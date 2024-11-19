Basketball Pickups: Anthony Black steps up on Monday

Orlando has needed different players to step up during Paolo Banchero’s absence, and it was Anthony Black’s (5% rostered in Yahoo leagues) turn on Monday. He finished with 20 points, four rebounds, nine assists, three steals and three triples in Orlando’s win over the Suns. He logged 33 minutes, which was only surpassed by Franz Wagner and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Black hasn’t been great this season, but this was a noteworthy performance. Even if Tristan da Silva continues to start in place of Paolo Banchero, Black is the better option in fantasy. There is certainly a chance that this was just an outlier performance, but with the Magic playing three more games this week, including on Thursday’s four-game night, Black is worth taking a chance on.

Here are 10 more players that are worth considering for a roster spot.

Goga Bitadze- 27%

Despite a poor showing in their last game, Bitadze bounced back with another double-double as the starter in place of Wendell Carter Jr. In his eight starts this season, Bitadze is averaging 10.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. WCJ is inching closer to a return, but keep streaming Bitadze until he’s back.

Ochai Agbaji- 38%

Agbaji certainly has taken advantage of his opportunity in Toronto this season. He has started all but two games and is averaging 13.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.9 triples per game while shooting 52.4% from the floor. Until Scottie Barnes returns, Agbaji is worth streaming.

Tari Eason- 48%

It’s a bit absurd that Eason is still available in this many leagues. He is a top-50 player in 9-cat leagues despite playing just 23 minutes per game. He’s sixth in the league in steals per game and should continue to dominate in limited minutes. There’s no indication that this will happen, but with Jabari Smith Jr. struggling, it wouldn’t be shocking if Eason overtook him in the starting unit. Make sure he isn’t on your waiver wire.

Jared McCain- 47%

Much like Eason, this simply shouldn’t be the case. McCain shouldn’t be available in any league, and especially not in over half of Yahoo leagues. He has scored at least 20 points with at least five triples in five straight games and has solidified his spot in the starting unit. McCain is a season-long play and shouldn’t be on your waiver wire.

Davion Mitchell- 12%

It was announced one week ago that Immanuel Quickley was expected to miss at least a week with a UCL tear. There’s no indication of when he’ll be back, so keep an eye on the injury report ahead of Thursday’s game against Minnesota. There are only four games being played that day, and if Quickley is still out, Mitchell will get another start.

Josh Okogie- 5%

With Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal sidelined, Okogie has been able to step up. He is averaging 14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 triples over their last four games and should continue to play a large role with KD and Beal out. As long as they’re sidelined, Okogie has some upside to provide steals and 3-pointers.

Oso Ighodaro- 1%

The rookie got the first start of his career against Orlando and was productive. He had 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes and may start again on Wednesday when the Knicks come to town. Unfortunately, after that game, the Suns won’t play again until Tuesday. If you have a limited amount of moves in your league, Okogie and Ighodaro may not be the best options.

Keon Ellis- 7%

I’ve been saying that Ellis is worth streaming with Malik Monk out, but I had started to lose faith in him. Well, everything finally came together for him on Monday and he finished with career-highs of 33 points and nine 3-pointers. DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk may be back for their next game, which is on Friday. Still, this game should’ve earned Ellis more minutes, and if either Monk or DeRozan remains out, Ellis should have some streaming appeal, though this type of performance shouldn’t be expected.

Trey Lyles- 5%

As a starter over their last two games, Lyles has been productive. He has averaged 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 4.0 threes during those starts, though there is a chance that DeMar DeRozan is back for their next game on Friday. If he remains out, Lyles will be worth a stream on that day. Since they have a few days off, don’t rush to grab Ellis or Lyles yet.

Malik Beasley- 32%

Despite Tim Hardaway Jr.’s return to the lineup, Beasley’s hot streak didn’t come to an end. Ride the hot hand until he stops hitting shots.