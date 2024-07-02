 Skip navigation
July 2024 Shortstop Rankings

  
Published July 2, 2024 04:35 AM

Here are the July rest-of-season rankings. Players are listed based on how I perceive their 5x5 value going forward. In two weeks, I’ll present my way-too-early 2025 rankings in this same format.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other July rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Shortstop ROS Rankings

JulyShortstopsTeam2024MayJune
1Bobby Witt Jr.Royals111
2Gunnar HendersonOrioles743
3Elly De La CruzReds434
4CJ AbramsNationals666
5Corey SeagerRangers575
6Trea TurnerPhillies257
7Francisco LindorMets91010
8Oneil CruzPirates8911
9Bo BichetteBlue Jays388
10Anthony VolpeYankees13139
11Ezequiel TovarRockies141412
12Bryson StottPhillies8 2B12 2B13
13Carlos CorreaTwins191816
14Mookie BettsDodgers1 2B22
15Nico HoernerCubs101115
16Willy AdamesBrewers181714
17Ha-Seong KimPadres201919
18Brice TurangBrewers352122
19Jeremy PenaAstros161617
20Dansby SwansonCubs151518
21Luis RengifoAngels292720
22Zach NetoAngels172021
23Masyn WinnCardinals272523
24Ceddanne RafaelaRed Sox68 OF3324
25Jackson MerrillPadres402825
26Willi CastroTwins36 3B3928
27Matt McLainReds282929
28David HamiltonRed Sox49NR37
29Tommy EdmanCardinals222230
30Jose CaballeroRays312627
31Xander BogaertsPadres111241
32Amed RosarioRays332434
33Dylan MooreMariners42 2B4031
34J.P. CrawfordMariners263432
35Vaughn GrissomRed Sox232336
36Jackson HollidayOrioles213035
37Thairo EstradaGiants243226
38Orlando ArciaBraves323133
39Daniel SchneemannGuardiansn/an/an/a
40Chris TaylorDodgers424948
41Josh H. SmithRangers754739
42Brayan RocchioGuardians414442
43Jorge MateoOrioles303743
44Brett WiselyGiants113 2Bn/a61 2B
45Javier BaezTigers343838
46Brooks LeeTwins53NRNR
47Tim AndersonMarlins253644
48Edmundo SosaPhillies61 3Bn/a45
49Max SchuemannAthletics285 OFn/a46
50Paul DeJongWhite Sox82NRNR
51Jordan LawlarDiamondbacks434640
52Jon BertiYankees394351
53Otto LopezMarlins80NR49
54Jose TenaGuardians105NRNR
55Marco LucianoGiants48NR50

Dropping off: Orelvis Martinez (47th), Vidal Bruján (52nd), Ezequiel Duran (53rd), David Bote (54th), Colson Montgomery (55th)

  • Remember how Anthony Volpe revamped his swing from all of the analytics-pulled flyballs-launch angle stuff and made all of the old school guys happy this spring and for two weeks in April? Well, it hasn’t really worked out that well since. I like to think he’ll find the proper middle ground at some point, but it should be noted that pulled flyballs are important and good. One need not aim for them every time, but they have a high success rate, particularly in Yankee Stadium.
  • I’m not sure how the Twins are going to make room for Brooks Lee, but since he’s hit .333 with six homers in 19 games since joining Triple-A St. Paul’s lineup, I had to put him on here somewhere. Lee, the eighth overall pick in the 2022 draft, missed the first two months of the season due to a herniated disc in his back. Since returning, he’s played 20 games at shortstop, three at third and two at second. It seems likely that we’ll see him if either Carlos Correa or Royce Lewis gets hurt. A Jose Miranda slump might also open things up, though Miranda’s resurgence appears to be legit.