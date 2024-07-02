July 2024 Outfielder Rankings

Here are the July rest-of-season rankings. Players are listed based on how I perceive their 5x5 value going forward. In two weeks, I’ll present my way-too-early 2025 rankings in this same format.

July Outfielders Team 2024 May June 1 Aaron Judge Yankees 5 7 2 2 Juan Soto Yankees 8 6 3 3 Kyle Tucker Astros 6 5 1 4 Yordan Alvarez Astros 7 8 7 5 Julio Rodriguez Mariners 3 3 5 6 Jarren Duran Red Sox 18 14 12 7 Adolis Garcia Rangers 13 9 8 8 Luis Robert Jr. White Sox 12 15 10 9 Teoscar Hernandez Dodgers 29 23 16 10 Steven Kwan Guardians 36 26 22 11 Christopher Morel Cubs 14 13 11 12 Randy Arozarena Rays 17 16 14 13 Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres 4 4 6 14 Corbin Carroll Diamondbacks 2 10 15 15 Christian Yelich Brewers 35 27 21 16 Kyle Schwarber Phillies 23 24 17 17 Jazz Chisholm Jr. Marlins 16 18 18 18 Cody Bellinger Cubs 19 21 13 19 Bryan Reynolds Pirates 22 17 20 20 Wyatt Langford Rangers 24 22 24 21 Spencer Steer Reds 27 12 19 22 Riley Greene Tigers 31 20 25 23 Seiya Suzuki Cubs 20 30 23 24 Taylor Ward Angels 46 33 26 25 Tyler O’Neill Red Sox 26 19 28 26 Josh Lowe Rays 30 31 29 27 Mookie Betts Dodgers 9 2 4 28 George Springer Blue Jays 25 25 30 29 Brandon Nimmo Mets 43 40 37 30 Anthony Santander Orioles 42 41 39 31 Michael Harris II Braves 11 11 9 32 Mike Trout Angels 15 55 41 33 Lane Thomas Nationals 32 45 32 34 Nolan Jones Rockies 10 32 36 35 Nick Castellanos Phillies 33 38 38 36 Ian Happ Cubs 28 34 34 37 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Diamondbacks 38 28 35 38 Jurickson Profar Padres 241 128 51 39 Luis Rengifo Angels 81 78 45 40 Brenton Doyle Rockies 64 53 43 41 Daulton Varsho Blue Jays 37 35 27 42 Byron Buxton Twins 4 DH 71 47 43 Cedric Mullins Orioles 44 29 48 44 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 47 48 50 45 Alex Verdugo Yankees 56 51 46 46 Colton Cowser Orioles 162 42 40 47 TJ Friedl Reds 58 44 42 48 Alec Burleson Cardinals 141 133 57 49 Bryan De La Cruz Marlins 80 67 53 50 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox 68 104 55 51 Jackson Merrill Padres 40 SS 79 66 52 Jorge Soler Giants 54 61 52 53 James Wood Nationals 186 145 125 54 Jackson Chourio Brewers 40 49 79 55 Heliot Ramos Giants 280 NR 117 56 Wilyer Abreu Red Sox 109 66 70 57 Jo Adell Angels 105 39 33 58 Brandon Marsh Phillies 59 43 49 59 Jarred Kelenic Braves 69 83 88 60 Willi Castro Twins 102 117 71 61 Giancarlo Stanton Yankees 61 54 44 62 Ryan O’Hearn Orioles 106 63 63 63 Garrett Mitchell Brewers 66 70 58 64 Starling Marte Mets 50 37 31 65 Lars Nootbaar Cardinals 67 50 64 66 Jesse Winker Nationals 17 DH 99 91 67 Jacob Young Nationals 134 105 61 68 Max Kepler Twins 71 84 56 69 Jose Siri Rays 63 72 82 70 Chas McCormick Astros 41 68 86 71 Evan Carter Rangers 34 36 78 72 Heston Kjerstad Orioles 7 DH 5 DH 6 DH 73 Johan Rojas Phillies 77 85 76 74 Leody Taveras Rangers 49 52 54 75 Davis Schneider Blue Jays 38 2B 114 59 76 Tommy Edman Cardinals 57 64 73 77 Trevor Larnach Twins 188 62 65 78 Brent Rooker Athletics 120 135 60 79 Joc Pederson Diamondbacks 78 80 81 80 Miguel Andujar Athletics 156 154 72 81 Matt Vierling Tigers 117 121 75 82 Jake Meyers Astros 115 132 68 83 Andrew McCutchen Pirates 8 DH 6 DH 5 DH 84 Jesus Sanchez Marlins 92 103 106 85 Andy Pages Dodgers 180 81 97 86 Harrison Bader Mets 122 127 122 87 Joey Loperfido Astros 212 58 118 88 Kerry Carpenter Tigers 60 57 121 89 Charlie Blackmon Rockies 76 91 92 90 Nick Senzel Nationals 75 69 67 91 Masataka Yoshida Red Sox 39 74 84 92 Amed Rosario Rays 33 SS 65 99 93 James Outman Dodgers 51 56 87 94 Alek Thomas Diamondbacks 72 88 98 95 Dylan Moore Mariners 137 122 80 96 Parker Meadows Tigers 48 82 95 97 Jake Fraley Reds 83 87 93 98 Andrew Benintendi White Sox 52 77 108 99 Jake McCarthy Diamondbacks 94 106 94 100 MJ Melendez Royals 90 89 104 101 Jhonkensy Noel Guardians 272 NR NR 102 Luke Raley Mariners 108 143 111 103 Kyle Isbel Royals 86 93 107 104 Tommy Pham White Sox 98 96 113 105 Will Benson Reds 70 90 103 106 Sal Frelick Brewers 87 102 105 107 Miguel Vargas Dodgers 37 2B 51 2B 114 108 Jack Suwinski Pirates 65 73 77 109 LaMonte Wade Jr. Giants 119 119 132 110 JJ Bleday Athletics 125 160 129 111 Isiah Kiner-Falefa Blue Jays 123 125 126 112 Daniel Schneemann Guardians n/a n/a n/a 113 Adam Duvall Braves 112 124 83 114 Eddie Rosario Nationals 89 126 90 115 Jeff McNeil Mets 74 97 110 116 Edward Olivares Pirates 100 94 115 117 Esteury Ruiz Athletics 55 59 112 118 Wenceel Perez Tigers 82 2B 137 109 119 Michael Toglia Rockies 59 1B NR NR 120 Kris Bryant Rockies 45 75 62 121 Chris Taylor Dodgers 126 171 159 122 Gavin Sheets White Sox 187 112 100 123 Hunter Renfroe Royals 95 138 151 124 Mitch Haniger Mariners 93 98 119 125 Josh H. Smith Rangers 242 166 137 126 Matt Wallner Twins 73 141 167 127 Connor Joe Pirates 181 150 89 128 Jordan Beck Rockies NR 47 120 129 Jordan Walker Cardinals 21 60 69 130 Tyler Freeman Guardians 30 3B 86 74 131 Pete Crow-Armstrong Cubs 149 116 141 132 Nick Gordon Marlins 99 115 116 133 Hunter Goodman Rockies 193 111 147 134 Mauricio Dubon Astros 154 157 144 135 Justyn-Henry Malloy Tigers 68 3B n/a 42 3B 136 Richie Palacios Rays 152 109 124 137 Michael Conforto Giants 153 130 127 138 David Peralta Padres 131 163 133 139 Dairon Blanco Royals 104 118 123 140 Mark Canha Tigers 111 120 136 141 Corey Julks White Sox 163 NR 135 142 Josh Rojas Mariners 49 SS 33 SS 131 143 Tyrone Taylor Mets 114 131 146 144 Mike Tauchman Cubs 192 113 134 145 Jason Heyward Dodgers 129 167 160 146 Dominic Canzone Mariners 113 139 142 147 Trent Grisham Yankees 150 NR NR 148 Victor Robles Mariners 85 100 139 149 Blake Perkins Brewers 237 152 148 150 Manuel Margot Twins 110 148 165 151 Alex Kirilloff Twins 82 76 85 152 Luis Matos Giants 121 151 140 153 Ramon Laureano Braves 107 161 166 154 Jake Bauers Brewers 184 NR 150 155 Nelson Velazquez Royals 84 101 102 156 Austin Hays Orioles 116 144 143 157 Whit Merrifield Phillies 103 123 153 158 Jonny DeLuca Rays 161 NR 149 159 Harold Ramirez Nationals 9 DH 9 DH 157 160 Forrest Wall Braves 159 NR NR 161 Max Schuemann Athletics 285 NR 155 162 Oswaldo Cabrera Yankees 218 NR NR 163 Jasson Dominguez Yankees 91 95 96 164 Sean Bouchard Rockies 79 92 101 165 Ji Hwan Bae Pirates 132 NR 145 166 Austin Martin Twins 72 2B NR NR 167 Jake Cave Rockies 199 NR NR 168 Michael Siani Cardinals 244 NR NR 169 Mickey Moniak Angels 139 159 NR 170 David Dahl Phillies NR NR 171 171 Derek Hill Rangers 247 NR NR 172 Stone Garrett Nationals 97 107 128 173 Mike Yastrzemski Giants 118 146 158 174 Sam Hilliard Rockies 177 NR NR 175 Bryce Johnson Padres NR NR NR 176 Will Brennan Guardians 148 136 138 177 Brian Anderson Braves 243 NR 161 178 Trey Cabbage Astros 281 NR NR 179 Tyler Nevin Athletics 90 3B 170 NR 180 Lawrence Butler Athletics 144 140 175

