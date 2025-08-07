Athletics at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends and stats for August 7

Its Thursday, August 7 and the Athletics (50-66) are in Washington to wrap up their three-game series against the Nationals (45-68).

Jacob Lopez is slated to take the mound for Oakland against Mitchell Parker for Washington.

One night after giving up 24 hits and 16 runs in a 16-7 loss, the Nationals rebounded limiting the Athletics to four hits and just a single run in winning by the score of 2-1 to even the series at one game apiece. Cade Cavalli and four relievers combined on the gem for Washington. The Nats’ offense managed just four hits as well but they plated two including Riley Adams’ seventh home run of the season.

Lets dive into this afternoon’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at Nationals

Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025

Time: 12:05PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: NBCSCA, MASN, MLBN

Odds for the Athletics at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Athletics (-129), Nationals (+109)

Spread: Athletics -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Nationals

Pitching matchup for August 7, 2025: Jacob Lopez vs. Mitchell Parker

Athletics: Jacob Lopez (4-6, 3.99 ERA)

Last outing: August 1 vs. Arizona - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Nationals: Mitchell Parker (7-11, 5.35 ERA)

Last outing: August 1 vs. Milwaukee - 18.00 ERA, 8 Earned Runs Allowed, 12 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Nationals

The Athletics have won 5 of their last 6 road games, while the Nationals have lost 6 of 9 at home

The Athletics have covered the Run Line in 3 straight road games against the Nationals

Mitchell Parker has not struck out more than 4 opposing hitters since the end of June

has not struck out more than 4 opposing hitters since the end of June Nick Kurtz has hit in 4 straight games (7-15)

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Athletics and the Nationals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Athletics and the Nationals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oakland Athletics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

