Australasian Tour

Matt Fitzpatrick talks about his attack strategy in Round 1 of the BMW Championship and his comfort level at Olympia Fields.
Sahith Theegala’s shot from 167 yards out skips into the hole, giving him an eagle on No. 14 at the BMW Championship.
Varun Chopra joins Golf Today to recap his victory at the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship, his first professional win.
Ryan Lavner joins Golf Today to discuss U.S. Ryder Cup team hopefuls, notably Justin Thomas and Lucas Glover, as well as the scenes ahead of the BMW Championship this week.
Doug Smith and Will Lowery celebrate 100 episodes of the Beyond the Fairway podcast, discussing what they’re most proud of and notable moments throughout the journey.
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson joins Golf Today to discuss the decision-making process when determining who makes the team, as well as why it is ‘irresponsible’ to speculate at this moment.
Tommy Fleetwood talks with Todd Lewis to discuss building on his consistency in search of his first PGA Tour victory. Go behind the numbers with CDW Intelligence Center.
Relive the best shots and moments of the U.S. Amateur, Round of 64 from Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.
Following the end of the feedback period for the USGA and R&A’s proposed model local rule, the Golf Central team evaluates what’s next for this topic.
Brentley Romine talks about the relative unknowns making a splash at the U.S. Amateur and other storylines at Cherry Hills as well as offering a Walker Cup squad update.
John Wood joins Golf Today to preview the U.S. Amateur, from players to watch to challenges posed by Cherry Hills.
John Cook reflects on his success as an amateur golfer before sharing some advice for amateurs ahead of the weekend’s championship.
Megan Schofill joins Golf Today to discuss the emotions of her U.S. Women’s Amateur win, her future golf plans, her various superstitions and her boyfriend/caddie’s 4 a.m. alarm on the morning of the final round.
Check out the best shots from the final round of the U.S. Women’s Amateur.
An emotional Megan Schofill of Auburn reacts to her win in the 123rd U.S. Women’s Amateur.
Don’t miss the best shots from the semifinal round of the U.S. Women’s Amateur.
Don’t miss the best shots from the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Women’s Amateur.