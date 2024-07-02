July 2024 First Baseman and DH Rankings

Here are the July rest-of-season rankings. Players are listed based on how I perceive their 5x5 value going forward. In two weeks, I’ll present my way-too-early 2025 rankings in this same format.
First Baseman and Designated Hitter ROS Rankings
|July
|First Basemen
|Team
|2024
|May
|June
|1 DH
|Shohei Ohtani
|Dodgers
|1 DH
|1 DH
|1 DH
|1
|Freddie Freeman
|Dodgers
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Bryce Harper
|Phillies
|4
|3
|2
|3
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Matt Olson
|Braves
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Josh Naylor
|Guardians
|7
|6
|5
|2 DH
|Marcell Ozuna
|Braves
|3 DH
|2 DH
|2 DH
|6
|Pete Alonso
|Mets
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Christian Walker
|Diamondbacks
|13
|9
|7
|8
|Cody Bellinger
|Cubs
|6
|8
|8
|9
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|17
|10
|10
|10
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|11
|7
|9
|11
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|Royals
|12
|11
|11
|12
|Paul Goldschmidt
|Cardinals
|9
|13
|13
|13
|Isaac Paredes
|Rays
|18
|14
|12
|14
|Jeimer Candelario
|Reds
|15
|19
|19
|15
|Ryan Mountcastle
|Orioles
|20
|15
|16
|16
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|25
|18
|15
|17
|Triston Casas
|Red Sox
|8
|35
|29
|18
|Yandy Diaz
|Rays
|16
|21
|18
|3 DH
|J.D. Martinez
|Mets
|5 DH
|4 DH
|3 DH
|19
|Luis Arraez
|Padres
|10 2B
|25
|17
|20
|Rhys Hoskins
|Brewers
|21
|16
|14
|21
|Jake Cronenworth
|Padres
|33
|22
|20
|22
|Alec Burleson
|Cardinals
|141 OF
|133 OF
|57 OF
|23
|Justin Turner
|Blue Jays
|22
|20
|22
|24
|Nathaniel Lowe
|Rangers
|24
|23
|21
|4 DH
|Eloy Jimenez
|White Sox
|2 DH
|3 DH
|4 DH
|25
|Ryan O’Hearn
|Orioles
|35
|27
|26
|26
|Michael Busch
|Cubs
|23 3B
|28
|27
|27
|Jake Burger
|Marlins
|15 3B
|24
|24
|28
|Andrew Vaughn
|White Sox
|19
|31
|32
|29
|Josh Bell
|Marlins
|26
|29
|30
|30
|Spencer Horwitz
|Blue Jays
|13 DH
|n/a
|n/a
|31
|DJ LeMahieu
|Yankees
|31
|37
|35
|32
|Ty France
|Mariners
|29
|32
|36
|33
|J.D. Davis
|Yankees
|39 3B
|51
|59
|34
|Spencer Torkelson
|Tigers
|14
|17
|38
|35
|Carlos Santana
|Twins
|41
|50
|52
|36
|Luke Raley
|Mariners
|37
|49
|39
|37
|Nolan Schanuel
|Angels
|32
|44
|40
|38
|David Fry
|Guardians
|28 C
|54
|31
|39
|Tyler Soderstrom
|Athletics
|12 DH
|NR
|54
|40
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
|Giants
|39
|42
|44
|41
|Donovan Solano
|Padres
|49
|56
|45
|42
|Michael Toglia
|Rockies
|59
|NR
|NR
|43
|Kris Bryant
|Rockies
|45 OF
|75 OF
|25
|44
|Gavin Sheets
|White Sox
|57
|41
|37
|45
|Ben Rice
|Yankees
|59 C
|n/a
|n/a
|46
|Connor Joe
|Pirates
|55
|52
|34
|47
|Mauricio Dubon
|Astros
|46 2B
|50 2B
|53 2B
|48
|Rowdy Tellez
|Pirates
|34
|48
|57
|49
|Anthony Rizzo
|Yankees
|23
|26
|28
|50
|Mark Canha
|Tigers
|111 OF
|43
|46
|51
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|28
|33
|43
|52
|Miguel Sano
|Angels
|58
|40
|50
|53
|Joey Meneses
|Nationals
|6 DH
|38
|47
|54
|Alex Kirilloff
|Twins
|30
|30
|33
|55
|Jake Bauers
|Brewers
|56
|NR
|53
|56
|Tyler Black
|Brewers
|48 3B
|23 3B
|43 3B
|57
|Kyle Manzardo
|Guardians
|38
|36
|41
|58
|Patrick Wisdom
|Cubs
|40 3B
|47 3B
|51
|59
|Jon Singleton
|Astros
|82
|53
|56
|60
|Tyler Nevin
|Athletics
|90 3B
|57
|NR
Dropping off: Christian Encarnacion-Strand (3rd), Jose Abreu (42nd), Garrett Cooper (48th), Elehuris Montero (49th), Jonathan Aranda (7th DH), Dominic Smith (55th), Ezequiel Duran (58th), Joey Gallo (60th)
- We’re down to just four DHs with Andrew McCutchen and Heston Kjerstad having picked up outfield eligibility last month, so that’s nice. Alas, it doesn’t seem likely that any of the current four will be gaining five-game position eligibility anytime soon. Shohei Ohtani, Marcell Ozuna and J.D. Martinez have yet to play the field this season. Eloy Jiménez has played just one game in the outfield.
- I might have dropped Jake Burger and Josh Bell a little further, but there’s the chance the Marlins will trade one or both this month. Burger’s exit velocity numbers are fine and his strikeout rate is down some, so I could see him turning in a big second half with a major league team.
- Spencer Torkelson had a strong first week back in Triple-A at the beginning of June and then had a two-homer game last week, but his overall .261/.355/.435 line in 23 games isn’t particularly impressive. I’m not writing him off, but the Tigers would probably be better off giving Parker Meadows another chance at this point.