Tua Tagovailoa fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Tua Tagovailoa 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Tua’s 2024 was derailed by another concussion and late-season hip injury.

Healthy going into camp, but deep passing and playmaking remain major concerns.

Tua is low-ceiling streamer with elevated injury risk and declining supporting cast.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

2025 Miami Dolphins Fantasy Preview: Make or break for Tua Tagovailoa Tua Tagovailoa has been absurdly efficient when healthy, but he needs to stay on the field for his 2025 campaign. If he does, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are poised for rebound seasons.

Tua Tagovailoa QB - Miami Dolphins Bye:12 Age: 27 HT: 6-1 WT: 225

2024: Coming off his first 17-game season, disaster struck early for Tagovailoa. Playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 2, Tagovailoa suffered the third documented concussion of his career in sickening fashion, necessitating a trip to injured reserve. Although Tua likely wouldn’t have ended up on I.R. if not for his history, he … has his history. Upon returning in Week 8, Tagovailoa fixated on getting rid of the ball as fast as humanly possible. His “average time to throw” of 2.31 seconds was the fastest in the NFL. He played well, if with a lack of explosion. Tagovailoa then missed the Dolphins’ do-or-die Week 17 and 18 contests with a hip injury.

What’s changed: Tagovailoa is healthy but talking about getting rid of the ball even faster in 2025. He will be doing so with a diminished supporting cast after the Dolphins flipped Jonnu Smith to the Steelers. Meanwhile, No. 1 receiver Tyreek Hill is coming off the worst year of his career. Now 31, Hill has talked up having a better work ethic this season.

2025 Outlook: A massive injury risk with little difference between his floor and ceiling, Tagovailoa is a strict streamer. Not throwing deep — only six percent of Tua’s 2024 attempts traveled 20-plus yards down the field, placing him 43rd in the league — Tagovailoa won’t be winning many weeks even in plus matchups.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 MIA 13 259 400 65 3548 25 8 70 0 231 231 231 2023 MIA 17 388 560 69 4624 29 14 74 0 270 270 270 2024 MIA 11 291 399 73 2867 19 7 49 0 182 182 182 PROJ 2025 MIA 17 414 584 71 4333 29 14 119 1 276 276 276

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs