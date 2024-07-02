July 2024 Shortstop Rankings

Here are the July rest-of-season rankings. Players are listed based on how I perceive their 5x5 value going forward. In two weeks, I’ll present my way-too-early 2025 rankings in this same format.

July Shortstops Team 2024 May June 1 Bobby Witt Jr. Royals 1 1 1 2 Gunnar Henderson Orioles 7 4 3 3 Elly De La Cruz Reds 4 3 4 4 CJ Abrams Nationals 6 6 6 5 Corey Seager Rangers 5 7 5 6 Trea Turner Phillies 2 5 7 7 Francisco Lindor Mets 9 10 10 8 Oneil Cruz Pirates 8 9 11 9 Bo Bichette Blue Jays 3 8 8 10 Anthony Volpe Yankees 13 13 9 11 Ezequiel Tovar Rockies 14 14 12 12 Bryson Stott Phillies 8 2B 12 2B 13 13 Carlos Correa Twins 19 18 16 14 Mookie Betts Dodgers 1 2B 2 2 15 Nico Hoerner Cubs 10 11 15 16 Willy Adames Brewers 18 17 14 17 Ha-Seong Kim Padres 20 19 19 18 Brice Turang Brewers 35 21 22 19 Jeremy Pena Astros 16 16 17 20 Dansby Swanson Cubs 15 15 18 21 Luis Rengifo Angels 29 27 20 22 Zach Neto Angels 17 20 21 23 Masyn Winn Cardinals 27 25 23 24 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox 68 OF 33 24 25 Jackson Merrill Padres 40 28 25 26 Willi Castro Twins 36 3B 39 28 27 Matt McLain Reds 28 29 29 28 David Hamilton Red Sox 49 NR 37 29 Tommy Edman Cardinals 22 22 30 30 Jose Caballero Rays 31 26 27 31 Xander Bogaerts Padres 11 12 41 32 Amed Rosario Rays 33 24 34 33 Dylan Moore Mariners 42 2B 40 31 34 J.P. Crawford Mariners 26 34 32 35 Vaughn Grissom Red Sox 23 23 36 36 Jackson Holliday Orioles 21 30 35 37 Thairo Estrada Giants 24 32 26 38 Orlando Arcia Braves 32 31 33 39 Daniel Schneemann Guardians n/a n/a n/a 40 Chris Taylor Dodgers 42 49 48 41 Josh H. Smith Rangers 75 47 39 42 Brayan Rocchio Guardians 41 44 42 43 Jorge Mateo Orioles 30 37 43 44 Brett Wisely Giants 113 2B n/a 61 2B 45 Javier Baez Tigers 34 38 38 46 Brooks Lee Twins 53 NR NR 47 Tim Anderson Marlins 25 36 44 48 Edmundo Sosa Phillies 61 3B n/a 45 49 Max Schuemann Athletics 285 OF n/a 46 50 Paul DeJong White Sox 82 NR NR 51 Jordan Lawlar Diamondbacks 43 46 40 52 Jon Berti Yankees 39 43 51 53 Otto Lopez Marlins 80 NR 49 54 Jose Tena Guardians 105 NR NR 55 Marco Luciano Giants 48 NR 50

Dropping off: Orelvis Martinez (47th), Vidal Bruján (52nd), Ezequiel Duran (53rd), David Bote (54th), Colson Montgomery (55th)

Remember how Anthony Volpe revamped his swing from all of the analytics-pulled flyballs-launch angle stuff and made all of the old school guys happy this spring and for two weeks in April? Well, it hasn’t really worked out that well since. I like to think he’ll find the proper middle ground at some point, but it should be noted that pulled flyballs are important and good. One need not aim for them every time, but they have a high success rate, particularly in Yankee Stadium.