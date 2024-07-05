 Skip navigation
Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
CYCLING-TDF-2024-STAGE07
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/r2r8cbtbhjag1kwg7muu
Four-Star Friday: Six more prospects join elite ranks
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_raiintv_240705.jpg
Rai in co-lead after Round 2 of John Deere Classic
nbc_cyc_btp_240705.jpg
Evenepoel fires ‘warning shot’ in Stage 7 win
nbc_cyc_tdfstage7hl_240705.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 7

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Cup Chicago Street Race: NBC broadcast info, forecast, start time

  
Published July 5, 2024 04:00 PM

NASCAR returns to the streets of Chicago with the field looking for a way to defeat Shane van Gisbergen after he won last year’s race in his NASCAR debut.

Van Gisbergen will be among the favorites, but there will be plenty of drivers to watch. Chase Elliott finished third last year and has won seven road course races, more than any other active driver. Christopher Bell won both stages in last year’s race and has won the most stages this season.

Also, this weekend marks the next opportunity to see how Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson race each other after their duels the past two weeks.

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin 2.jpg
Friday 5: Denny Hamlin vs. Kyle Larson, the next great rivalry in NASCAR?
The two drivers are tied for the most Cup wins this season but also have had their share of run-ins.

Details for Sunday’s Chicago Street Course race

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:45 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 3:35 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 4:10 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 4:37 p.m. … “America the Beautiful” will be performed at 4:38 p.m. by Uniting Voices Chicago. … The national anthem will be performed at 4:40 p.m. by Wayne Messmer.

DISTANCE: The race is 75 laps (165 miles) on the 2.2-mile street course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 45.

SPORTS-CAR-NASCAR-CHICAGO-SPORTSPLUS-2-TB
2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race: Course map, layout, attractions, and more
The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series return to Chicago for a second straight year. The 2.2-mile course will weave through some of the Windy City’s most historic attractions.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: NBC and Peacock will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Mostly cloudy with a high of 82 degrees and a 17% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Shane van Gisbergen won in his NASCAR debut. Justin Haley placed second. Chase Elliott finished third.