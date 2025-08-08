Tua Tagovailoa fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Tua Tagovailoa 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot
- Tua’s 2024 was derailed by another concussion and late-season hip injury.
- Healthy going into camp, but deep passing and playmaking remain major concerns.
- Tua is low-ceiling streamer with elevated injury risk and declining supporting cast.
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB - Miami Dolphins
|Bye:12
|Age: 27
|HT: 6-1
|WT: 225
2024: Coming off his first 17-game season, disaster struck early for Tagovailoa. Playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 2, Tagovailoa suffered the third documented concussion of his career in sickening fashion, necessitating a trip to injured reserve. Although Tua likely wouldn’t have ended up on I.R. if not for his history, he … has his history. Upon returning in Week 8, Tagovailoa fixated on getting rid of the ball as fast as humanly possible. His “average time to throw” of 2.31 seconds was the fastest in the NFL. He played well, if with a lack of explosion. Tagovailoa then missed the Dolphins’ do-or-die Week 17 and 18 contests with a hip injury.
What’s changed: Tagovailoa is healthy but talking about getting rid of the ball even faster in 2025. He will be doing so with a diminished supporting cast after the Dolphins flipped Jonnu Smith to the Steelers. Meanwhile, No. 1 receiver Tyreek Hill is coming off the worst year of his career. Now 31, Hill has talked up having a better work ethic this season.
2025 Outlook: A massive injury risk with little difference between his floor and ceiling, Tagovailoa is a strict streamer. Not throwing deep — only six percent of Tua’s 2024 attempts traveled 20-plus yards down the field, placing him 43rd in the league — Tagovailoa won’t be winning many weeks even in plus matchups.
|Year
|Team
|G
|COM
|ATT
|PCT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|R-YD
|R-TD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|MIA
|13
|259
|400
|65
|3548
|25
|8
|70
|0
|231
|231
|231
|2023
|MIA
|17
|388
|560
|69
|4624
|29
|14
|74
|0
|270
|270
|270
|2024
|MIA
|11
|291
|399
|73
|2867
|19
|7
|49
|0
|182
|182
|182
|PROJ 2025
|MIA
|17
|414
|584
|71
|4333
|29
|14
|119
|1
|276
|276
|276
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
