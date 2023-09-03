IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland updates: Alex Palou trying to clinch second championship

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Spain's Aleix Espargaro wins the 2023 Catalunya MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro wins MotoGP Catalunya GP; race marred by violent first lap crash for Francesco Bagnaia
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics 2023 - Day Two
Anne Van Dam breaks driver on way to playoff, finishes T-2
USFPro
Myles Rowe clinches USF Pro 2000 championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_stewarthagestad_230903.jpg
Hagestad unpacks ‘team effort’ in Walker Cup win
nbc_mlb_realmuto_230903v2_1920x1080_2260740163971.jpg
Realmuto crushes home run to give Phillies lead
nbc_golf_gc_gordonintvdisc_230903.jpg
Sargent maintains composure in Walker Cup win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Spain's Aleix Espargaro wins the 2023 Catalunya MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro wins MotoGP Catalunya GP; race marred by violent first lap crash for Francesco Bagnaia
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics 2023 - Day Two
Anne Van Dam breaks driver on way to playoff, finishes T-2
USFPro
Myles Rowe clinches USF Pro 2000 championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_stewarthagestad_230903.jpg
Hagestad unpacks ‘team effort’ in Walker Cup win
nbc_mlb_realmuto_230903v2_1920x1080_2260740163971.jpg
Realmuto crushes home run to give Phillies lead
nbc_golf_gc_gordonintvdisc_230903.jpg
Sargent maintains composure in Walker Cup win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland updates: Alex Palou trying to clinch second championship

One of two Chip Ganassi Racing drivers will win the 2023 title

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Can Palou build on points lead in Portland?
August 29, 2023 08:43 PM
Nate Ryan looks ahead to the Grand Prix of Portland, where Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Alex Palou and Scott Dixon will battle it out with eyes on the championship.

A champion could be crowned today at Portland International Raceway, where the NTT IndyCar Series will hold its 16th of 17 races this season.

Entering the Grand Prix of Portland (which is being broadcast on NBC and Peacock), Alex Palou holds a 74-point lead over Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon. Palou will clinch his second championship if he finishes the race at least 54 points over Dixon.

The Ganassi stars are the only drivers who remain mathematically eligible for the title, which will be determined either in Portland or the Sept. 10 finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Graham Rahal will start on the pole for the second consecutive road course in IndyCar alongside Scott McLaughlin on the front row (click here for the starting lineup).

Follow along below for updates throughout Sunday’s race.

Updates
L31 — Alex Palou pits from the lead
By
Nate Ryan
  

Championship leader Alex Palou waited until the 31st of 110 laps to make his first stop in the Grand Prix of Portland from the lead.

Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon pitted on the next lap from the lead. Both drivers started on the primary compound tires after the top three starters elected for the faster alternate compounds that wear more quickly. Drivers must use each compound for at least one stint during the race.

After their stops, Palou and Dixon are running second and third with David Malukas currently leading.
L18 — Green flag pit stops begin
By
Nate Ryan
  

The first round of strategical moves has started at Portland International Raceway, where the contenders seem focused on getting off alternate compound tires.

Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi, Callum Ilott, Santino Ferrucci and Marcus Ericsson led the first group of lead-lap cars into the pits on Lap 18.

Running second, Scott McLaughlin pitted on Lap 22, which pulled Graham Rahal in from the lead on Lap 23.

That has cycled Alex Palou to the front ahead of Scott Dixon.

The stop for Herta was costly as the Andretti Autosport driver had to stop again for a pit lane speeding penalty.
An eventful start in the City of Roses
By
Nate Ryan
  

Alex Palou and Scott Dixon made it unscathed through Portland International Raceway’s treacherous Turn 1, but their was chaos behind the championship contenders.

Kyle Kirkwood went off course in the first corner after rear-end contact with Josef Newgarden.

A few turns later, Callum Ilott and Romain Grosjean were involved in an incident with multiple cars. Grosjean, who revealed this weekend that he won’t be returning to Andretti Autosport, was forced into the pits for major repairs that left him several laps down.

The caution flew on Lap 3 after Will Power got stuck after going off course while being passed by Alexander Rossi.