Triston McKenzieGuardians7294101
141Braxton GarrettMarlins667174
142Michael MercadoPhilliesNRNRNR
143Adam MazurPadres220NR132
144Chase SilsethAngels108137133
145Javier AssadCubs1439688
146Keaton WinnGiants15081113
147Trevor RogersMarlins161121161
148Mitch SpenceAthletics236NRNR
149Jonathan CannonWhite Sox395NRNR
150Jose ButtoMets157107136
151Josh WinckowskiRed Sox84 RPNRNR
152Hayden WesneskiCubs147108127
153Tyler AndersonAngels181173157
154Jesus LuzardoMarlins195243
155Nick MartinezReds114138128
156Lance McCullersAstros170NRNR
157Yariel RodriguezBlue Jays169167NR
158Alec MarshRoyals185NR159
159Ryan YarbroughDodgers124134146
160River RyanDodgers231NRNR
161Jake BlossAstrosNRNR
162Jakob JunisBrewers112129134
163Kyle GibsonCardinals149174168
164Michael LorenzenRangers168NR149
165Cal QuantrillRockies410NRNR
166Luis MedinaAthletics208NR144
167Mitchell ParkerNationals399NR154
168Davis DanielAngels323NRNR
169DL HallBrewers94120148
170Chayce McDermottOrioles315NRNR
171Paul BlackburnAthletics174150174
172DJ HerzNationals333NRNR
173Carson WhisenhuntGiants244NR153
174Michael SorokaWhite Sox145NRNR
175Andre PallanteCardinals153 RPNR160
176Ricky TiedemannBlue Jays130175150
177Ross StriplingAthletics105116NR
178Bryce ElderBraves165136NR
179Colin ReaBrewers172NRNR
180Jose QuintanaMets171168NR

Dropping off: Kyle Bradish (29th), Robert Gasser (83rd), Patrick Sandoval (130th), Spencer Turnbull (140th), Cody Poteet (151st), Joe Ross (152nd), Cade Horton (155th), Ray Kerr (158th)

  • Four months of rankings and four different No. 1 starters. I’d still probably take Tarik Skubal over Corbin Burnes for July alone, but I worry about his workload a bit. It’s easy to imagine an out-of-contention Tigers team being extra careful with him in September.
  • The Garrett Crochet situation remains fascinating, especially with a trade looking very likely at this point. He’s thrown 101 1/3 innings, which is 36 more than he previously threw in any season in the pros or in college. At the price he’ll command, I don’t see how a team could risk leaving him in the rotation for the rest of the year, knowing that it will still have him for two seasons after this. I still might view him as a top-30 SP for the month of July, but the White Sox will probably space out his starts around the All-Star Game; I’d expect him to make one or two fewer starts than his contemporaries. For August and beyond, who knows if he’ll be starting at all?
  • If I knew Christian Scott was up for good, he’d be 20 spots higher than his current No. 77.
  • A Rockies starter is in the top 180 for the first time this season; I’m putting Cal Quantrill at No. 165 in anticipation of a trade before the end of the month. I still don’t think I’d see him as a mixed-league guy in a contender’s rotation, but he has been solid with his strikeout rate bouncing back from last year’s collapse.