Dropping off: Victor Scott II (130th), Seth Brown (152nd), Kyle Stowers (154th), Johnathan Rodriguez (162nd), Dylan Carlson (163rd), Michael A. Taylor (164th), Adam Frazier (168th), Dane Myers (169th), Oscar Colás (170th)

James Wood checks in at No. 53 for now. If I trusted Triple-A stats as much as I used to, he’d probably be 10 spots higher. That he’s gone from striking out 34% of the time in Double-A last season to 18% of the time in Triple-A is very encouraging, but the Triple-A strike zone is not the major league strike zone, and I don’t know that he’ll hit for average right away. Still, the power is fantastic, and he will likely do some running.

I was torn about where to put Heliot Ramos; I had him in the 40s initially, but I slid him down to 55th late. Ramos’s exit velocity numbers are truly terrific, but his xwOBA has sunk badly these last couple of weeks and I worry about the strikeouts. He’s also in a tough environment for right-handed power in San Francisco, and he’s not going to be much of a basestealer.

Garrett Mitchell is finally back from his broken finger, but it doesn’t appear that regular playing time is in the cards after the Brewers declined to demote an outfielder to make room for him. With Jackson Chourio having come alive in recent weeks, right field seems spoken for, leaving two spots open for Mitchell, Sal Frelick, Blake Perkins and Jake Bauers each day. Mitchell has easily the most fantasy potential in that group, but it might not matter much in the short term.