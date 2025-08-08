Nationals at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 8

It’s Friday, August 8 and the Nationals (45-69) are in San Francisco to take on the Giants (58-57). Jake Irvin is slated to take the mound for Washington against Kai-Wei Teng for San Francisco.

The Giants have a slight rest advantage after having a day off Thursday, while the Nationals finished its series with the Athletics. Washington dropped its previous game 6-0 and have lost three straight series for a 1-8 record in that span.

San Francisco is 3-1 in the past four games and won the last two one the Pirates. However, the Giants are 0-6 in the last six home games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Giants

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Time: 10:15PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: MASN2, NBCSBA

Odds for the Nationals at the Giants

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Nationals (+135), Giants (-161)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Giants

Pitching matchup for August 8, 2025: Jake Irvin vs. Kai-Wei Teng

Nationals: Jake Irvin, (8-6, 4.89 ERA)

Last outing: 11.25 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Giants: Kai-Wei Teng, (0-1, 13.50 ERA)

Last outing: 13.50 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Giants

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Nationals and the Giants:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Francisco Giants on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Giants

Washington is 1-7 in the past 8 games

Washington is 3-3 in the past 6 games

The Giants are 0-6 in the last 6 home games

San Francisco is 4-2 in the last 6 games and 4-8 in the past 12

The Nationals have lost 7 of their last 10 games

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Giants and the Nationals have stayed under the Total

The Giants have failed to cover the Run Line in 17 of their last 20 home games

