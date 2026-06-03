Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 3

The Dodgers (39-22) tied up the series with a 6-5 win on Tuesday, but have two games left with the Diamondbacks (32-28). Shohei Ohtani and Zac Gallen take the mound for game three of the four game series between the NL West opponents.

Los Angeles is 4-1 versus Arizona this season and have outscored the Diamondbacks, 23-17 in that five game span. The Dodgers are 2-2 in the past four games, but 8-2 in the last 10 as a bigger picture. If you go a little bigger to the previous 12 games, the Dodgers offense is hitting .270 as a team (5th) with 20 home runs (T-3rd) and 68 runs scored (4th). Los Angeles has scored at least four runs in eight of the last 12 contests.

Arizona is 1-4 in the last five games, but 6-4 in the past 10. The Diamondbacks are currently in a slump offensively. In that five game span, Arizona is hitting .207 (29th) with 18 runs scored (24th) and ranks 29th in OBA, SLG, and OPS. On the other hand, the pitching staff has held up their end of the bargain with a 3.83 ERA (12th) and 1.32 WHIP (15th).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Diamondbacks



Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Time: 9:40 PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-198), Arizona Diamondbacks (+162)

Spread: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-101), Dodgers -1.5 (-120)

Total: 9.0

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Diamondbacks



Wednesday’s pitching matchup (June 3): Shohei Ohtani vs. Zac Gallen



Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen

2026 stats: 59.1 IP, 3-4, 5.16 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 42 Ks, 18 BB



Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani

2026 Stats: 55.0 IP, 5-2, 0.82 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 61 Ks, 17 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is hitting .293 with 63 hits and 111 total bases over 215 at-bats

is hitting .293 with 63 hits and 111 total bases over 215 at-bats The Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker is hitting .235 with 50 hits and 46 strikeouts over 213 at-bats

is hitting .235 with 50 hits and 46 strikeouts over 213 at-bats The Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll is hitting .289 with 61 hits and 115 total bases over 211 at-bats

is hitting .289 with 61 hits and 115 total bases over 211 at-bats The Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .224 with 44 hits and 30 strikeouts over 196 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Diamondbacks



The Dodgers are 32-29 ATS

The Diamondbacks are 37-23 ATS, ranking third-best

The Dodgers are 35-26 to the Under, ranking second-best

The Diamondbacks are 29-28-3 to the Over

The Dodgers are 17-13 ATS as the road team, ranking eighth-best

The Diamondbacks are 18-10 ATS as the home team, ranking fourth-best

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Dodgers:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 9.0

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

