NASCAR Saturday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

  
Published April 26, 2025 06:00 AM

It’s a full day of racing at Talladega Superspeedway with Cup qualifying and races for the ARCA and Xfinity series keeping cars on track for at least eight hours.

The NASCAR Cup Series will hit the 2.66-mile track for the first time this weekend at 10:30 a.m. in a qualifying session for Sunday’s 500-mile race. Michael McDowell (then driving for Front Row Motorsports) won both pole positions at Talladega last year but starting first seems an unfavorable omen. In six races with the Next Gen car, the Talladega pole-sitter has finished 17th or worse.

Jake Finch is the defending winner of the 76-lap ARCA race.

Jesse Love won the Xfinity race at Talladega last April and is one of six different winners in the past six races there.

Talladega Superspeedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, April 26

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. — ARCA Series
  • 1 - 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN)
  • 12:30 p.m. — ARCA race (76 laps, 202.16 miles; FS1)
  • 4 p.m. — Xfinity race (113 laps, 300.58 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 25, Stage 2 at Lap 50; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 83 degrees with a 40% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 77 degrees with a 24% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race and 81 degrees with a 41% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.