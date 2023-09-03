IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland updates: Alex Palou trying to clinch second championship

A champion could be crowned today at Portland International Raceway, where the NTT IndyCar Series will hold its 16th of 17 races this season.

Entering the Grand Prix of Portland (which is being broadcast on NBC and Peacock), Alex Palou holds a 74-point lead over Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon. Palou will clinch his second championship if he finishes the race at least 54 points over Dixon.

The Ganassi stars are the only drivers who remain mathematically eligible for the title, which will be determined either in Portland or the Sept. 10 finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Graham Rahal will start on the pole for the second consecutive road course in IndyCar alongside Scott McLaughlin on the front row (click here for the starting lineup).

Follow along below for updates throughout Sunday’s race.