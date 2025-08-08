 Skip navigation
Shane van Gisbergen signs contract extension with Trackhouse Racing

  
Published August 8, 2025 03:42 PM

Shane van Gisbergen has signed a multi-year contract extension with Trackhouse Racing, the team announced Friday.

The 36-year-old has won three Cup races this season in his rookie campaign, scoring victories in Mexico City, the Chicago Street Race and Sonoma. He goes for his fourth consecutive road course victory Sunday at Watkins Glen (coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

The New Zealand native won in his Cup debut in 2023 at the Chicago Street Race, driving the Project 91 car for Trackhouse Racing. He signed a development deal with Trackhouse Racing in 2024 and ran full-time in the Xfinity Series and 12 Cup races before moving full-time to Cup this year.

“I feel like Trackhouse Racing is my home,” van Gisbergen said in a statement from the team.

“Trackhouse gave me the opportunity to race at Chicago in 2023. That was just a one-race deal, and everything that has happened since then is because of the chance Justin (Marks, Trackhouse founder and owner) took on me. The men and women at Trackhouse have helped me feel at home in this new challenge, and I’ve been loving every minute of it. We still have a lot of work to do, but I couldn’t be happier.”

Said Marks in a statement from the team: “We are getting to watch one of the superstars of racing. What we are asking him to do carries a high degree of difficulty. He’s moved to the other side of the world, learned a new form of racing and at times dominated the competition. He’s one of the greatest.”