Rianne Malixi of the Philippines wins US Girls’ Junior, beating Asterisk Talley in record blowout

TARZANA, Calif. — Rianne Malixi of the Philippines won the 75th U.S. Girls’ Junior a year after falling in the final, routing Asterisk Talley, 8 and 7, on Saturday in the largest championship-match blowout in tournament history.

The 17-year-old Malixi won five straight holes in hot conditions at El Caballero Country Club to take a 7-up lead after 14, was 6 up after 18 and ended it with a par win on the 29th hole.

“It’s hard for me to comprehend right now because everything just came in so quickly,” Malixi said. “I know being USGA champion means a lot. Being able to do that is a huge honor for me and I’m very grateful.

Last year in the final, Kiara Romero beat Malixi, 1 up, at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Course in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“It was such a heartbreak last year because I was so close,” Malixi said. “After that U.S. trip I just practiced a lot. I spent a lot of hours training in Manila. I sacrificed a lot of my social time, school time.”

She has verbally committed to play at Duke, with plans to begin college play in 2025.

The 15-year-old Talley, from Chowchilla, California, teamed with Sarah Lim to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball in May in San Antonio.

“I’m proud of myself for how I played this week, but I made too many mistakes out there today,” Talley said. “I tried to turn it around in the (second 18), but I was too far away, and I couldn’t reach her.”

Malixi earned a spot in the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills.