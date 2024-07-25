How Bryson DeChambeau got Donald Trump to participate in viral YouTube video

Bryson DeChambeau said that his viral YouTube challenge view with former President Donald Trump took just three days to coordinate and that he’s already looking forward to the next video with other influential figures.

DeChambeau’s breaking-50 shoot with Trump – in which he and his partner team up in a scramble format to try and card a sub-50 score from the forward tees – has already garnered nearly 7 million views on YouTube as of this writing. It is by far DeChambeau’s most popular view to date, and it has pushed his number of subscribers past 1.15 million.

DeChambeau said the video shoot took place on July 6 – between the presidential debate with Trump and Joe Biden, as well as the July 13 Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania that ended with an attempted assassination of the former president.

Pledging to donate to the Wounded Warrior Project for every stroke they shot under par, DeChambeau said the day was about “golf and giving back to our nation’s veterans, not politics.” He said he also reached out to the “other side” to set up a round.

“First off, it’s an honor to play with anybody of that type of influence, no matter who it is on any political side,” DeChambeau said Thursday from the LIV event in England. “We wanted to showcase the golf abilities of any influential person, and he was definitely up on a list that I wanted to showcase. We were able to call out and ask him to play, and he said, Yeah, absolutely. We asked the other side, as well, and anyone that wants to play. …

“He’s obviously a figure that can pull a lot of views, and we thought it would be great to showcase his golfing ability, and he’s a pretty good golfer. It was a lot of fun to do, and it took a little bit, but we got it approved and it was fun to shoot. It happened in three days … so it was a few weeks before all the stuff went down, and it was a great time. We had a blast, and I look forward to doing a lot more of those with other influential people.”

DeChambeau has a longstanding relationship with the former president, and earlier in this career, he had the Trump Organization’s logo on his staff bag. Trump’s son also hosted a party for DeChambeau following his victory at the 2020 U.S. Open.

“Politicians are divisive figures for sure,” DeChambeau said, “and I respect and understand that. I think showing the content side of it, creating content, was the most important thing that we were trying to accomplish there and raising a lot of money for charity. Those two things combined, that’s where we were focused on. Trying to take the politics all out of it and just going, Let’s create some amazing fun content for people to see some cool, fun, entertaining shots.”