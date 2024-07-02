 Skip navigation
July 2024 Outfielder Rankings

  
Published July 2, 2024 04:37 AM

Here are the July rest-of-season rankings. Players are listed based on how I perceive their 5x5 value going forward. In two weeks, I’ll present my way-too-early 2025 rankings in this same format.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other July rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Outfielder ROS Rankings

JulyOutfieldersTeam2024MayJune
1Aaron JudgeYankees572
2Juan SotoYankees863
3Kyle TuckerAstros651
4Yordan AlvarezAstros787
5Julio RodriguezMariners335
6Jarren DuranRed Sox181412
7Adolis GarciaRangers1398
8Luis Robert Jr.White Sox121510
9Teoscar HernandezDodgers292316
10Steven KwanGuardians362622
11Christopher MorelCubs141311
12Randy ArozarenaRays171614
13Fernando Tatis Jr.Padres446
14Corbin CarrollDiamondbacks21015
15Christian YelichBrewers352721
16Kyle SchwarberPhillies232417
17Jazz Chisholm Jr.Marlins161818
18Cody BellingerCubs192113
19Bryan ReynoldsPirates221720
20Wyatt LangfordRangers242224
21Spencer SteerReds271219
22Riley GreeneTigers312025
23Seiya SuzukiCubs203023
24Taylor WardAngels463326
25Tyler O’NeillRed Sox261928
26Josh LoweRays303129
27Mookie BettsDodgers924
28George SpringerBlue Jays252530
29Brandon NimmoMets434037
30Anthony SantanderOrioles424139
31Michael Harris IIBraves11119
32Mike TroutAngels155541
33Lane ThomasNationals324532
34Nolan JonesRockies103236
35Nick CastellanosPhillies333838
36Ian HappCubs283434
37Lourdes Gurriel Jr.Diamondbacks382835
38Jurickson ProfarPadres24112851
39Luis RengifoAngels817845
40Brenton DoyleRockies645343
41Daulton VarshoBlue Jays373527
42Byron BuxtonTwins4 DH7147
43Cedric MullinsOrioles442948
44Brendan DonovanCardinals474850
45Alex VerdugoYankees565146
46Colton CowserOrioles1624240
47TJ FriedlReds584442
48Alec BurlesonCardinals14113357
49Bryan De La CruzMarlins806753
50Ceddanne RafaelaRed Sox6810455
51Jackson MerrillPadres40 SS7966
52Jorge SolerGiants546152
53James WoodNationals186145125
54Jackson ChourioBrewers404979
55Heliot RamosGiants280NR117
56Wilyer AbreuRed Sox1096670
57Jo AdellAngels1053933
58Brandon MarshPhillies594349
59Jarred KelenicBraves698388
60Willi CastroTwins10211771
61Giancarlo StantonYankees615444
62Ryan O’HearnOrioles1066363
63Garrett MitchellBrewers667058
64Starling MarteMets503731
65Lars NootbaarCardinals675064
66Jesse WinkerNationals17 DH9991
67Jacob YoungNationals13410561
68Max KeplerTwins718456
69Jose SiriRays637282
70Chas McCormickAstros416886
71Evan CarterRangers343678
72Heston KjerstadOrioles7 DH5 DH6 DH
73Johan RojasPhillies778576
74Leody TaverasRangers495254
75Davis SchneiderBlue Jays38 2B11459
76Tommy EdmanCardinals576473
77Trevor LarnachTwins1886265
78Brent RookerAthletics12013560
79Joc PedersonDiamondbacks788081
80Miguel AndujarAthletics15615472
81Matt VierlingTigers11712175
82Jake MeyersAstros11513268
83Andrew McCutchenPirates8 DH6 DH5 DH
84Jesus SanchezMarlins92103106
85Andy PagesDodgers1808197
86Harrison BaderMets122127122
87Joey LoperfidoAstros21258118
88Kerry CarpenterTigers6057121
89Charlie BlackmonRockies769192
90Nick SenzelNationals756967
91Masataka YoshidaRed Sox397484
92Amed RosarioRays33 SS6599
93James OutmanDodgers515687
94Alek ThomasDiamondbacks728898
95Dylan MooreMariners13712280
96Parker MeadowsTigers488295
97Jake FraleyReds838793
98Andrew BenintendiWhite Sox5277108
99Jake McCarthyDiamondbacks9410694
100MJ MelendezRoyals9089104
101Jhonkensy NoelGuardians272NRNR
102Luke RaleyMariners108143111
103Kyle IsbelRoyals8693107
104Tommy PhamWhite Sox9896113
105Will BensonReds7090103
106Sal FrelickBrewers87102105
107Miguel VargasDodgers37 2B51 2B114
108Jack SuwinskiPirates657377
109LaMonte Wade Jr.Giants119119132
110JJ BledayAthletics125160129
111Isiah Kiner-FalefaBlue Jays123125126
112Daniel SchneemannGuardiansn/an/an/a
113Adam DuvallBraves11212483
114Eddie RosarioNationals8912690
115Jeff McNeilMets7497110
116Edward OlivaresPirates10094115
117Esteury RuizAthletics5559112
118Wenceel PerezTigers82 2B137109
119Michael TogliaRockies59 1BNRNR
120Kris BryantRockies457562
121Chris TaylorDodgers126171159
122Gavin SheetsWhite Sox187112100
123Hunter RenfroeRoyals95138151
124Mitch HanigerMariners9398119
125Josh H. SmithRangers242166137
126Matt WallnerTwins73141167
127Connor JoePirates18115089
128Jordan BeckRockiesNR47120
129Jordan WalkerCardinals216069
130Tyler FreemanGuardians30 3B8674
131Pete Crow-ArmstrongCubs149116141
132Nick GordonMarlins99115116
133Hunter GoodmanRockies193111147
134Mauricio DubonAstros154157144
135Justyn-Henry MalloyTigers68 3Bn/a42 3B
136Richie PalaciosRays152109124
137Michael ConfortoGiants153130127
138David PeraltaPadres131163133
139Dairon BlancoRoyals104118123
140Mark CanhaTigers111120136
141Corey JulksWhite Sox163NR135
142Josh RojasMariners49 SS33 SS131
143Tyrone TaylorMets114131146
144Mike TauchmanCubs192113134
145Jason HeywardDodgers129167160
146Dominic CanzoneMariners113139142
147Trent GrishamYankees150NRNR
148Victor RoblesMariners85100139
149Blake PerkinsBrewers237152148
150Manuel MargotTwins110148165
151Alex KirilloffTwins827685
152Luis MatosGiants121151140
153Ramon LaureanoBraves107161166
154Jake BauersBrewers184NR150
155Nelson VelazquezRoyals84101102
156Austin HaysOrioles116144143
157Whit MerrifieldPhillies103123153
158Jonny DeLucaRays161NR149
159Harold RamirezNationals9 DH9 DH157
160Forrest WallBraves159NRNR
161Max SchuemannAthletics285NR155
162Oswaldo CabreraYankees218NRNR
163Jasson DominguezYankees919596
164Sean BouchardRockies7992101
165Ji Hwan BaePirates132NR145
166Austin MartinTwins72 2BNRNR
167Jake CaveRockies199NRNR
168Michael SianiCardinals244NRNR
169Mickey MoniakAngels139159NR
170David DahlPhilliesNRNR171
171Derek HillRangers247NRNR
172Stone GarrettNationals97107128
173Mike YastrzemskiGiants118146158
174Sam HilliardRockies177NRNR
175Bryce JohnsonPadresNRNRNR
176Will BrennanGuardians148136138
177Brian AndersonBraves243NR161
178Trey CabbageAstros281NRNR
179Tyler NevinAthletics90 3B170NR
180Lawrence ButlerAthletics144140175

