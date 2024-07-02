July 2024 Shortstop Rankings

Here are the July rest-of-season rankings. Players are listed based on how I perceive their 5x5 value going forward. In two weeks, I’ll present my way-too-early 2025 rankings in this same format.
Shortstop ROS Rankings
|July
|Shortstops
|Team
|2024
|May
|June
|1
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|7
|4
|3
|3
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|4
|3
|4
|4
|CJ Abrams
|Nationals
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|5
|7
|5
|6
|Trea Turner
|Phillies
|2
|5
|7
|7
|Francisco Lindor
|Mets
|9
|10
|10
|8
|Oneil Cruz
|Pirates
|8
|9
|11
|9
|Bo Bichette
|Blue Jays
|3
|8
|8
|10
|Anthony Volpe
|Yankees
|13
|13
|9
|11
|Ezequiel Tovar
|Rockies
|14
|14
|12
|12
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|8 2B
|12 2B
|13
|13
|Carlos Correa
|Twins
|19
|18
|16
|14
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|1 2B
|2
|2
|15
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|10
|11
|15
|16
|Willy Adames
|Brewers
|18
|17
|14
|17
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|20
|19
|19
|18
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|35
|21
|22
|19
|Jeremy Pena
|Astros
|16
|16
|17
|20
|Dansby Swanson
|Cubs
|15
|15
|18
|21
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|29
|27
|20
|22
|Zach Neto
|Angels
|17
|20
|21
|23
|Masyn Winn
|Cardinals
|27
|25
|23
|24
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|68 OF
|33
|24
|25
|Jackson Merrill
|Padres
|40
|28
|25
|26
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|36 3B
|39
|28
|27
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|28
|29
|29
|28
|David Hamilton
|Red Sox
|49
|NR
|37
|29
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|22
|22
|30
|30
|Jose Caballero
|Rays
|31
|26
|27
|31
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|11
|12
|41
|32
|Amed Rosario
|Rays
|33
|24
|34
|33
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|42 2B
|40
|31
|34
|J.P. Crawford
|Mariners
|26
|34
|32
|35
|Vaughn Grissom
|Red Sox
|23
|23
|36
|36
|Jackson Holliday
|Orioles
|21
|30
|35
|37
|Thairo Estrada
|Giants
|24
|32
|26
|38
|Orlando Arcia
|Braves
|32
|31
|33
|39
|Daniel Schneemann
|Guardians
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|40
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|42
|49
|48
|41
|Josh H. Smith
|Rangers
|75
|47
|39
|42
|Brayan Rocchio
|Guardians
|41
|44
|42
|43
|Jorge Mateo
|Orioles
|30
|37
|43
|44
|Brett Wisely
|Giants
|113 2B
|n/a
|61 2B
|45
|Javier Baez
|Tigers
|34
|38
|38
|46
|Brooks Lee
|Twins
|53
|NR
|NR
|47
|Tim Anderson
|Marlins
|25
|36
|44
|48
|Edmundo Sosa
|Phillies
|61 3B
|n/a
|45
|49
|Max Schuemann
|Athletics
|285 OF
|n/a
|46
|50
|Paul DeJong
|White Sox
|82
|NR
|NR
|51
|Jordan Lawlar
|Diamondbacks
|43
|46
|40
|52
|Jon Berti
|Yankees
|39
|43
|51
|53
|Otto Lopez
|Marlins
|80
|NR
|49
|54
|Jose Tena
|Guardians
|105
|NR
|NR
|55
|Marco Luciano
|Giants
|48
|NR
|50
Dropping off: Orelvis Martinez (47th), Vidal Bruján (52nd), Ezequiel Duran (53rd), David Bote (54th), Colson Montgomery (55th)
- Remember how Anthony Volpe revamped his swing from all of the analytics-pulled flyballs-launch angle stuff and made all of the old school guys happy this spring and for two weeks in April? Well, it hasn’t really worked out that well since. I like to think he’ll find the proper middle ground at some point, but it should be noted that pulled flyballs are important and good. One need not aim for them every time, but they have a high success rate, particularly in Yankee Stadium.
- I’m not sure how the Twins are going to make room for Brooks Lee, but since he’s hit .333 with six homers in 19 games since joining Triple-A St. Paul’s lineup, I had to put him on here somewhere. Lee, the eighth overall pick in the 2022 draft, missed the first two months of the season due to a herniated disc in his back. Since returning, he’s played 20 games at shortstop, three at third and two at second. It seems likely that we’ll see him if either Carlos Correa or Royce Lewis gets hurt. A Jose Miranda slump might also open things up, though Miranda’s resurgence appears to be legit.