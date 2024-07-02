July 2024 First Baseman and DH Rankings

Here are the July rest-of-season rankings. Players are listed based on how I perceive their 5x5 value going forward. In two weeks, I’ll present my way-too-early 2025 rankings in this same format.

July First Basemen Team 2024 May June 1 DH Shohei Ohtani Dodgers 1 DH 1 DH 1 DH 1 Freddie Freeman Dodgers 1 1 1 2 Bryce Harper Phillies 4 3 2 3 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 3 4 4 4 Matt Olson Braves 2 2 3 5 Josh Naylor Guardians 7 6 5 2 DH Marcell Ozuna Braves 3 DH 2 DH 2 DH 6 Pete Alonso Mets 5 5 6 7 Christian Walker Diamondbacks 13 9 7 8 Cody Bellinger Cubs 6 8 8 9 Alec Bohm Phillies 17 10 10 10 Spencer Steer Reds 11 7 9 11 Vinnie Pasquantino Royals 12 11 11 12 Paul Goldschmidt Cardinals 9 13 13 13 Isaac Paredes Rays 18 14 12 14 Jeimer Candelario Reds 15 19 19 15 Ryan Mountcastle Orioles 20 15 16 16 Salvador Perez Royals 25 18 15 17 Triston Casas Red Sox 8 35 29 18 Yandy Diaz Rays 16 21 18 3 DH J.D. Martinez Mets 5 DH 4 DH 3 DH 19 Luis Arraez Padres 10 2B 25 17 20 Rhys Hoskins Brewers 21 16 14 21 Jake Cronenworth Padres 33 22 20 22 Alec Burleson Cardinals 141 OF 133 OF 57 OF 23 Justin Turner Blue Jays 22 20 22 24 Nathaniel Lowe Rangers 24 23 21 4 DH Eloy Jimenez White Sox 2 DH 3 DH 4 DH 25 Ryan O’Hearn Orioles 35 27 26 26 Michael Busch Cubs 23 3B 28 27 27 Jake Burger Marlins 15 3B 24 24 28 Andrew Vaughn White Sox 19 31 32 29 Josh Bell Marlins 26 29 30 30 Spencer Horwitz Blue Jays 13 DH n/a n/a 31 DJ LeMahieu Yankees 31 37 35 32 Ty France Mariners 29 32 36 33 J.D. Davis Yankees 39 3B 51 59 34 Spencer Torkelson Tigers 14 17 38 35 Carlos Santana Twins 41 50 52 36 Luke Raley Mariners 37 49 39 37 Nolan Schanuel Angels 32 44 40 38 David Fry Guardians 28 C 54 31 39 Tyler Soderstrom Athletics 12 DH NR 54 40 LaMonte Wade Jr. Giants 39 42 44 41 Donovan Solano Padres 49 56 45 42 Michael Toglia Rockies 59 NR NR 43 Kris Bryant Rockies 45 OF 75 OF 25 44 Gavin Sheets White Sox 57 41 37 45 Ben Rice Yankees 59 C n/a n/a 46 Connor Joe Pirates 55 52 34 47 Mauricio Dubon Astros 46 2B 50 2B 53 2B 48 Rowdy Tellez Pirates 34 48 57 49 Anthony Rizzo Yankees 23 26 28 50 Mark Canha Tigers 111 OF 43 46 51 Brandon Drury Angels 28 33 43 52 Miguel Sano Angels 58 40 50 53 Joey Meneses Nationals 6 DH 38 47 54 Alex Kirilloff Twins 30 30 33 55 Jake Bauers Brewers 56 NR 53 56 Tyler Black Brewers 48 3B 23 3B 43 3B 57 Kyle Manzardo Guardians 38 36 41 58 Patrick Wisdom Cubs 40 3B 47 3B 51 59 Jon Singleton Astros 82 53 56 60 Tyler Nevin Athletics 90 3B 57 NR

Dropping off: Christian Encarnacion-Strand (3rd), Jose Abreu (42nd), Garrett Cooper (48th), Elehuris Montero (49th), Jonathan Aranda (7th DH), Dominic Smith (55th), Ezequiel Duran (58th), Joey Gallo (60th)

We’re down to just four DHs with Andrew McCutchen and Heston Kjerstad having picked up outfield eligibility last month, so that’s nice. Alas, it doesn’t seem likely that any of the current four will be gaining five-game position eligibility anytime soon. Shohei Ohtani, Marcell Ozuna and J.D. Martinez have yet to play the field this season. Eloy Jiménez has played just one game in the outfield.

I might have dropped Jake Burger and Josh Bell a little further, but there’s the chance the Marlins will trade one or both this month. Burger’s exit velocity numbers are fine and his strikeout rate is down some, so I could see him turning in a big second half with a major league team.