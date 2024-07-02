 Skip navigation
July 2024 Outfielder Rankings
July 2024 Outfielder Rankings
July 2024 Starter Rankings
July 2024 Starter Rankings
July 2024 Third Baseman Rankings
July 2024 Third Baseman Rankings

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

July 2024 Outfielder Rankings
July 2024 Outfielder Rankings
July 2024 Starter Rankings
July 2024 Starter Rankings
July 2024 Third Baseman Rankings
July 2024 Third Baseman Rankings

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
July 2024 First Baseman and DH Rankings

  
Published July 2, 2024 04:34 AM

Here are the July rest-of-season rankings. Players are listed based on how I perceive their 5x5 value going forward. In two weeks, I’ll present my way-too-early 2025 rankings in this same format.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other July rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

First Baseman and Designated Hitter ROS Rankings

JulyFirst BasemenTeam2024MayJune
1 DHShohei OhtaniDodgers1 DH1 DH1 DH
1Freddie FreemanDodgers111
2Bryce HarperPhillies432
3Vladimir Guerrero Jr.Blue Jays344
4Matt OlsonBraves223
5Josh NaylorGuardians765
2 DHMarcell OzunaBraves3 DH2 DH2 DH
6Pete AlonsoMets556
7Christian WalkerDiamondbacks1397
8Cody BellingerCubs688
9Alec BohmPhillies171010
10Spencer SteerReds1179
11Vinnie PasquantinoRoyals121111
12Paul GoldschmidtCardinals91313
13Isaac ParedesRays181412
14Jeimer CandelarioReds151919
15Ryan MountcastleOrioles201516
16Salvador PerezRoyals251815
17Triston CasasRed Sox83529
18Yandy DiazRays162118
3 DHJ.D. MartinezMets5 DH4 DH3 DH
19Luis ArraezPadres10 2B2517
20Rhys HoskinsBrewers211614
21Jake CronenworthPadres332220
22Alec BurlesonCardinals141 OF133 OF57 OF
23Justin TurnerBlue Jays222022
24Nathaniel LoweRangers242321
4 DHEloy JimenezWhite Sox2 DH3 DH4 DH
25Ryan O’HearnOrioles352726
26Michael BuschCubs23 3B2827
27Jake BurgerMarlins15 3B2424
28Andrew VaughnWhite Sox193132
29Josh BellMarlins262930
30Spencer HorwitzBlue Jays13 DHn/an/a
31DJ LeMahieuYankees313735
32Ty FranceMariners293236
33J.D. DavisYankees39 3B5159
34Spencer TorkelsonTigers141738
35Carlos SantanaTwins415052
36Luke RaleyMariners374939
37Nolan SchanuelAngels324440
38David FryGuardians28 C5431
39Tyler SoderstromAthletics12 DHNR54
40LaMonte Wade Jr.Giants394244
41Donovan SolanoPadres495645
42Michael TogliaRockies59NRNR
43Kris BryantRockies45 OF75 OF25
44Gavin SheetsWhite Sox574137
45Ben RiceYankees59 Cn/an/a
46Connor JoePirates555234
47Mauricio DubonAstros46 2B50 2B53 2B
48Rowdy TellezPirates344857
49Anthony RizzoYankees232628
50Mark CanhaTigers111 OF4346
51Brandon DruryAngels283343
52Miguel SanoAngels584050
53Joey MenesesNationals6 DH3847
54Alex KirilloffTwins303033
55Jake BauersBrewers56NR53
56Tyler BlackBrewers48 3B23 3B43 3B
57Kyle ManzardoGuardians383641
58Patrick WisdomCubs40 3B47 3B51
59Jon SingletonAstros825356
60Tyler NevinAthletics90 3B57NR

Dropping off: Christian Encarnacion-Strand (3rd), Jose Abreu (42nd), Garrett Cooper (48th), Elehuris Montero (49th), Jonathan Aranda (7th DH), Dominic Smith (55th), Ezequiel Duran (58th), Joey Gallo (60th)

  • We’re down to just four DHs with Andrew McCutchen and Heston Kjerstad having picked up outfield eligibility last month, so that’s nice. Alas, it doesn’t seem likely that any of the current four will be gaining five-game position eligibility anytime soon. Shohei Ohtani, Marcell Ozuna and J.D. Martinez have yet to play the field this season. Eloy Jiménez has played just one game in the outfield.
  • I might have dropped Jake Burger and Josh Bell a little further, but there’s the chance the Marlins will trade one or both this month. Burger’s exit velocity numbers are fine and his strikeout rate is down some, so I could see him turning in a big second half with a major league team.
  • Spencer Torkelson had a strong first week back in Triple-A at the beginning of June and then had a two-homer game last week, but his overall .261/.355/.435 line in 23 games isn’t particularly impressive. I’m not writing him off, but the Tigers would probably be better off giving Parker Meadows another chance at this point.