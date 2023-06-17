 Skip navigation
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Texans vs. Packers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
Shriners Children's Open - Previews
Friday’s play at Shriners Children’s Open significantly delayed by high winds
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Week 7 Expected Points: Demario Douglas ascending

nbc_golf_lpga_bmwchamprd2hl_241018.jpg
Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship, Round 2
RSmith.jpg
Smith rallies for 200m butterfly World Cup win
LMarchand.jpg
Marchand holds on for 100m IM victory in Shanghai

MLB: NLCS-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
Dodgers vs. Mets NLCS Game 5 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets NLCS Game 5 Preview
St. Louis Cardinals 2024 season recap: Goldschmidt and Arenado disappoint, Masyn Winn emerges
Ohtani and Betts lead Dodgers to latest blowout of Mets for 3-1 lead in lopsided NLCS
Ohtani, Betts present unique conundrum for Mets
LA Dodgers vs. NY Mets NLCS Game 4 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, trends, and stats
Chicago Cubs 2024 season recap: Imanaga, Suzuki stand out in otherwise mixed season
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Shohei Ohtani homers as the Dodgers rout the Mets 8-0 for a 2-1 lead in the NLCS