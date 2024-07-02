July 2024 Reliever Rankings

Here are the July rest-of-season rankings. Players are listed based on how I perceive their 5x5 value going forward. In two weeks, I’ll present my way-too-early 2025 rankings in this same format.
Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.
Click to see other July rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Relief pitcher ROS rankings
|July
|Relievers
|Team
|2024
|May
|June
|1
|Emmanuel Clase
|Guardians
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Josh Hader
|Astros
|4
|5
|2
|3
|Raisel Iglesias
|Braves
|6
|7
|4
|4
|Jhoan Duran
|Twins
|7
|4
|3
|5
|Robert Suarez
|Padres
|20
|15
|13
|6
|Ryan Helsley
|Cardinals
|13
|10
|10
|7
|Mason Miller
|Athletics
|21
|11
|8
|8
|Edwin Diaz
|Mets
|1
|1
|9
|9
|Clay Holmes
|Yankees
|9
|8
|6
|10
|Evan Phillips
|Dodgers
|5
|6
|7
|11
|Camilo Doval
|Giants
|3
|3
|5
|12
|Andres Munoz
|Mariners
|11
|13
|11
|13
|Craig Kimbrel
|Orioles
|15
|17
|14
|14
|Kirby Yates
|Rangers
|114
|26
|18
|15
|Pete Fairbanks
|Rays
|17
|22
|17
|16
|Kenley Jansen
|Red Sox
|16
|14
|15
|17
|Paul Sewald
|Diamondbacks
|18
|21
|16
|18
|Alexis Diaz
|Reds
|12
|16
|19
|19
|Devin Williams
|Brewers
|29
|25
|23
|20
|David Bednar
|Pirates
|8
|9
|12
|21
|Jason Foley
|Tigers
|30
|18
|21
|22
|Carlos Estevez
|Angels
|31
|23
|20
|23
|Jose Alvarado
|Phillies
|23
|29
|24
|24
|Kyle Finnegan
|Nationals
|35
|33
|25
|25
|Yimi Garcia
|Blue Jays
|48
|45
|27
|26
|Trevor Megill
|Brewers
|25
|32
|26
|27
|Tanner Scott
|Marlins
|19
|27
|30
|28
|James McArthur
|Royals
|49
|20
|29
|29
|Hector Neris
|Cubs
|92
|52
|33
|30
|Griffin Jax
|Twins
|22
|39
|34
|31
|Chad Green
|Blue Jays
|52
|NR
|43
|32
|A.J. Puk
|Marlins
|64 SP
|35
|36
|33
|Michael Kopech
|White Sox
|47
|30
|31
|34
|Aroldis Chapman
|Pirates
|45
|50
|52
|35
|David Robertson
|Rangers
|22
|28
|32
|36
|Ryne Stanek
|Mariners
|150
|59
|42
|37
|Hunter Harvey
|Nationals
|43
|36
|35
|38
|Kevin Ginkel
|Diamondbacks
|28
|24
|41
|39
|Jeff Hoffman
|Phillies
|63
|44
|37
|40
|Bryan Abreu
|Astros
|37
|43
|40
|41
|Jason Adam
|Rays
|40
|31
|39
|42
|Yennier Cano
|Orioles
|46
|40
|46
|43
|Orion Kerkering
|Phillies
|41
|37
|47
|44
|Mark Leiter Jr.
