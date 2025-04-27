Semenyo drills Bournemouth ahead of Man United

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Landeskog scores 1st goal in nearly 3 years, Avalanche even series with 4-0 win over Stars in Game 4
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
After record-low cut, Korn Ferry Tour’s 72-hole record could fall on Sunday in Texas
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
WWE schedule, updated 2025 PLE/PPV calendar: Cena vs. Orton at Backlash, Survivor Series date, how to watch
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
Neville: Slot, Liverpool ‘deserve’ to win title
How impressive has Slot’s first season been?
What riders said after Pittsburgh Supercross
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Landeskog scores 1st goal in nearly 3 years, Avalanche even series with 4-0 win over Stars in Game 4
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
After record-low cut, Korn Ferry Tour’s 72-hole record could fall on Sunday in Texas
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
WWE schedule, updated 2025 PLE/PPV calendar: Cena vs. Orton at Backlash, Survivor Series date, how to watch
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
Neville: Slot, Liverpool ‘deserve’ to win title
How impressive has Slot’s first season been?
What riders said after Pittsburgh Supercross
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Semenyo drills Bournemouth ahead of Man United
April 27, 2025 09:27 AM
Bournemouth take the lead thanks to Antoine Semenyo's brilliant left-footed strike past Andre Onana in the first half at the Vitality Stadium.
Related Videos
03:01
Neville: Slot, Liverpool ‘deserve’ to win title
03:18
How impressive has Slot’s first season been?
10:38
Extended HLs: Brighton v. West Ham Matchweek 34
09:37
PL Update: Newcastle doom Ipswich to relegation
02:56
Baleba’s 93rd-minute belter gives Brighton lead
14:04
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Ipswich Town MWK 34
10:52
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Leicester City MWK 34
03:07
Newcastle ‘bounce back’ to go third in table
14:23
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Fulham Matchweek 34
01:32
Gomes blasts Wolves 3-0 ahead of Leicester City
01:52
Sessegnon’s 92nd-minute header gives Fulham lead
01:09
Mitoma makes it 2-2 for Brighton against West Ham
01:28
Soucek’s diving header gives West Ham 2-1 lead
01:41
Osula heads Newcastle 3-0 in front of Ipswich Town
01:03
Smith Rowe brings Fulham level with Southampton
01:38
Burn heads Newcastle 2-0 in front of Ipswich Town
01:27
Strand Larsen doubles Wolves’ lead v. Leicester
01:07
Kudus equalizes for West Ham against Brighton
04:51
Isak’s penalty gives Newcastle lead over Ipswich
01:02
Johnson sent off for second yellow v. Newcastle
01:11
Cunha tucks away Wolves opener against Leicester
02:09
Stephens heads Southampton in front of Fulham
01:24
Ayari’s screamer gives Brighton lead v. West Ham
01:50
Jackson delivers for Chelsea against Everton
07:24
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Everton Matchweek 34
01:32
Jackson powers Chelsea 1-0 in front of Everton
01:45
Newcastle -325 among best bets for top 5 finish
08:49
Can Tottenham rise to Bodo/Glimt challenge in UEL?
11:00
City need ‘that edge’ defensively to handle Forest
04:30
PL Update: Palace snatch late equalizer v. Arsenal
Latest Clips
07:04
What riders said after Pittsburgh Supercross
23:24
Highlights: Supercross Round 15, Pittsburgh
12:14
Webb keeps Sexton at bay with wire-to-wire win
04:48
250SX title race a winner-take-all after Round 15
03:29
NFL draft winners and losers: Sanders a winner?
57
Cooper taking positives away from Pittsburgh
54
Sexton: Losing Round 15 ‘a tough pill to swallow’
01:11
Webb withstands pressure at Pittsburgh Supercross
03:16
Analyzing 2025 Kentucky Derby post position draw
55
Thrasher: ‘I could taste the win’ in Pittsburgh
41
Vialle delivers to take red plate in Pittsburgh
42
Hampshire ‘still in it’ despite costly mistake
40
Hammaker battles for fifth after tough start
04:25
McIlroy, Lowry in ‘great position’ ahead of Rd. 4
02:20
Korda settles for 71 after early third-round push
06:32
Thompson driven by quest to win another major
12:15
Derby favorite Journalism draws No. 8 position
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW
09:02
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
08:58
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 3
12:52
Six Nations highlights: England 43, France 42
07:34
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
10:18
Six Nations highlights: Scotland 26, Ireland 19
04:50
Chun ‘staying present’ on cusp of Grand Slam
19:38
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
04:40
Biggest fantasy takeaways from Day 2 of NFL draft
05:58
Milroe, Johnson have tremendous upside
02:10
Gabriel picked ahead of Sanders in ‘stunning’ move
09:30
Analyzing fantasy fit of early Rd. 3 pass catchers
07:45
Korda bounces back to make cut at Chevron Champ.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue