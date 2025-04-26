Talladega starting lineup: Zane Smith wins first career NASCAR Cup pole

Zane Smith scored his first career NASCAR Cup pole Saturday and will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday’s race.

Smith’s pole marks the third in a row for Front Row Motorsports at Talladega. Front Row Motorsports has won the pole for six of the last eight races at drafting tracks.

Smith earned the pole with a lap of 182.174 mph.

Kyle Busch will join Smith on the front row. Busch qualified second after a lap of 181.718 mph. Busch has started in the top four in each of the last three Talladega races. This is his best start of the season.

Reigning Cup champion Joey Logano qualified third after a lap of 181.708 mph. Ryan Preece qualified at the same speed and will start fourth.

Busch’s teammate at Richard Childress Racing, Austin Dillon, qualified fifth with a lap of 181.584 mph.

Green flag for Sunday’s race is scheduled for 3:20 p.m. ET on Fox.