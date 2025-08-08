 Skip navigation
T.J. Hockenson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 8, 2025 03:24 PM
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

T.J. Hockenson 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • Hockenson’s targets dipped post-injury last year, but efficiency remained surprisingly steady.
  • Sam Darnold is Seattle now, so young J.J. McCarthy steps in under Kevin O’Connell’s guidance.
  • Fully healthy, Hockenson is well-positioned to return to TE1 status.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions
2025 Detroit Lions Fantasy Preview: Does the end of season Gibbs show return?
The principal players have all returned. Does losing Ben Johnson blunt things for the Lions in fantasy football?

T.J. HockensonTE - Minnesota VikingsBye:6
Age: 28HT: 6-5WT: 248

2024: Hockenson missed seven games last season while recovering from a torn ACL and MCL he suffered in Week 16 of the 2023 season. The veteran tight end returned to play in 10 games in 2024, catching 41 passes for 455 scoreless yards while averaging 11.1 YPR, but hopes to return to his old form now that he’s more than a year removed from his injury. His efficiency metrics post-injury were nearly identical to what he was averaging before his injury, although his targets per game (6.2) in 2024 marked a noticeable decline from his 2023 average (8.5 targets/gm).

What’s Changed: Sam Darnold is now in Seattle and J.J. McCarthy, last year’s No. 10 overall pick, is expected to take the mantle as QB1. While the quarterback position is again in flux, head coach Kevin O’Connell remains a steady presence and looks more and more like a QB whisperer each passing season. Assuming McCarthy is fit for the role, we would expect Hockenson to see volume befitting a high-end TE1.

2025 Outlook: Hockenson is still only 28 years old and has been a focal point of O’Connell’s offense since he first arrived in Minnesota. A full offseason should benefit him and his fantasy managers heading into this season, and give him a good shot at finishing as a top-12 fantasy option at the position.

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

