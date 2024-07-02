July 2024 Starter Rankings

Here are the July rest-of-season rankings. Players are listed based on how I perceive their 5x5 value going forward. In two weeks, I’ll present my way-too-early 2025 rankings in this same format.

Starting pitcher ROS Rankings

July Starting pitchers Team 2024 May June 1 Corbin Burnes Orioles 7 5 2 2 Tarik Skubal Tigers 3 2 1 3 George Kirby Mariners 2 1 4 4 Zack Wheeler Phillies 5 3 3 5 Logan Gilbert Mariners 6 6 6 6 Tyler Glasnow Dodgers 10 7 7 7 Cole Ragans Royals 23 15 10 8 Joe Ryan Twins 14 9 9 9 Pablo Lopez Twins 8 8 8 10 Dylan Cease Padres 22 14 11 11 Max Fried Braves 12 11 12 12 Aaron Nola Phillies 15 20 17 13 Luis Castillo Mariners 21 12 14 14 Tanner Bibee Guardians 16 21 20 15 Chris Sale Braves 34 25 18 16 Gerrit Cole Yankees 31 28 19 17 Framber Valdez Astros 13 19 23 18 Freddy Peralta Brewers 26 13 13 19 Zac Gallen Diamondbacks 18 18 22 20 Kevin Gausman Blue Jays 11 10 16 21 Logan Webb Giants 17 17 33 22 Sonny Gray Cardinals 58 27 24 23 Shota Imanaga Cubs 37 16 15 24 Zach Eflin Rays 25 23 27 25 Paul Skenes Pirates 132 61 25 26 Max Scherzer Rangers 73 53 51 27 Justin Steele Cubs 28 29 34 28 Hunter Greene Reds 32 26 26 29 Bailey Ober Twins 24 24 31 30 Justin Verlander Astros 30 22 21 31 Michael King Padres 35 40 39 32 Grayson Rodriguez Orioles 20 35 30 33 Bryce Miller Mariners 39 31 32 34 Ranger Suarez Phillies 81 54 41 35 Jack Flaherty Tigers 96 48 37 36 Nathan Eovaldi Rangers 48 38 36 37 Nick Lodolo Reds 54 34 35 38 Hunter Brown Astros 44 87 59 39 Mitch Keller Pirates 33 50 47 40 Nestor Cortes Yankees 62 56 42 41 Cristopher Sanchez Phillies 59 58 54 42 Chris Bassitt Blue Jays 41 44 46 43 Gavin Stone Dodgers 100 106 77 44 Carlos Rodon Yankees 43 43 40 45 Bobby Miller Dodgers 9 32 28 46 Gavin Williams Guardians 51 103 65 47 Tanner Houck Red Sox 103 59 48 48 Jared Jones Pirates 136 42 45 49 Luis Severino Mets 60 49 53 50 MacKenzie Gore Nationals 97 57 50 51 Ryan Pepiot Rays 55 37 44 52 Jose Berrios Blue Jays 49 46 49 53 Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dodgers 4 4 5 54 Blake Snell Giants 40 39 55 55 Seth Lugo Royals 125 119 75 56 Bryan Woo Mariners 83 76 52 57 Taj Bradley Rays 92 66 71 58 Aaron Civale Rays 46 47 57 59 Yusei Kikuchi Blue Jays 76 60 58 60 Matt Waldron Padres 330 NR 93 61 Luis Gil Yankees 133 95 60 62 Walker Buehler Dodgers 36 30 38 63 Jordan Montgomery Diamondbacks 50 51 62 64 Sean Manaea Mets 53 63 61 65 Erick Fedde White Sox 158 69 68 66 Reynaldo Lopez Braves 75 72 67 67 Brandon Pfaadt Diamondbacks 63 65 56 68 Shane Baz Rays 65 68 87 69 Ronel Blanco Astros 139 70 78 70 Reese Olson Tigers 84 82 69 71 Joe Musgrove Padres 27 45 72 72 Jose Soriano Angels 60 RP 80 76 73 Landon Knack Dodgers 261 144 142 74 Garrett Crochet White Sox 189 89 70 75 Kutter Crawford Red Sox 87 73 73 76 Yu Darvish Padres 38 55 64 77 Christian Scott Mets 176 112 111 78 Jacob deGrom Rangers 126 113 103 79 Spencer Arrighetti Astros 233 158 109 80 Charlie Morton Braves 70 77 79 81 Spencer Schwellenbach Braves NR NR 102 82 Jameson Taillon Cubs 107 101 90 83 Jeffrey Springs Rays 142 135 137 84 Cade Povich Orioles 276 169 117 85 Eduardo Rodriguez Diamondbacks 85 90 96 86 Brady Singer Royals 119 84 84 87 Marcus Stroman Yankees 67 74 81 88 Andrew Abbott Reds 79 86 91 89 Jake Irvin Nationals 214 153 123 90 Albert Suarez Orioles NR 124 82 91 Merrill Kelly Diamondbacks 57 92 95 92 Zack Littell Rays 90 75 66 93 Kodai Senga Mets 45 41 122 94 James Paxton Dodgers 74 83 107 95 Nick Pivetta Red Sox 121 102 92 96 Jon Gray Rangers 98 97 94 97 Brayan Bello Red Sox 82 93 89 98 Reid Detmers Angels 61 36 80 99 Robbie Ray Giants 201 NR 147 100 Lance Lynn Cardinals 89 105 98 101 Dean Kremer Orioles 80 99 116 102 Edward Cabrera Marlins 115 64 112 103 Jordan Wicks Cubs 137 128 100 104 Kyle Harrison Giants 104 104 105 105 Tobias Myers Brewers NR NR NR 106 