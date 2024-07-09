Watch Now
Inside Veldman's inspiring story
Learn about the moving story of Rose Veldman, a golfer who lost her legs in a 2010 Haiti earthquake when she sacrificed herself to save a young girl amid the devastation.
Players to watch in 2024 Amundi Evian Championship
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Central to discuss key players heading into the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship, including Ally Ewing, Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu.
HLs: Popert leads U.S. Adaptive Open after Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the 2024 U.S. Adaptive Open in Newton, Kansas, where Kipp Popert leads after the second day of play.
Bradley should lead ‘controversy-free’ Ryder Cup
2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team manager John Wood joins Golf Central to discuss Keegan Bradley being named team captain, explaining why he believes the 38-year-old will be "amazing" in the role.
Tiger, DeChambeau react to Bradley’s captaincy
Todd Lewis reports on Bryson DeChambeau and Tiger Woods releasing statements regarding Keegan Bradley being announced as the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team captain.
Highlights: Popert leads U.S. Adaptive Open
Watch highlights from the first round of the 2024 U.S. Adaptive Open in Newton, Kansas, where Kipp Popert leads after the first day of play.
Lavner on Ryder Cup captain: ' I love this move’
Golf Central’s Ryan Lavner reacts to the announcement of Keegan Bradley being the U.S. Ryder Cup team captain and how more accomplished players on the team may treat him in 2025.
Keegan Bradley named 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain
Keegan Bradley is named the U.S. captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup, becoming the youngest American skipper since Arnold Palmer in 1963.
Highlights: BMW International Open, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of the 2024 BMW International Open at Munich, Germany, on the DP World Tour.
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour
The Golf Central crew reacts to Luke Clanton and Michael Thorbjornsen's comments after the John Deere Classic, explaining why the two young golfers are "ready to win now."