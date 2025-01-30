 Skip navigation
Weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

  
Published January 30, 2025 07:00 AM

The Clash heads to another quarter-mile but on a new coast this weekend, making its debut at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, after a three-year run at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

The stock cars of NASCAR’s premier series will be back on track Saturday, Feb. 1 with four heat races at the 0.25-mile oval that is nicknamed “The Madhouse.”

After a 75-lap last-chance qualifier Sunday, the 23-car main event will be contested over 200 laps.

Despite initial fears of frigid temperatures, the forecast looks tolerable for the start of February.

Here are the daily schedules and weekend outlook for the NASCAR Cook Out Clash:

Clash weekend weather

Saturday: Mainly sunny with a high of 59 degrees. 54 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the heat races.

Sunday: Mainly sunny with a high of 48 degrees. 46 degrees at the start of the last chance qualifier, and 45 degrees and a 5% chance of rain at the start of the main event.

Clash schedule

Thursday, Jan. 30

(All times Eastern)

  • 8-10 a.m.: Haulers enter Charlotte Motor Speedway
  • 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Inspection at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Friday, Jan. 31

(All times Eastern)

  • 8 a.m.: Haulers exit Charlotte Motor Speedway
  • 11 a.m.: Haulers enter Bowman Gray Stadium
  • 5 p.m.: Driver-crew chief meeting (virtual)

Saturday, Feb. 1

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Modifieds
  • 3:30-10:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity

  • 11:15 a.m.-noon: Modifieds practice
  • Noon-12:45 p.m.: Modifieds qualifying
  • 1:45 p.m.: Modifieds race (125 laps or 90 minutes), Tubi and Flo Racing
  • 6:10-8 p.m.: Cup practice and qualifying (three groups), FS1
  • 8:30 p.m.: Heat Race 1 (25 laps), FS1; MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • 8:45 p.m.: Heat Race 2 (25 laps), FS1; MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • 9 p.m.: Heat Race 3 (25 laps), FS1; MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • 9:15 p.m.: Heat Race 4 (25 laps), FS1; MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, Feb. 2

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 2-11:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity

  • 6 p.m.: Last chance qualifier (75 laps), Fox; MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • 8 p.m.: Main event (200 laps, green flag only, Fox; MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio