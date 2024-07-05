NASCAR Cup Chicago Street Race: NBC broadcast info, forecast, start time

NASCAR returns to the streets of Chicago with the field looking for a way to defeat Shane van Gisbergen after he won last year’s race in his NASCAR debut.

Van Gisbergen will be among the favorites, but there will be plenty of drivers to watch. Chase Elliott finished third last year and has won seven road course races, more than any other active driver. Christopher Bell won both stages in last year’s race and has won the most stages this season.

Also, this weekend marks the next opportunity to see how Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson race each other after their duels the past two weeks.

Friday 5: Denny Hamlin vs. Kyle Larson, the next great rivalry in NASCAR? The two drivers are tied for the most Cup wins this season but also have had their share of run-ins.

Details for Sunday’s Chicago Street Course race

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:45 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 3:35 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 4:10 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 4:37 p.m. … “America the Beautiful” will be performed at 4:38 p.m. by Uniting Voices Chicago. … The national anthem will be performed at 4:40 p.m. by Wayne Messmer.

DISTANCE: The race is 75 laps (165 miles) on the 2.2-mile street course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 45.

2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race: Course map, layout, attractions, and more The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series return to Chicago for a second straight year. The 2.2-mile course will weave through some of the Windy City’s most historic attractions.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: NBC and Peacock will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Mostly cloudy with a high of 82 degrees and a 17% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Shane van Gisbergen won in his NASCAR debut. Justin Haley placed second. Chase Elliott finished third.

