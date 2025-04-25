How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway: Start time, TV info, weather

The streak is at nine consecutive winners without a repeat winner at Talladega Superspeedway, the longest in track history, and there’s a good case it could continue.

Since Ryan Blaney won consecutive races at Talladega in 2019-20, the last nine races have featured these winners in order: Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Blaney, Tyler Reddick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

That leaves a roster of possible candidates for extending the streak that includes two-time Daytona 500 winner William Byron and three-time Talladega winner Joey Logano.

Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Talladega weekend Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has two wins at Talladega and scored more top-10 finishes there than any other Cup track.

The list also includes Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Ryan Preece, Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs, Chase Briscoe, Carson Hocevar, Josh Berry, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez and Austin Cindric — all of whom have shown the capability to put themselves in position to win on drafting tracks.

The past seven drafting track races also have been won by different organizations. Bell’s victory two months ago at Atlanta was the first for Joe Gibbs Racing during the Next Gen era (which started in 2022).

Keselowski, who is mired in his worst start (31st in points) since his 2010 rookie season, leads active drivers with six victories at Talladega.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:08 p.m. by Adam Smith, chief financial officer for Jack Link’s. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:20 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage will open at noon. . ... The drivers meeting will begin at 2:05 p.m. ... Driver introductions will begin at 2:30 p.m. ... The 100th United States Army Band of Fort Knox, Kentucky, will perform the anthem at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 188 laps (500 miles) on a 2.66-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 39 cars entered at Talladega

TV/RADIO: Fox will begin its race broadcast at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Sunshine and clouds with the possibility of a stray shower or thunderstorm. High of 84 degrees with light winds and a 19% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 82 degrees with a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. led the final 12 laps of the Oct. 6, 2024 race and held off Brad Keselowski for his second victory at Talladega Superspeedway

A YEAR AGO: Tyler Reddick led the final six laps of the April 21, 2024 race and held off Brad Keselowski for his first victory at Talladega.