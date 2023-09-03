IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland updates: Alex Palou trying to clinch second championship
One of two Chip Ganassi Racing drivers will win the 2023 title
A champion could be crowned today at Portland International Raceway, where the NTT IndyCar Series will hold its 16th of 17 races this season.
Entering the Grand Prix of Portland (which is being broadcast on NBC and Peacock), Alex Palou holds a 74-point lead over Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon. Palou will clinch his second championship if he finishes the race at least 54 points over Dixon.
The Ganassi stars are the only drivers who remain mathematically eligible for the title, which will be determined either in Portland or the Sept. 10 finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
Graham Rahal will start on the pole for the second consecutive road course in IndyCar alongside Scott McLaughlin on the front row (click here for the starting lineup).
Follow along below for updates throughout Sunday’s race.
Championship leader Alex Palou waited until the 31st of 110 laps to make his first stop in the Grand Prix of Portland from the lead.
Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon pitted on the next lap from the lead. Both drivers started on the primary compound tires after the top three starters elected for the faster alternate compounds that wear more quickly. Drivers must use each compound for at least one stint during the race.
After their stops, Palou and Dixon are running second and third with David Malukas currently leading.
The first round of strategical moves has started at Portland International Raceway, where the contenders seem focused on getting off alternate compound tires.
Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi, Callum Ilott, Santino Ferrucci and Marcus Ericsson led the first group of lead-lap cars into the pits on Lap 18.
Running second, Scott McLaughlin pitted on Lap 22, which pulled Graham Rahal in from the lead on Lap 23.
That has cycled Alex Palou to the front ahead of Scott Dixon.
The stop for Herta was costly as the Andretti Autosport driver had to stop again for a pit lane speeding penalty.
Alex Palou and Scott Dixon made it unscathed through Portland International Raceway’s treacherous Turn 1, but their was chaos behind the championship contenders.
Kyle Kirkwood went off course in the first corner after rear-end contact with Josef Newgarden.
A few turns later, Callum Ilott and Romain Grosjean were involved in an incident with multiple cars. Grosjean, who revealed this weekend that he won’t be returning to Andretti Autosport, was forced into the pits for major repairs that left him several laps down.
The caution flew on Lap 3 after Will Power got stuck after going off course while being passed by Alexander Rossi.
Will Power spins!— INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) September 3, 2023
Yellow's out early. #INDYCAR