Alex Cobb Giants 78 85 119 107 Cole Irvin Orioles 113 133 85 108 Casey Mize Tigers 111 98 114 109 Ben Brown Cubs 180 109 86 110 Ben Lively Guardians 221 139 121 111 Jordan Hicks Giants 116 91 97 112 Kenta Maeda Tigers 68 78 104 113 Griffin Canning Angels 77 115 115 114 Clayton Kershaw Dodgers 131 127 108 115 Ryan Weathers Marlins 162 130 63 116 David Festa Twins 226 NR NR 117 Drew Thorpe White Sox 204 NR 165 118 Max Meyer Marlins 129 131 131 119 Andrew Heaney Rangers 118 156 156 120 Carson Spiers Reds 306 NR NR 121 Clarke Schmidt Yankees 95 79 135 122 David Peterson Mets 154 147 118 123 Frankie Montas Reds 128 140 145 124 Tyler Mahle Rangers 230 NR 162 125 Michael Wacha Royals 153 142 138 126 Cody Bradford Rangers 91 118 125 127 Matt Manning Tigers 101 114 120 128 Simeon Woods Richardson Twins 391 126 124 129 Luis Garcia Astros 179 NR NR 130 Tylor Megill Mets 175 NR 106 131 Chris Paddack Twins 71 117 110 132 Cooper Criswell Red Sox 284 NR 129 133 AJ Smith-Shawver Braves 110 122 141 134 Hayden Birdsong Giants NR NR NR 135 Logan Allen Guardians 88 100 126 136 Kyle Hendricks Cubs 117 164 NR 137 Dane Dunning Rangers 86 88 99 138 Miles Mikolas Cardinals 134 151 139 139 Drew Rasmussen Rays 163 159 143 140 Triston McKenzie Guardians 72 94 101 141 Braxton Garrett Marlins 66 71 74 142 Michael Mercado Phillies NR NR NR 143 Adam Mazur Padres 220 NR 132 144 Chase Silseth Angels 108 137 133 145 Javier Assad Cubs 143 96 88 146 Keaton Winn Giants 150 81 113 147 Trevor Rogers Marlins 161 121 161 148 Mitch Spence Athletics 236 NR NR 149 Jonathan Cannon White Sox 395 NR NR 150 Jose Butto Mets 157 107 136 151 Josh Winckowski Red Sox 84 RP NR NR 152 Hayden Wesneski Cubs 147 108 127 153 Tyler Anderson Angels 181 173 157 154 Jesus Luzardo Marlins 19 52 43 155 Nick Martinez Reds 114 138 128 156 Lance McCullers Astros 170 NR NR 157 Yariel Rodriguez Blue Jays 169 167 NR 158 Alec Marsh Royals 185 NR 159 159 Ryan Yarbrough Dodgers 124 134 146 160 River Ryan Dodgers 231 NR NR 161 Jake Bloss Astros NR NR 162 Jakob Junis Brewers 112 129 134 163 Kyle Gibson Cardinals 149 174 168 164 Michael Lorenzen Rangers 168 NR 149 165 Cal Quantrill Rockies 410 NR NR 166 Luis Medina Athletics 208 NR 144 167 Mitchell Parker Nationals 399 NR 154 168 Davis Daniel Angels 323 NR NR 169 DL Hall Brewers 94 120 148 170 Chayce McDermott Orioles 315 NR NR 171 Paul Blackburn Athletics 174 150 174 172 DJ Herz Nationals 333 NR NR 173 Carson Whisenhunt Giants 244 NR 153 174 Michael Soroka White Sox 145 NR NR 175 Andre Pallante Cardinals 153 RP NR 160 176 Ricky Tiedemann Blue Jays 130 175 150 177 Ross Stripling Athletics 105 116 NR 178 Bryce Elder Braves 165 136 NR 179 Colin Rea Brewers 172 NR NR 180 Jose Quintana Mets 171 168 NR

Dropping off: Kyle Bradish (29th), Robert Gasser (83rd), Patrick Sandoval (130th), Spencer Turnbull (140th), Cody Poteet (151st), Joe Ross (152nd), Cade Horton (155th), Ray Kerr (158th)

Four months of rankings and four different No. 1 starters. I’d still probably take Tarik Skubal over Corbin Burnes for July alone, but I worry about his workload a bit. It’s easy to imagine an out-of-contention Tigers team being extra careful with him in September.

The Garrett Crochet situation remains fascinating, especially with a trade looking very likely at this point. He’s thrown 101 1/3 innings, which is 36 more than he previously threw in any season in the pros or in college. At the price he’ll command, I don’t see how a team could risk leaving him in the rotation for the rest of the year, knowing that it will still have him for two seasons after this. I still might view him as a top-30 SP for the month of July, but the White Sox will probably space out his starts around the All-Star Game; I’d expect him to make one or two fewer starts than his contemporaries. For August and beyond, who knows if he’ll be starting at all?

If I knew Christian Scott was up for good, he’d be 20 spots higher than his current No. 77.