No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 5 Vanderbilt NCAA Tournament predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets

The No. 4 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers and No. 5 seed Vanderbilt Commodores face off Saturday in Oklahoma City, with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line. Nebraska is coming off its first-ever win in the NCAA Tournament. The Cornhuskers dominated Troy, 76-47 while Vanderbilt pulled away late from McNeese to win 78-68. Both teams take the court playing some of their best basketball of the season.

Nebraska, led by Pryce Sandfort—who scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half against Troy—will look to their prowess beyond the arc against the Commodores. The Cornhuskers have already made over 300 triples this season. On defense, Nebraska will look to limit Vandy’s triples and control the pace of the game. Conversely, Vanderbilt boasts a Top 10-ranked offense in terms of efficiency, led by star point guard Tyler Tanner, who scored 26 points in their first-round victory.

This battle for the Sweet 16 is expected to feel like a road game for the Commodores, as Nebraska’s massive fan base turned out in full force for the first-round game, creating an intense and loud atmosphere in Oklahoma City as Vanderbilt looks to secure its first appearance in the Sweet 16 since 2007 and Nebraska looks to keep dancing into the second weekend for the first time ever.

These schools have met once previously but not since 2010 when Vanderbilt knocked off the Cornhuskers, 59-49.

Lets take a closer look at this Round 2 matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Nebraska vs. Vanderbilt

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Time: 8;45PM EST

8;45PM EST Site: Paycom Center

Paycom Center City: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Network/Streaming: TNT

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Game Odds: Nebraska vs. Vanderbilt

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Nebraska Cornhuskers (+114), Vanderbilt Commodores (-135)

Nebraska Cornhuskers (+114), Vanderbilt Commodores (-135) Spread: Vanderbilt -2.5

Vanderbilt -2.5 Total: 146.5 Points

This game opened Vanderbilt -2.5 with the Total set at 147.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NCAA Basketball schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Nebraska vs. Vanderbilt

Nebraska Cornhuskers

G Keaton Wagler

G Kylan Boswell

F David Mirkovic

F Jake Davis

F Tomislav Ivisic

Vanderbilt Commodores

G Tyler Tanner

G Duke Miles

F Devin McGlockton

F Tyler Nickel

F AK Okereke

Is Hubert Davis on hot seat after UNC loss? CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the latest headlines of the men's March Madness tournament, including North Carolina's loss and Duke surviving a potential upset over Siena.

Important stats, trends and insights: Nebraska vs. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt is 18-16 ATS overall this season

Nebraska is 18-15 ATS overall this season

The OVER has cashed in 17 of Vanderbilt’s 34 games this season (17-17)

The OVER has cashed in just 11 of Nebraska’s 33 games this season (11-22)

AK Okereke led the Commodores with 9 rebounds in the first round win

led the Commodores with 9 rebounds in the first round win Each of Pryce Sandfort’s 7 field goals on Thursday were from 3-point range

7 field goals on Thursday were from 3-point range 13 players saw time in Thursday’s game for Nebraska in their rout of Troy

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s game between Nebraska and Vanderbilt:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Nebraska on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Nebraska on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Nebraska +2.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Nebraska +2.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 146.5

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