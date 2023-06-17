Skip navigation
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
Eriq Swan
ES
Eriq
Swan
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Dodgers vs. Mets NLCS Game 5 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets NLCS Game 5 Preview
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Eriq Swan
LAD
Starting Pitcher
Eriq Swan fans five in scoreless start
St. Louis Cardinals 2024 season recap: Goldschmidt and Arenado disappoint, Masyn Winn emerges
Nick Shlain
,
Nick Shlain
,
Ohtani and Betts lead Dodgers to latest blowout of Mets for 3-1 lead in lopsided NLCS
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ohtani, Betts present unique conundrum for Mets
LA Dodgers vs. NY Mets NLCS Game 4 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, trends, and stats
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Chicago Cubs 2024 season recap: Imanaga, Suzuki stand out in otherwise mixed season
Christopher Crawford
,
Christopher Crawford
,
Shohei Ohtani homers as the Dodgers rout the Mets 8-0 for a 2-1 lead in the NLCS
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
