 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LPGA T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day One
Nelly Korda off to slow start in bid for four-in-a-row as Sei Young Kim leads Match Play
International Series Macau - Round Two
Tour veterans ‘can’t imagine’ returning after 12 years away, like Anthony Kim
2021 Masters
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Pre-Masters shakeups with McIlroy and JT

Top Clips

nbc_gc_mcilroy_240403.jpg
McIlroy looking to ‘simplify’ things for Masters
nbc_gc_justinthomas_240403.jpg
Fallout from Thomas’ split with caddie Mackay
nbc_golf_lpgaday1_240403.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LPGA T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day One
Nelly Korda off to slow start in bid for four-in-a-row as Sei Young Kim leads Match Play
International Series Macau - Round Two
Tour veterans ‘can’t imagine’ returning after 12 years away, like Anthony Kim
2021 Masters
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Pre-Masters shakeups with McIlroy and JT

Top Clips

nbc_gc_mcilroy_240403.jpg
McIlroy looking to ‘simplify’ things for Masters
nbc_gc_justinthomas_240403.jpg
Fallout from Thomas’ split with caddie Mackay
nbc_golf_lpgaday1_240403.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBAToronto RaptorsMalik Williams

Malik
Williams

Charlie Baker
NCAA President Charlie Baker urges state lawmakers to ban prop betting on college athletes
Prop bets allow gamblers to wager on statistics a player will accumulate during a game.
NBA launches gambling investigation of Porter
What prompted the NBA to investigate Porter?
Report: Porter probed for betting irregularities
NBA reportedly investigating Raptors’ Jontay Porter about “betting irregularities”
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle latest to complain about Lakers’ free throw disparity
RJ Barrett away from Raptors following death of his brother, Nathan Tyler Barrett