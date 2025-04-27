 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Colorado Avalanche
Landeskog scores 1st goal in nearly 3 years, Avalanche even series with 4-0 win over Stars in Game 4
Veritex Bank Championship 2025 - Round Three
After record-low cut, Korn Ferry Tour’s 72-hole record could fall on Sunday in Texas
SmackDown
WWE schedule, updated 2025 PLE/PPV calendar: Cena vs. Orton at Backlash, Survivor Series date, how to watch
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pitchside_250427.jpg
Neville: Slot, Liverpool ‘deserve’ to win title
nbc_pl_slot_250427.jpg
How impressive has Slot’s first season been?
nbc_moto_smxwhatriderssaid_250426.jpg
What riders said after Pittsburgh Supercross

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Semenyo drills Bournemouth ahead of Man United

April 27, 2025 09:27 AM
Bournemouth take the lead thanks to Antoine Semenyo's brilliant left-footed strike past Andre Onana in the first half at the Vitality Stadium.

nbc_pl_pitchside_250427.jpg
03:01
Neville: Slot, Liverpool ‘deserve’ to win title
nbc_pl_slot_250427.jpg
03:18
How impressive has Slot’s first season been?
nbc_pl_bhavwhuhl_240526.jpg
10:38
Extended HLs: Brighton v. West Ham Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_update_250426.jpg
09:37
PL Update: Newcastle doom Ipswich to relegation
nbc_pl_bhagoalbaleba_250426.jpg
02:56
Baleba’s 93rd-minute belter gives Brighton lead
nbc_pl_newips_250426.jpg
14:04
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Ipswich Town MWK 34
nbc_pl_wolvlei_250426.jpg
10:52
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Leicester City MWK 34
nbc_pl_newipspostgame_250426.jpg
03:07
Newcastle ‘bounce back’ to go third in table
nbc_pl_souvfulhl_250426.jpg
14:23
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Fulham Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal3_250426.jpg
01:32
Gomes blasts Wolves 3-0 ahead of Leicester City
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_250426.jpg
01:52
Sessegnon’s 92nd-minute header gives Fulham lead
nbc_pl_bhagoalmitoma_250426.jpg
01:09
Mitoma makes it 2-2 for Brighton against West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoalsoucel_250426.jpg
01:28
Soucek’s diving header gives West Ham 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_newgoal3_250426.jpg
01:41
Osula heads Newcastle 3-0 in front of Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250426.jpg
01:03
Smith Rowe brings Fulham level with Southampton
nbc_pl_newgoalburn_250426.jpg
01:38
Burn heads Newcastle 2-0 in front of Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal2_250426.jpg
01:27
Strand Larsen doubles Wolves’ lead v. Leicester
nbc_pl_whukudusgoal_250426.jpg
01:07
Kudus equalizes for West Ham against Brighton
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250426.jpg
04:51
Isak’s penalty gives Newcastle lead over Ipswich
nbc_pl_ipsredcard1_250426.jpg
01:02
Johnson sent off for second yellow v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal1_250426.jpg
01:11
Cunha tucks away Wolves opener against Leicester
nbc_pl_sougoal1_250426.jpg
02:09
Stephens heads Southampton in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_bhagoalayari_250426.jpg
01:24
Ayari’s screamer gives Brighton lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_cheevepostgame_250426.jpg
01:50
Jackson delivers for Chelsea against Everton
nbc_pl_cheeve_250426.jpg
07:24
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Everton Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_chegoaljackson_250426.jpg
01:32
Jackson powers Chelsea 1-0 in front of Everton
isakplnewcastle.jpg
01:45
Newcastle -325 among best bets for top 5 finish
nbc_pst_totbg_250424.jpg
08:49
Can Tottenham rise to Bodo/Glimt challenge in UEL?
nbc_pst_facupsemifinals_250424.jpg
11:00
City need ‘that edge’ defensively to handle Forest
nbc_pl_plupdate_250423.jpg
04:30
PL Update: Palace snatch late equalizer v. Arsenal

Latest Clips

nbc_moto_smxwhatriderssaid_250426.jpg
07:04
What riders said after Pittsburgh Supercross
nbc_moto_smxpitthls_250426.jpg
23:24
Highlights: Supercross Round 15, Pittsburgh
pitt_mpx.jpg
12:14
Webb keeps Sexton at bay with wire-to-wire win
vialle.jpg
04:48
250SX title race a winner-take-all after Round 15
nbc_nfl_draftgrades_250426.jpg
03:29
NFL draft winners and losers: Sanders a winner?
nbc_moto_smxcooperint_250426.jpg
57
Cooper taking positives away from Pittsburgh
nbc_moto_smxsextonint_250426.jpg
54
Sexton: Losing Round 15 ‘a tough pill to swallow’
nbc_moto_smxwebbint_250426.jpg
01:11
Webb withstands pressure at Pittsburgh Supercross
nbc_horse_kddrawreax_250426.jpg
03:16
Analyzing 2025 Kentucky Derby post position draw
thrasher.jpg
55
Thrasher: ‘I could taste the win’ in Pittsburgh
nbc_moto_smxvialleintv2_250426.jpg
41
Vialle delivers to take red plate in Pittsburgh
nbc_moto_smxhampshireint_250426.jpg
42
Hampshire ‘still in it’ despite costly mistake
nbc_moto_smxhammakerint_250426.jpg
40
Hammaker battles for fifth after tough start
nbc_golf_gc_rorylowrylites_250426.jpg
04:25
McIlroy, Lowry in ‘great position’ ahead of Rd. 4
nbc_golf_nelly_250426.jpg
02:20
Korda settles for 71 after early third-round push
nbc_golf_lexithompson_250426.jpg
06:32
Thompson driven by quest to win another major
nbc_horse_kddrawing_250426.jpg
12:15
Derby favorite Journalism draws No. 8 position
talladega_xfin.jpg
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW
nbc_golf_zurichrd3_250426.jpg
09:02
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
nbc_golf_chevronrd3_250426.jpg
08:58
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 3
nbc_rugby_sixnats_engvfrahl_250426.jpg
12:52
Six Nations highlights: England 43, France 42
nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
07:34
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_rugby_sixnats_scovirehl_250426.jpg
10:18
Six Nations highlights: Scotland 26, Ireland 19
nbc_golf_geechun_250426.jpg
04:50
Chun ‘staying present’ on cusp of Grand Slam
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
19:38
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_ffhh_day2recap_250425.jpg
04:40
Biggest fantasy takeaways from Day 2 of NFL draft
nbc_ffhh_late3rnd_250425.jpg
05:58
Milroe, Johnson have tremendous upside
nbc_ffhh_gabriel_250425.jpg
02:10
Gabriel picked ahead of Sanders in ‘stunning’ move
nbc_ffhh_early3rdrnd_250425.jpg
09:30
Analyzing fantasy fit of early Rd. 3 pass catchers
nbc_golf_nellyrd2_250425.jpg
07:45
Korda bounces back to make cut at Chevron Champ.