Nats' Gore 'almost impossible' to start in fantasy

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
FedExCup playoffs 2025: How it works, events, points system, format, payout, past winners
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Jon Rahm outlines pathway to ranking points for LIV Golf
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
U.S. Open singles champions will get a record $5 million in 2025 and total compensation is up 20%
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Mayfield should ‘still be pretty elite’ in 2025
Judge returns to Yankee lineup
Bengals’ ‘shifting’ philosophy on full display
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
FedExCup playoffs 2025: How it works, events, points system, format, payout, past winners
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Jon Rahm outlines pathway to ranking points for LIV Golf
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
U.S. Open singles champions will get a record $5 million in 2025 and total compensation is up 20%
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Mayfield should ‘still be pretty elite’ in 2025
Judge returns to Yankee lineup
Bengals’ ‘shifting’ philosophy on full display
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Nats' Gore 'almost impossible' to start in fantasy
August 6, 2025 12:15 PM
James Schiano examines how Washington Nationals pitcher Mackenzie Gore has "completely fallen apart," and why it's now "almost impossible" to trust him in fantasy lineups moving forward.
Related Videos
01:49
Judge returns to Yankee lineup
01:35
Monitor Nats’ Cavalli before adding in fantasy
01:20
Finnegan roaring with Tigers since being acquired
01:22
How Muncy’s return, Edman’s injury impact fantasy
01:48
Akin, Marsee top Week 20 waiver-wire targets
01:15
Riley can miss extended time with abdominal strain
01:30
What Misiorowski’s IL stint means for Henderson
01:22
Wilson placed on 10-day IL with fractured forearm
01:50
Perkins, Lawlar winners at MLB trade deadline
01:27
Mets add insurance to lineup, acquire OF Mullins
01:18
Reevaluating closer landscape after trade deadline
01:48
Correa gets ‘vibes upgrade’ after trade to Astros
01:31
Mets beef up bullpen, acquire reliever Helsley
01:44
Suarez’s fantasy value dips after trade to M’s
01:55
Closer Duran ‘is a huge get’ for Phillies bullpen
01:23
Target Phillies, fade Mets in NL East markets
01:25
Misiorowski, Baldwin in ‘close race’ for NL ROY
01:27
‘Ripple effects’ for Brewers amid Chourio’s injury
01:22
What Acuna Jr.'s injury means for Braves, fantasy
01:31
Bieber a ‘big name to watch’ at trade deadline
01:52
Misiorowski ‘not at risk’ of being shut down
01:56
Tigers pitchers to target following Olson’s injury
01:30
Lugo off trade market after extension with Royals
01:38
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
01:48
Target Pederson, Ginn on fantasy waiver wire
01:43
‘Move on’ from Guardians’ Clase in fantasy leagues
01:27
What is McMahon’s fantasy ceiling with Yankees?
01:33
Judge’s injury opens AL MVP door for Raleigh
01:29
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
01:20
Big changes can yield hot second half for Sanchez
Latest Clips
03:55
Mayfield should ‘still be pretty elite’ in 2025
07:17
Bengals’ ‘shifting’ philosophy on full display
12:29
Braun: ‘Sky is the limit’ for Stone in our offense
15:23
Florio discusses NFL, ESPN deal and Parsons
01:23
Bet Shelton in ATP Toronto Semifinals
01:55
Valkyries ‘struggling’ to score ahead of Aces game
02:36
Watt, Anderson worth DPOY bets over favorites
01:59
ND’s Love ‘by far’ the best bet for Doak Walker
02:28
Do Bengals have enough ‘power’ to win AFC North?
01:41
Target ASU to finish with under 8.5 wins in 2025
06:04
What could PGA Tour playoffs changes look like?
09:20
Notre Dame ‘one of the surer things’ in 2025
11:53
Jones has blunt response about handshake deals
03:40
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
05:15
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons
08:09
NFL players, teams, coaches deserving patience
02:28
Should CHI or NYG feel worse about Fields pick?
11:54
What Williams’ extension means for Cook
01:58
How many snaps Sanders is expected to take in 2025
05:02
Predicting who will start at QB for the Saints
05:49
Dart being listed as QB3 is ‘part of the process’
03:01
WNBA 2025 Highlights: Top plays from Tuesday night
08:17
Stafford reportedly dealing with aggravated disc
08:33
What Addison’s three-game suspension means for MIN
06:19
Allen to provide insurance for the Chargers
09:33
How Texans ‘got themselves out of a mess’
11:53
Team RRL ‘make huge statement’ at Road America
07:13
Foster ‘looking forward’ to Iamaleava coming home
07:21
Smith: ‘We want to be a place of development’
10:59
Ferentz excited about additions to Iowa’s QB room
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue