IndyCar points, results after Portland

With his series-leading fifth victory of the 2023 season, Alex Palou became a two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion.

It’s the 15th IndyCar championship for Chip Ganassi Racing, which ranks second only to 17 for Team Penske.

With Scott Dixon finishing third to clinch second in the points standings, Ganassi also wrapped up its first 1-2 in the championship since 2009.

Palou has finished eighth or better in 16 races heading into the Sept. 10 season finale at WeatherTeach Raceway Laguna Seca.

With his second victory in Portland, he won by 5.4353 seconds over Felix Rosenqvist.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the BitNile.com Grand Prix of Portland at Portland International Raceway:

RESULTS

Here is the finishing order in the BitNile.com Grand Prix of Portland with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (5) Alex Palou, Honda, 110, Running

2. (11) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 110, Running

3. (4) Scott Dixon, Honda, 110, Running

4. (6) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 110, Running

5. (12) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 110, Running

6. (13) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 110, Running

7. (10) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 110, Running

8. (23) David Malukas, Honda, 110, Running

9. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 110, Running

10. (16) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 110, Running

11. (17) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 110, Running

12. (1) Graham Rahal, Honda, 110, Running

13. (3) Colton Herta, Honda, 110, Running

14. (21) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 110, Running

15. (8) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 110, Running

16. (22) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 110, Running

17. (20) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 110, Running

18. (18) Juri Vips, Honda, 109, Running

19. (14) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 109, Running

20. (9) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 109, Running

21. (25) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 109, Running

22. (26) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 109, Runnin

23. (24) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 109, Running

24. (27) Tom Blomqvist, Honda, 109, Running

25. (7) Will Power, Chevrolet, 108, Running

26. (19) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 82, Mechanical

27. (15) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 31, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 110.758 mph; Time of Race: 1 hour, 57 minutes, 1.9814 seconds; Margin of victory: 5.4353 seconds; Cautions: Two for six laps; Lead changes: Nine among five drivers. Lap Leaders: Rahal 1-21; Palou 22-30; Dixon 31; Malukas 32-33; Palou 34-47; Dixon 48-59; Palou 60-78; Dixon 79-80; Rosenqvist 81-83; Palou 84-110.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Here are the points standings after the 16th race of the season for:

Drivers

Engine manufacturers

Entrants

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Palou 618, Dixon 527, Newgarden 470, O’Ward 461, McLaughlin 448, Ericsson 423, Power 393, Lundgaard 362, Rossi 349, Herta 348.

Rest of the standings: Kirkwood 347, Rosenqvist 311, Grosjean 276, Rahal 271, VeeKay 265, Malukas 255, Ilott 236, Ferrucci 201, Castroneves 200, Armstrong 190, DeFrancesco 169, Canapino 164, Jack Harvey 146, Conor Daly 134, Robb 129, Pedersen 115, Hunter-Reay 111, Simon Pagenaud 88, Takuma Sato 70, Ed Carpenter 46, Linus Lundqvist 35, Tony Kanaan 18, Marco Andretti 13, Vips 12, Blomqvist 11, RC Enerson 5, Katherine Legge 5.

NEXT: The NTT IndyCar Series will race Sept. 10 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The race will be broadcast at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

