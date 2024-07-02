July 2024 Outfielder Rankings

Here are the July rest-of-season rankings. Players are listed based on how I perceive their 5x5 value going forward. In two weeks, I’ll present my way-too-early 2025 rankings in this same format.
Outfielder ROS Rankings
|July
|Outfielders
|Team
|2024
|May
|June
|1
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|5
|7
|2
|2
|Juan Soto
|Yankees
|8
|6
|3
|3
|Kyle Tucker
|Astros
|6
|5
|1
|4
|Yordan Alvarez
|Astros
|7
|8
|7
|5
|Julio Rodriguez
|Mariners
|3
|3
|5
|6
|Jarren Duran
|Red Sox
|18
|14
|12
|7
|Adolis Garcia
|Rangers
|13
|9
|8
|8
|Luis Robert Jr.
|White Sox
|12
|15
|10
|9
|Teoscar Hernandez
|Dodgers
|29
|23
|16
|10
|Steven Kwan
|Guardians
|36
|26
|22
|11
|Christopher Morel
|Cubs
|14
|13
|11
|12
|Randy Arozarena
|Rays
|17
|16
|14
|13
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|4
|4
|6
|14
|Corbin Carroll
|Diamondbacks
|2
|10
|15
|15
|Christian Yelich
|Brewers
|35
|27
|21
|16
|Kyle Schwarber
|Phillies
|23
|24
|17
|17
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|Marlins
|16
|18
|18
|18
|Cody Bellinger
|Cubs
|19
|21
|13
|19
|Bryan Reynolds
|Pirates
|22
|17
|20
|20
|Wyatt Langford
|Rangers
|24
|22
|24
|21
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|27
|12
|19
|22
|Riley Greene
|Tigers
|31
|20
|25
|23
|Seiya Suzuki
|Cubs
|20
|30
|23
|24
|Taylor Ward
|Angels
|46
|33
|26
|25
|Tyler O’Neill
|Red Sox
|26
|19
|28
|26
|Josh Lowe
|Rays
|30
|31
|29
|27
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|9
|2
|4
|28
|George Springer
|Blue Jays
|25
|25
|30
|29
|Brandon Nimmo
|Mets
|43
|40
|37
|30
|Anthony Santander
|Orioles
|42
|41
|39
|31
|Michael Harris II
|Braves
|11
|11
|9
|32
|Mike Trout
|Angels
|15
|55
|41
|33
|Lane Thomas
|Nationals
|32
|45
|32
|34
|Nolan Jones
|Rockies
|10
|32
|36
|35
|Nick Castellanos
|Phillies
|33
|38
|38
|36
|Ian Happ
|Cubs
|28
|34
|34
|37
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|Diamondbacks
|38
|28
|35
|38
|Jurickson Profar
|Padres
|241
|128
|51
|39
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|81
|78
|45
|40
|Brenton Doyle
|Rockies
|64
|53
|43
|41
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays
|37
|35
|27
|42
|Byron Buxton
|Twins
|4 DH
|71
|47
|43
|Cedric Mullins
|Orioles
|44
|29
|48
|44
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|47
|48
|50
|45
|Alex Verdugo
|Yankees
|56
|51
|46
|46
|Colton Cowser
|Orioles
|162
|42
|40
|47
|TJ Friedl
|Reds
|58
|44
|42
|48
|Alec Burleson
|Cardinals
|141
|133
|57
|49
|Bryan De La Cruz
|Marlins
|80
|67
|53
|50
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|68
|104
|55
|51
|Jackson Merrill
|Padres
|40 SS
|79
|66
|52
|Jorge Soler
|Giants
|54
|61
|52
|53
|James Wood
|Nationals
|186
|145
|125
|54
|Jackson Chourio
|Brewers
|40
|49
|79
|55
|Heliot Ramos
|Giants
|280
|NR
|117
|56
|Wilyer Abreu
|Red Sox
|109
|66
|70
|57
|Jo Adell
|Angels
|105
|39
|33
|58
|Brandon Marsh
|Phillies
|59
|43
|49
|59
|Jarred Kelenic
|Braves
|69
|83
|88
|60
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|102
|117
|71
|61
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Yankees
|61
|54
|44
|62
|Ryan O’Hearn
|Orioles
|106
|63
|63
|63
|Garrett Mitchell
|Brewers
|66
|70
|58
|64
|Starling Marte
|Mets
|50
|37
|31
|65
|Lars Nootbaar
|Cardinals
|67
|50
|64
|66
|Jesse Winker
|Nationals
|17 DH
|99
|91
|67
|Jacob Young
|Nationals
|134
|105
|61
|68
|Max Kepler
|Twins
|71
