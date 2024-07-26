 Skip navigation
Bridgeman rediscovers his ‘edge’ at 3M Open

July 26, 2024 03:20 PM
PGA Tour rookie Jacob Bridgeman, who shot an 8-under 63 in Round 1 of the 3M Open, discusses how he regained confidence after missing his previous three cuts.
Up Next
nbc_golf_bridgemanint_240726.jpg
1:10
Bridgeman rediscovers his ‘edge’ at 3M Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_3Mround1ehl_240725.jpg
9:46
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_sahithinterview_240725.jpg
1:24
Theegala focused on ‘tackling course’ at 3M open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_horschel_240724.jpg
4:23
Horschel has ‘high confidence’ ahead of 3M Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_3MOfinaupresser_240723.jpg
1:59
Finau ‘never wants to miss’ 3M Open opportunity
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_3MObryanflightdelay_240723.jpg
2:27
Bryan’s road trip to 3M Open was ‘a great time’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_majorseason_240722.jpg
1:20
Recapping the 2024 men’s golf majors
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgabarracudahls_240721.jpg
3:24
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ptbcrd3hl_240720.jpg
4:50
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_barracuda_round2_240719.jpg
6:05
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_barracuda_rd1_240718.jpg
2:26
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_sales_penskev2_240715.jpg
1:31
Inside the numbers of the Genesis Scottish Open
Now Playing