 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals
Dylan Cease throws second no-hitter in San Diego Padres history, 3-0 win over Washington Nationals
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Round Three
After Open run, Billy Horschel (illness) withdraws before start of 3M Open
AUTO: JUL 20 NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400
Corey LaJoie will not return to Spire Motorsports after this season

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_blackmon_240725.jpg
Vikings CB Blackmon tears ACL at practice
nbc_pftpm_guardiancaps_240725.jpg
Guardian Caps appear to be NFL game ready
nbc_pftpm_williams_240725.jpg
Williams holding out of 49ers training camp

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals
Dylan Cease throws second no-hitter in San Diego Padres history, 3-0 win over Washington Nationals
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Round Three
After Open run, Billy Horschel (illness) withdraws before start of 3M Open
AUTO: JUL 20 NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400
Corey LaJoie will not return to Spire Motorsports after this season

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_blackmon_240725.jpg
Vikings CB Blackmon tears ACL at practice
nbc_pftpm_guardiancaps_240725.jpg
Guardian Caps appear to be NFL game ready
nbc_pftpm_williams_240725.jpg
Williams holding out of 49ers training camp

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How Bryson DeChambeau got Donald Trump to participate in viral YouTube video

  
Published July 25, 2024 03:36 PM
The 152nd Open - Preview Day Three

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 17: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States looks on from the 13th tee during a practice round prior to The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 17, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau said that his viral YouTube challenge view with former President Donald Trump took just three days to coordinate and that he’s already looking forward to the next video with other influential figures.

DeChambeau’s breaking-50 shoot with Trump – in which he and his partner team up in a scramble format to try and card a sub-50 score from the forward tees – has already garnered nearly 7 million views on YouTube as of this writing. It is by far DeChambeau’s most popular view to date, and it has pushed his number of subscribers past 1.15 million.

DeChambeau said the video shoot took place on July 6 – between the presidential debate with Trump and Joe Biden, as well as the July 13 Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania that ended with an attempted assassination of the former president.

Pledging to donate to the Wounded Warrior Project for every stroke they shot under par, DeChambeau said the day was about “golf and giving back to our nation’s veterans, not politics.” He said he also reached out to the “other side” to set up a round.

“First off, it’s an honor to play with anybody of that type of influence, no matter who it is on any political side,” DeChambeau said Thursday from the LIV event in England. “We wanted to showcase the golf abilities of any influential person, and he was definitely up on a list that I wanted to showcase. We were able to call out and ask him to play, and he said, Yeah, absolutely. We asked the other side, as well, and anyone that wants to play. …

“He’s obviously a figure that can pull a lot of views, and we thought it would be great to showcase his golfing ability, and he’s a pretty good golfer. It was a lot of fun to do, and it took a little bit, but we got it approved and it was fun to shoot. It happened in three days … so it was a few weeks before all the stuff went down, and it was a great time. We had a blast, and I look forward to doing a lot more of those with other influential people.”

DeChambeau has a longstanding relationship with the former president, and earlier in this career, he had the Trump Organization’s logo on his staff bag. Trump’s son also hosted a party for DeChambeau following his victory at the 2020 U.S. Open.

“Politicians are divisive figures for sure,” DeChambeau said, “and I respect and understand that. I think showing the content side of it, creating content, was the most important thing that we were trying to accomplish there and raising a lot of money for charity. Those two things combined, that’s where we were focused on. Trying to take the politics all out of it and just going, Let’s create some amazing fun content for people to see some cool, fun, entertaining shots.”