|84
|56
|69
|Jose Siri
|Rays
|63
|72
|82
|70
|Chas McCormick
|Astros
|41
|68
|86
|71
|Evan Carter
|Rangers
|34
|36
|78
|72
|Heston Kjerstad
|Orioles
|7 DH
|5 DH
|6 DH
|73
|Johan Rojas
|Phillies
|77
|85
|76
|74
|Leody Taveras
|Rangers
|49
|52
|54
|75
|Davis Schneider
|Blue Jays
|38 2B
|114
|59
|76
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|57
|64
|73
|77
|Trevor Larnach
|Twins
|188
|62
|65
|78
|Brent Rooker
|Athletics
|120
|135
|60
|79
|Joc Pederson
|Diamondbacks
|78
|80
|81
|80
|Miguel Andujar
|Athletics
|156
|154
|72
|81
|Matt Vierling
|Tigers
|117
|121
|75
|82
|Jake Meyers
|Astros
|115
|132
|68
|83
|Andrew McCutchen
|Pirates
|8 DH
|6 DH
|5 DH
|84
|Jesus Sanchez
|Marlins
|92
|103
|106
|85
|Andy Pages
|Dodgers
|180
|81
|97
|86
|Harrison Bader
|Mets
|122
|127
|122
|87
|Joey Loperfido
|Astros
|212
|58
|118
|88
|Kerry Carpenter
|Tigers
|60
|57
|121
|89
|Charlie Blackmon
|Rockies
|76
|91
|92
|90
|Nick Senzel
|Nationals
|75
|69
|67
|91
|Masataka Yoshida
|Red Sox
|39
|74
|84
|92
|Amed Rosario
|Rays
|33 SS
|65
|99
|93
|James Outman
|Dodgers
|51
|56
|87
|94
|Alek Thomas
|Diamondbacks
|72
|88
|98
|95
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|137
|122
|80
|96
|Parker Meadows
|Tigers
|48
|82
|95
|97
|Jake Fraley
|Reds
|83
|87
|93
|98
|Andrew Benintendi
|White Sox
|52
|77
|108
|99
|Jake McCarthy
|Diamondbacks
|94
|106
|94
|100
|MJ Melendez
|Royals
|90
|89
|104
|101
|Jhonkensy Noel
|Guardians
|272
|NR
|NR
|102
|Luke Raley
|Mariners
|108
|143
|111
|103
|Kyle Isbel
|Royals
|86
|93
|107
|104
|Tommy Pham
|White Sox
|98
|96
|113
|105
|Will Benson
|Reds
|70
|90
|103
|106
|Sal Frelick
|Brewers
|87
|102
|105
|107
|Miguel Vargas
|Dodgers
|37 2B
|51 2B
|114
|108
|Jack Suwinski
|Pirates
|65
|73
|77
|109
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
|Giants
|119
|119
|132
|110
|JJ Bleday
|Athletics
|125
|160
|129
|111
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|Blue Jays
|123
|125
|126
|112
|Daniel Schneemann
|Guardians
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|113
|Adam Duvall
|Braves
|112
|124
|83
|114
|Eddie Rosario
|Nationals
|89
|126
|90
|115
|Jeff McNeil
|Mets
|74
|97
|110
|116
|Edward Olivares
|Pirates
|100
|94
|115
|117
|Esteury Ruiz
|Athletics
|55
|59
|112
|118
|Wenceel Perez
|Tigers
|82 2B
|137
|109
|119
|Michael Toglia
|Rockies
|59 1B
|NR
|NR
|120
|Kris Bryant
|Rockies
|45
|75
|62
|121
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|126
|171
|159
|122
|Gavin Sheets
|White Sox
|187
|112
|100
|123
|Hunter Renfroe
|Royals
|95
|138
|151
|124
|Mitch Haniger
|Mariners
|93
|98
|119
|125
|Josh H. Smith
|Rangers
|242
|166
|137
|126
|Matt Wallner
|Twins
|73
|141
|167
|127
|Connor Joe
|Pirates
|181
|150
|89
|128
|Jordan Beck
|Rockies
|NR
|47
|120
|129
|Jordan Walker
|Cardinals
|21
|60
|69
|130
|Tyler Freeman
|Guardians
|30 3B
|86
|74
|131
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|Cubs
|149
|116
|141
|132
|Nick Gordon
|Marlins
|99
|115
|116
|133
|Hunter Goodman
|Rockies
|193
|111
|147
|134
|Mauricio Dubon
|Astros
|154
|157
|144
|135
|Justyn-Henry Malloy
|Tigers
|68 3B
|n/a
|42 3B
|136
|Richie Palacios
|Rays
|152
|109
|124
|137
|Michael Conforto
|Giants
|153
|130
|127
|138
|David Peralta
|Padres
|131
|163
|133
|139
|Dairon Blanco
|Royals
|104
|118
|123
|140
|Mark Canha
|Tigers
|111
|120
|136
|141
|Corey Julks
|White Sox
|163
|NR
|135
|142
|Josh Rojas
|Mariners
|49 SS
|33 SS
|131
|143
|Tyrone Taylor
|Mets
|114
|131
|146
|144
|Mike Tauchman
|Cubs
|192
|113
|134