Dropping off: Victor Scott II (130th), Seth Brown (152nd), Kyle Stowers (154th), Johnathan Rodriguez (162nd), Dylan Carlson (163rd), Michael A. Taylor (164th), Adam Frazier (168th), Dane Myers (169th), Oscar Colás (170th)

  • James Wood checks in at No. 53 for now. If I trusted Triple-A stats as much as I used to, he’d probably be 10 spots higher. That he’s gone from striking out 34% of the time in Double-A last season to 18% of the time in Triple-A is very encouraging, but the Triple-A strike zone is not the major league strike zone, and I don’t know that he’ll hit for average right away. Still, the power is fantastic, and he will likely do some running.
  • I was torn about where to put Heliot Ramos; I had him in the 40s initially, but I slid him down to 55th late. Ramos’s exit velocity numbers are truly terrific, but his xwOBA has sunk badly these last couple of weeks and I worry about the strikeouts. He’s also in a tough environment for right-handed power in San Francisco, and he’s not going to be much of a basestealer.
  • Garrett Mitchell is finally back from his broken finger, but it doesn’t appear that regular playing time is in the cards after the Brewers declined to demote an outfielder to make room for him. With Jackson Chourio having come alive in recent weeks, right field seems spoken for, leaving two spots open for Mitchell, Sal Frelick, Blake Perkins and Jake Bauers each day. Mitchell has easily the most fantasy potential in that group, but it might not matter much in the short term.
  • I’d like to have Chas McCormick and Joey Loperfido higher than 70th and 87th, respectively, but the Astros sat McCormick three of the last five games and Loperfido the last three in a row. McCormick has excelled from an xwOBA standpoint lately, so it’s frustrating that he’s not getting more of a chance. Really, though, the Astros just need to pick an arrangement and stick with it for a little bit.