 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Houston Astros
Domínguez homers again as Yankees complete three-game sweep in Houston
Portland Classic - Final Round
Teen Monday qualifier fires 63 to win on LPGA
2023 US Open - Day 7
Coco Gauff outlasts Caroline Wozniacki at U.S. Open, could play Iga Swiatek next

Top Clips

nbc_nas_creditone_230903.jpg
Larson clinches spot in Round of 12 with win
nbc_nas_buescher_230903.jpg
Buescher: ‘We had our chance’ during restarts
nbc_nas_reddick_230903.jpg
Reddick: ‘This is the day that we need to have’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Houston Astros
Domínguez homers again as Yankees complete three-game sweep in Houston
Portland Classic - Final Round
Teen Monday qualifier fires 63 to win on LPGA
2023 US Open - Day 7
Coco Gauff outlasts Caroline Wozniacki at U.S. Open, could play Iga Swiatek next

Top Clips

nbc_nas_creditone_230903.jpg
Larson clinches spot in Round of 12 with win
nbc_nas_buescher_230903.jpg
Buescher: ‘We had our chance’ during restarts
nbc_nas_reddick_230903.jpg
Reddick: ‘This is the day that we need to have’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

IndyCar points, results after Portland

  
Published September 3, 2023 11:37 PM

With his series-leading fifth victory of the 2023 season, Alex Palou became a two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion.

It’s the 15th IndyCar championship for Chip Ganassi Racing, which ranks second only to 17 for Team Penske.

With Scott Dixon finishing third to clinch second in the points standings, Ganassi also wrapped up its first 1-2 in the championship since 2009.

Palou has finished eighth or better in 16 races heading into the Sept. 10 season finale at WeatherTeach Raceway Laguna Seca.

With his second victory in Portland, he won by 5.4353 seconds over Felix Rosenqvist.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the BitNile.com Grand Prix of Portland at Portland International Raceway:

RESULTS

Click here for the box score from the 110-lap race on the 12-turn, 1.964-mile road course in Portland, Oregon.

Lap leader summary
Full lap chart
Best section times
Full section data
Pit stop summary
Event summary

Here is the finishing order in the BitNile.com Grand Prix of Portland with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (5) Alex Palou, Honda, 110, Running
2. (11) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 110, Running
3. (4) Scott Dixon, Honda, 110, Running
4. (6) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 110, Running
5. (12) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 110, Running
6. (13) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 110, Running
7. (10) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 110, Running
8. (23) David Malukas, Honda, 110, Running
9. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 110, Running
10. (16) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 110, Running
11. (17) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 110, Running
12. (1) Graham Rahal, Honda, 110, Running
13. (3) Colton Herta, Honda, 110, Running
14. (21) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 110, Running
15. (8) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 110, Running
16. (22) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 110, Running
17. (20) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 110, Running
18. (18) Juri Vips, Honda, 109, Running
19. (14) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 109, Running
20. (9) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 109, Running
21. (25) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 109, Running
22. (26) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 109, Runnin
23. (24) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 109, Running
24. (27) Tom Blomqvist, Honda, 109, Running
25. (7) Will Power, Chevrolet, 108, Running
26. (19) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 82, Mechanical
27. (15) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 31, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 110.758 mph; Time of Race: 1 hour, 57 minutes, 1.9814 seconds; Margin of victory: 5.4353 seconds; Cautions: Two for six laps; Lead changes: Nine among five drivers. Lap Leaders: Rahal 1-21; Palou 22-30; Dixon 31; Malukas 32-33; Palou 34-47; Dixon 48-59; Palou 60-78; Dixon 79-80; Rosenqvist 81-83; Palou 84-110.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Here are the points standings after the 16th race of the season for:

Drivers
Engine manufacturers
Entrants
Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Palou 618, Dixon 527, Newgarden 470, O’Ward 461, McLaughlin 448, Ericsson 423, Power 393, Lundgaard 362, Rossi 349, Herta 348.

Rest of the standings: Kirkwood 347, Rosenqvist 311, Grosjean 276, Rahal 271, VeeKay 265, Malukas 255, Ilott 236, Ferrucci 201, Castroneves 200, Armstrong 190, DeFrancesco 169, Canapino 164, Jack Harvey 146, Conor Daly 134, Robb 129, Pedersen 115, Hunter-Reay 111, Simon Pagenaud 88, Takuma Sato 70, Ed Carpenter 46, Linus Lundqvist 35, Tony Kanaan 18, Marco Andretti 13, Vips 12, Blomqvist 11, RC Enerson 5, Katherine Legge 5.

NEXT: The NTT IndyCar Series will race Sept. 10 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The race will be broadcast at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

HOW TO WATCH INDYCAR IN 2023: Full NBC Sports schedule