|145
|Jason Heyward
|Dodgers
|129
|167
|160
|146
|Dominic Canzone
|Mariners
|113
|139
|142
|147
|Trent Grisham
|Yankees
|150
|NR
|NR
|148
|Victor Robles
|Mariners
|85
|100
|139
|149
|Blake Perkins
|Brewers
|237
|152
|148
|150
|Manuel Margot
|Twins
|110
|148
|165
|151
|Alex Kirilloff
|Twins
|82
|76
|85
|152
|Luis Matos
|Giants
|121
|151
|140
|153
|Ramon Laureano
|Braves
|107
|161
|166
|154
|Jake Bauers
|Brewers
|184
|NR
|150
|155
|Nelson Velazquez
|Royals
|84
|101
|102
|156
|Austin Hays
|Orioles
|116
|144
|143
|157
|Whit Merrifield
|Phillies
|103
|123
|153
|158
|Jonny DeLuca
|Rays
|161
|NR
|149
|159
|Harold Ramirez
|Nationals
|9 DH
|9 DH
|157
|160
|Forrest Wall
|Braves
|159
|NR
|NR
|161
|Max Schuemann
|Athletics
|285
|NR
|155
|162
|Oswaldo Cabrera
|Yankees
|218
|NR
|NR
|163
|Jasson Dominguez
|Yankees
|91
|95
|96
|164
|Sean Bouchard
|Rockies
|79
|92
|101
|165
|Ji Hwan Bae
|Pirates
|132
|NR
|145
|166
|Austin Martin
|Twins
|72 2B
|NR
|NR
|167
|Jake Cave
|Rockies
|199
|NR
|NR
|168
|Michael Siani
|Cardinals
|244
|NR
|NR
|169
|Mickey Moniak
|Angels
|139
|159
|NR
|170
|David Dahl
|Phillies
|NR
|NR
|171
|171
|Derek Hill
|Rangers
|247
|NR
|NR
|172
|Stone Garrett
|Nationals
|97
|107
|128
|173
|Mike Yastrzemski
|Giants
|118
|146
|158
|174
|Sam Hilliard
|Rockies
|177
|NR
|NR
|175
|Bryce Johnson
|Padres
|NR
|NR
|NR
|176
|Will Brennan
|Guardians
|148
|136
|138
|177
|Brian Anderson
|Braves
|243
|NR
|161
|178
|Trey Cabbage
|Astros
|281
|NR
|NR
|179
|Tyler Nevin
|Athletics
|90 3B
|170
|NR
|180
|Lawrence Butler
|Athletics
|144
|140
|175
Dropping off: Victor Scott II (130th), Seth Brown (152nd), Kyle Stowers (154th), Johnathan Rodriguez (162nd), Dylan Carlson (163rd), Michael A. Taylor (164th), Adam Frazier (168th), Dane Myers (169th), Oscar Colás (170th)
- James Wood checks in at No. 53 for now. If I trusted Triple-A stats as much as I used to, he’d probably be 10 spots higher. That he’s gone from striking out 34% of the time in Double-A last season to 18% of the time in Triple-A is very encouraging, but the Triple-A strike zone is not the major league strike zone, and I don’t know that he’ll hit for average right away. Still, the power is fantastic, and he will likely do some running.
- I was torn about where to put Heliot Ramos; I had him in the 40s initially, but I slid him down to 55th late. Ramos’s exit velocity numbers are truly terrific, but his xwOBA has sunk badly these last couple of weeks and I worry about the strikeouts. He’s also in a tough environment for right-handed power in San Francisco, and he’s not going to be much of a basestealer.
- Garrett Mitchell is finally back from his broken finger, but it doesn’t appear that regular playing time is in the cards after the Brewers declined to demote an outfielder to make room for him. With Jackson Chourio having come alive in recent weeks, right field seems spoken for, leaving two spots open for Mitchell, Sal Frelick, Blake Perkins and Jake Bauers each day. Mitchell has easily the most fantasy potential in that group, but it might not matter much in the short term.
- I’d like to have Chas McCormick and Joey Loperfido higher than 70th and 87th, respectively, but the Astros sat McCormick three of the last five games and Loperfido the last three in a row. McCormick has excelled from an xwOBA standpoint lately, so it’s frustrating that he’s not getting more of a chance. Really, though, the Astros just need to pick an arrangement and stick with it for a little bit.