|Cubs
|88
|51
|28
|45
|Chris Martin
|Red Sox
|44
|47
|65
|46
|Ryan Walker
|Giants
|65
|63
|45
|47
|Jordan Romano
|Blue Jays
|14
|12
|22
|48
|Jeremiah Estrada
|Padres
|335
|NR
|48
|49
|Lucas Erceg
|Athletics
|66
|42
|49
|50
|Daniel Hudson
|Dodgers
|87
|62
|57
|51
|Tyler Kinley
|Rockies
|59
|NR
|55
|52
|Lucas Sims
|Reds
|129
|NR
|53
|53
|John Schreiber
|Royals
|156
|69
|44
|54
|JoJo Romero
|Cardinals
|55
|58
|51
|55
|Cade Smith
|Guardians
|165
|NR
|58
|56
|Reed Garrett
|Mets
|381
|48
|38
|57
|Fernando Cruz
|Reds
|101
|71
|54
|58
|Tyson Miller
|Cubs
|371
|NR
|NR
|59
|A.J. Minter
|Braves
|53
|53
|62
|60
|Luis Garcia
|Angels
|182
|NR
|73
|61
|Bryan Hudson
|Brewers
|245
|NR
|NR
|62
|Matt Strahm
|Phillies
|50
|54
|50
|63
|Adbert Alzolay
|Cubs
|10
|19
|72
|64
|Scott Barlow
|Guardians
|54
|57
|64
|65
|Adrian Morejon
|Padres
|206 SP
|NR
|56
|66
|Andrew Nardi
|Marlins
|68
|NR
|NR
|67
|Jose Leclerc
|Rangers
|27
|56
|61
|68
|Tanner Banks
|White Sox
|172
|NR
|NR
|69
|Joe Jimenez
|Braves
|77
|74
|69
|70
|Blake Treinen
|Dodgers
|163
|NR
|63
|71
|John Brebbia
|White Sox
|39
|65
|NR
|72
|Ryan Pressly
|Astros
|42
|55
|68
|73
|Andrew Kittredge
|Cardinals
|94
|75
|NR
|74
|Justin Martinez
|Diamondbacks
|349
|NR
|75
|75
|Justin Lawrence
|Rockies
|34
|38
|NR
|76
|Julian Merryweather
|Cubs
|62
|NR
|NR
|77
|Michael Grove
|Dodgers
|74
|64
|70
|78
|Anthony Bender
|Marlins
|125
|NR
|NR
|79
|Will Smith
|Royals
|38
|NR
|NR
|80
|Beau Brieske
|Tigers
|61
|NR
|NR
|81
|Colin Holderman
|Pirates
|102
|77
|84
|82
|Enyel De Los Santos
|Padres
|69
|46
|67
|83
|Nate Pearson
|Blue Jays
|181
|NR
|NR
|84
|Hunter Gaddis
|Guardians
|136
|76
|85
|85
|Keegan Akin
|Orioles
|78
|67
|82
|86
|Tommy Kahnle
|Yankees
|99
|NR
|NR
|87
|Justin Slaten
|Red Sox
|264
|NR
|NR
|88
|Shelby Miller
|Tigers
|213
|79
|78
|89
|Adam Ottavino
|Mets
|98
|66
|76
|90
|Garrett Cleavinger
|Rays
|95
|NR
|74
Dropping off: Alex Lange (59th), Jalen Beeks (60th), Joel Payamps (66th), Jordan Leasure (71st), John McMillon (77th), Yuki Matsui (79th), Calvin Faucher (80th)
- Trade possibilities account for some of the things that might look a bit off here. Tanner Scott seems like pretty much a lock to be traded by the Marlins, quite possibly to a team that won’t use him as a closer. Carlos Estévez, Kyle Finnegan and Yimi García are others who would be ranked higher if I knew they were going to stay put. García has his little elbow concern right now, but with Jordan Romano looking very iffy due to a more significant problem, García might be a top-20 reliever for the rest of the season once he returns ... or he might be setting up for a contender in a month.
- Clay Holmes and Evan Phillips slip a little this month based on the slight chance that the Yankees or Dodgers might trade for a veteran closer. A Kenley Jansen reunion might make sense for the Dodgers if the Red Sox opt to sell.
- Because the teams likely to trade their closers might well trade their setup men, too, there aren’t many great options to speculate on right now. I think it’s quite likely that the Marlins will also ship off A.J. Puk and maybe Anthony Bender, too. That’s why Andrew Nardi checks in at No. 66. The Angels would probably trade Luis Garcia before Estévez and they don’t have much beyond that (perhaps there’s a slight chance that Jose Soriano will finish up the year as a closer to limit his workload). The Nationals might trade both Finnegan and Hunter Harvey or neither of them. If the Rangers opt to sell, Yates, David Robertson and José Leclerc would likely all be in demand. Same with Jansen and Chris Martin on the Red Sox. If the Diamondbacks falter as July goes on, I would look to stash Kevin Ginkel in anticipation of a Paul Sewald deal.
- There’s a big gap here between James McArthur and Hector Neris at 28-29. I don’t have much faith in Neris, but I do believe he’s the best bet of the Cubs’ healthy relievers. Hopefully, at least one of Adbert Alzolay, Julian Merryweather or Mark Leiter Jr. will come back healthy and earn the closer’s role in the second half.