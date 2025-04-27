 Skip navigation
After record-low cut, Korn Ferry Tour’s 72-hole record could fall on Sunday in Texas

  
Published April 27, 2025 08:52 AM

K.K. Limbhasut has broken 70 in each of his first three rounds of this week’s Veritex Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.

His 11-under total is good for … T-66.

Scores continue to be ultra-low at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Texas, where Johnny Keefer leads at 23 under, a shot clear of Austin Greaser, Rick Lamb and Caleb VanArragon. Tyson Alexander, who won each of the first two editions of this tournament (with winning scores of 23 under and 22 under), is solo fifth, another shot back.

Because of inclement weather, the 36-hole cut was made Saturday afternoon. The cut fell at 9 under, a record-low on the developmental tour.

Another record could fall Sunday: Tim Widing’s 72-hole mark in relation to par. Widing shot 31 under to win last year’s Veritex Bank Championship.

Keefer would need a 62 or better to break that record. Considering he already has rounds of 63 and 61 this week, it’s possible.