MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Open 2024 - Day Three - Royal Troon
Yes, Open contender Daniel Brown smokes – just don’t tell his parents
Barracuda Championship - Round Three
Mac Meissner holds onto the lead in the PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship
WNBA: All Star Game-USA Women's National Team at Team WNBA
Arike Ogunbowale and Caitlin Clark lead WNBA All-Stars to 117-109 win over U.S. Olympic team

Top Clips

nbc_golf_openfinalrdearlyhl_240721.jpg
HLs: The Open Championship, Early Final Round
nbc_golf_ptbcrd3hl_240720.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
Chase_Sexton.jpg
Sexton carries MX momentum into break at Washougal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rianne Malixi of the Philippines wins US Girls’ Junior, beating Asterisk Talley in record blowout

  
Published July 21, 2024 08:15 AM
TARZANA, Calif. — Rianne Malixi of the Philippines won the 75th U.S. Girls’ Junior a year after falling in the final, routing Asterisk Talley, 8 and 7, on Saturday in the largest championship-match blowout in tournament history.

The 17-year-old Malixi won five straight holes in hot conditions at El Caballero Country Club to take a 7-up lead after 14, was 6 up after 18 and ended it with a par win on the 29th hole.

“It’s hard for me to comprehend right now because everything just came in so quickly,” Malixi said. “I know being USGA champion means a lot. Being able to do that is a huge honor for me and I’m very grateful.

Last year in the final, Kiara Romero beat Malixi, 1 up, at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Course in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“It was such a heartbreak last year because I was so close,” Malixi said. “After that U.S. trip I just practiced a lot. I spent a lot of hours training in Manila. I sacrificed a lot of my social time, school time.”

She has verbally committed to play at Duke, with plans to begin college play in 2025.

The 15-year-old Talley, from Chowchilla, California, teamed with Sarah Lim to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball in May in San Antonio.

“I’m proud of myself for how I played this week, but I made too many mistakes out there today,” Talley said. “I tried to turn it around in the (second 18), but I was too far away, and I couldn’t reach her.”

Malixi earned a spot in the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills.