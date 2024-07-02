 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings heading into Chicago race
MLB: Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees
Fantasy Baseball: July 2024 Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
July 2024 Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_bte_europredictions_240701.jpg
Handicapping the last Euro 24 Round of 16 matches
nbc_bte_pgphilly_240701.jpg
76ers a ‘clear No. 2' in East after George signing
nbc_bte_gauffwimbledonpath_240701.jpg
How Gauff can advance far at Wimbledon

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings heading into Chicago race
MLB: Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees
Fantasy Baseball: July 2024 Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
July 2024 Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_bte_europredictions_240701.jpg
Handicapping the last Euro 24 Round of 16 matches
nbc_bte_pgphilly_240701.jpg
76ers a ‘clear No. 2' in East after George signing
nbc_bte_gauffwimbledonpath_240701.jpg
How Gauff can advance far at Wimbledon

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

July 2024 Reliever Rankings

  
Published July 2, 2024 04:38 AM

Here are the July rest-of-season rankings. Players are listed based on how I perceive their 5x5 value going forward. In two weeks, I’ll present my way-too-early 2025 rankings in this same format.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other July rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Relief pitcher ROS rankings

JulyRelieversTeam2024MayJune
1Emmanuel ClaseGuardians221
2Josh HaderAstros452
3Raisel IglesiasBraves674
4Jhoan DuranTwins743
5Robert SuarezPadres201513
6Ryan HelsleyCardinals131010
7Mason MillerAthletics21118
8Edwin DiazMets119
9Clay HolmesYankees986
10Evan PhillipsDodgers567
11Camilo DovalGiants335
12Andres MunozMariners111311
13Craig KimbrelOrioles151714
14Kirby YatesRangers1142618
15Pete FairbanksRays172217
16Kenley JansenRed Sox161415
17Paul SewaldDiamondbacks182116
18Alexis DiazReds121619
19Devin WilliamsBrewers292523
20David BednarPirates8912
21Jason FoleyTigers301821
22Carlos EstevezAngels312320
23Jose AlvaradoPhillies232924
24Kyle FinneganNationals353325
25Yimi GarciaBlue Jays484527
26Trevor MegillBrewers253226
27Tanner ScottMarlins192730
28James McArthurRoyals492029
29Hector NerisCubs925233
30Griffin JaxTwins223934
31Chad GreenBlue Jays52NR43
32A.J. PukMarlins64 SP3536
33Michael KopechWhite Sox473031
34Aroldis ChapmanPirates455052
35David RobertsonRangers222832
36Ryne StanekMariners1505942
37Hunter HarveyNationals433635
38Kevin GinkelDiamondbacks282441
39Jeff HoffmanPhillies634437
40Bryan AbreuAstros374340
41Jason AdamRays403139
42Yennier CanoOrioles464046
43Orion KerkeringPhillies413747
44Mark Leiter Jr.Cubs885128
45Chris MartinRed Sox444765
46Ryan WalkerGiants656345
47Jordan RomanoBlue Jays141222
48Jeremiah EstradaPadres335NR48
49Lucas ErcegAthletics664249
50Daniel HudsonDodgers876257
51Tyler KinleyRockies59NR55
52Lucas SimsReds129NR53
53John SchreiberRoyals1566944
54JoJo RomeroCardinals555851
55Cade SmithGuardians165NR58
56Reed GarrettMets3814838
57Fernando CruzReds1017154
58Tyson MillerCubs371NRNR
59A.J. MinterBraves535362
60Luis GarciaAngels182NR73
61Bryan HudsonBrewers245NRNR
62Matt StrahmPhillies505450
63Adbert AlzolayCubs101972
64Scott BarlowGuardians545764
65Adrian MorejonPadres206 SPNR56
66Andrew NardiMarlins68NRNR
67Jose LeclercRangers275661
68Tanner BanksWhite Sox172NRNR
69Joe JimenezBraves777469
70Blake TreinenDodgers163NR63
71John BrebbiaWhite Sox3965NR
72Ryan PresslyAstros425568
73Andrew KittredgeCardinals9475NR
74Justin MartinezDiamondbacks349NR75
75Justin LawrenceRockies3438NR
76Julian MerryweatherCubs62NRNR
77Michael GroveDodgers746470
78Anthony BenderMarlins125NRNR
79Will SmithRoyals38NRNR
80Beau BrieskeTigers61NRNR
81Colin HoldermanPirates1027784
82Enyel De Los SantosPadres694667
83Nate PearsonBlue Jays181NRNR
84Hunter GaddisGuardians1367685
85Keegan AkinOrioles786782
86Tommy KahnleYankees99NRNR
87Justin SlatenRed Sox264NRNR
88Shelby MillerTigers2137978
89Adam OttavinoMets986676
90Garrett CleavingerRays95NR74

Dropping off: Alex Lange (59th), Jalen Beeks (60th), Joel Payamps (66th), Jordan Leasure (71st), John McMillon (77th), Yuki Matsui (79th), Calvin Faucher (80th)

  • Trade possibilities account for some of the things that might look a bit off here. Tanner Scott seems like pretty much a lock to be traded by the Marlins, quite possibly to a team that won’t use him as a closer. Carlos Estévez, Kyle Finnegan and Yimi García are others who would be ranked higher if I knew they were going to stay put. García has his little elbow concern right now, but with Jordan Romano looking very iffy due to a more significant problem, García might be a top-20 reliever for the rest of the season once he returns ... or he might be setting up for a contender in a month.
  • Clay Holmes and Evan Phillips slip a little this month based on the slight chance that the Yankees or Dodgers might trade for a veteran closer. A Kenley Jansen reunion might make sense for the Dodgers if the Red Sox opt to sell.
  • Because the teams likely to trade their closers might well trade their setup men, too, there aren’t many great options to speculate on right now. I think it’s quite likely that the Marlins will also ship off A.J. Puk and maybe Anthony Bender, too. That’s why Andrew Nardi checks in at No. 66. The Angels would probably trade Luis Garcia before Estévez and they don’t have much beyond that (perhaps there’s a slight chance that Jose Soriano will finish up the year as a closer to limit his workload). The Nationals might trade both Finnegan and Hunter Harvey or neither of them. If the Rangers opt to sell, Yates, David Robertson and José Leclerc would likely all be in demand. Same with Jansen and Chris Martin on the Red Sox. If the Diamondbacks falter as July goes on, I would look to stash Kevin Ginkel in anticipation of a Paul Sewald deal.
  • There’s a big gap here between James McArthur and Hector Neris at 28-29. I don’t have much faith in Neris, but I do believe he’s the best bet of the Cubs’ healthy relievers. Hopefully, at least one of Adbert Alzolay, Julian Merryweather or Mark Leiter Jr. will come back healthy and earn the closer’s role in the second half.