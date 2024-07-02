July 2024 Reliever Rankings

Here are the July rest-of-season rankings. Players are listed based on how I perceive their 5x5 value going forward. In two weeks, I’ll present my way-too-early 2025 rankings in this same format.

July Relievers Team 2024 May June 1 Emmanuel Clase Guardians 2 2 1 2 Josh Hader Astros 4 5 2 3 Raisel Iglesias Braves 6 7 4 4 Jhoan Duran Twins 7 4 3 5 Robert Suarez Padres 20 15 13 6 Ryan Helsley Cardinals 13 10 10 7 Mason Miller Athletics 21 11 8 8 Edwin Diaz Mets 1 1 9 9 Clay Holmes Yankees 9 8 6 10 Evan Phillips Dodgers 5 6 7 11 Camilo Doval Giants 3 3 5 12 Andres Munoz Mariners 11 13 11 13 Craig Kimbrel Orioles 15 17 14 14 Kirby Yates Rangers 114 26 18 15 Pete Fairbanks Rays 17 22 17 16 Kenley Jansen Red Sox 16 14 15 17 Paul Sewald Diamondbacks 18 21 16 18 Alexis Diaz Reds 12 16 19 19 Devin Williams Brewers 29 25 23 20 David Bednar Pirates 8 9 12 21 Jason Foley Tigers 30 18 21 22 Carlos Estevez Angels 31 23 20 23 Jose Alvarado Phillies 23 29 24 24 Kyle Finnegan Nationals 35 33 25 25 Yimi Garcia Blue Jays 48 45 27 26 Trevor Megill Brewers 25 32 26 27 Tanner Scott Marlins 19 27 30 28 James McArthur Royals 49 20 29 29 Hector Neris Cubs 92 52 33 30 Griffin Jax Twins 22 39 34 31 Chad Green Blue Jays 52 NR 43 32 A.J. Puk Marlins 64 SP 35 36 33 Michael Kopech White Sox 47 30 31 34 Aroldis Chapman Pirates 45 50 52 35 David Robertson Rangers 22 28 32 36 Ryne Stanek Mariners 150 59 42 37 Hunter Harvey Nationals 43 36 35 38 Kevin Ginkel Diamondbacks 28 24 41 39 Jeff Hoffman Phillies 63 44 37 40 Bryan Abreu Astros 37 43 40 41 Jason Adam Rays 40 31 39 42 Yennier Cano Orioles 46 40 46 43 Orion Kerkering Phillies 41 37 47 44 Mark Leiter Jr. Cubs 88 51 28 45 Chris Martin Red Sox 44 47 65 46 Ryan Walker Giants 65 63 45 47 Jordan Romano Blue Jays 14 12 22 48 Jeremiah Estrada Padres 335 NR 48 49 Lucas Erceg Athletics 66 42 49 50 Daniel Hudson Dodgers 87 62 57 51 Tyler Kinley Rockies 59 NR 55 52 Lucas Sims Reds 129 NR 53 53 John Schreiber Royals 156 69 44 54 JoJo Romero Cardinals 55 58 51 55 Cade Smith Guardians 165 NR 58 56 Reed Garrett Mets 381 48 38 57 Fernando Cruz Reds 101 71 54 58 Tyson Miller Cubs 371 NR NR 59 A.J. Minter Braves 53 53 62 60 Luis Garcia Angels 182 NR 73 61 Bryan Hudson Brewers 245 NR NR 62 Matt Strahm Phillies 50 54 50 63 Adbert Alzolay Cubs 10 19 72 64 Scott Barlow Guardians 54 57 64 65 Adrian Morejon Padres 206 SP NR 56 66 Andrew Nardi Marlins 68 NR NR 67 Jose Leclerc Rangers 27 56 61 68 Tanner Banks White Sox 172 NR NR 69 Joe Jimenez Braves 77 74 69 70 Blake Treinen Dodgers 163 NR 63 71 John Brebbia White Sox 39 65 NR 72 Ryan Pressly Astros 42 55 68 73 Andrew Kittredge Cardinals 94 75 NR 74 Justin Martinez Diamondbacks 349 NR 75 75 Justin Lawrence Rockies 34 38 NR 76 Julian Merryweather Cubs 62 NR NR 77 Michael Grove Dodgers 74 64 70 78 Anthony Bender Marlins 125 NR NR 79 Will Smith Royals 38 NR NR 80 Beau Brieske Tigers 61 NR NR 81 Colin Holderman Pirates 102 77 84 82 Enyel De Los Santos Padres 69 46 67 83 Nate Pearson Blue Jays 181 NR NR 84 Hunter Gaddis Guardians 136 76 85 85 Keegan Akin Orioles 78 67 82 86 Tommy Kahnle Yankees 99 NR NR 87 Justin Slaten Red Sox 264 NR NR 88 Shelby Miller Tigers 213 79 78 89 Adam Ottavino Mets 98 66 76 90 Garrett Cleavinger Rays 95 NR 74

Dropping off: Alex Lange (59th), Jalen Beeks (60th), Joel Payamps (66th), Jordan Leasure (71st), John McMillon (77th), Yuki Matsui (79th), Calvin Faucher (80th)

Trade possibilities account for some of the things that might look a bit off here. Tanner Scott seems like pretty much a lock to be traded by the Marlins, quite possibly to a team that won’t use him as a closer. Carlos Estévez, Kyle Finnegan and Yimi García are others who would be ranked higher if I knew they were going to stay put. García has his little elbow concern right now, but with Jordan Romano looking very iffy due to a more significant problem, García might be a top-20 reliever for the rest of the season once he returns ... or he might be setting up for a contender in a month.

Clay Holmes and Evan Phillips slip a little this month based on the slight chance that the Yankees or Dodgers might trade for a veteran closer. A Kenley Jansen reunion might make sense for the Dodgers if the Red Sox opt to sell.

Because the teams likely to trade their closers might well trade their setup men, too, there aren’t many great options to speculate on right now. I think it’s quite likely that the Marlins will also ship off A.J. Puk and maybe Anthony Bender, too. That’s why Andrew Nardi checks in at No. 66. The Angels would probably trade Luis Garcia before Estévez and they don’t have much beyond that (perhaps there’s a slight chance that Jose Soriano will finish up the year as a closer to limit his workload). The Nationals might trade both Finnegan and Hunter Harvey or neither of them. If the Rangers opt to sell, Yates, David Robertson and José Leclerc would likely all be in demand. Same with Jansen and Chris Martin on the Red Sox. If the Diamondbacks falter as July goes on, I would look to stash Kevin Ginkel in anticipation of a Paul Sewald deal.