 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
Facts, figures, memorable moments on the par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass
SX 2024 Rd 09 Birmingham Haiden Deegan Seth Hammaker.jpg
Haiden Deegan penalized second time at Birmingham for altercation with Seth Hammaker
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 06 Boston College at Miami
College Basketball Best Bets, March 12: Miami vs Boston College in ACC Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_gc_lewislavnerv2_240311.jpg
Scheffler always able to ‘figure out’ his golf
nbc_gc_johnsonwagner_240311.jpg
Wagner inspects the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass
nbc_pl_tacticssession_240311.jpg
Examining Liverpool’s press v. Manchester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
Facts, figures, memorable moments on the par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass
SX 2024 Rd 09 Birmingham Haiden Deegan Seth Hammaker.jpg
Haiden Deegan penalized second time at Birmingham for altercation with Seth Hammaker
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 06 Boston College at Miami
College Basketball Best Bets, March 12: Miami vs Boston College in ACC Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_gc_lewislavnerv2_240311.jpg
Scheffler always able to ‘figure out’ his golf
nbc_gc_johnsonwagner_240311.jpg
Wagner inspects the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass
nbc_pl_tacticssession_240311.jpg
Examining Liverpool’s press v. Manchester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Otto Porter announces retirement from NBA

  
Published March 11, 2024 09:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies v Toronto Raptors

TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 22: Otto Porter Jr. #32 of the Toronto Raptors stands for the National Anthem before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on January 22, 2024 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

After an 11-year NBA career that included winning a championship with the 2022 Golden State Warriors, Otto Porter has announced his retirement.

“For the past 11 years, I had the chance to live my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA,” Porter Jr. said in a statement released through the Utah Jazz. “That dream was capped by winning an NBA Championship! Unfortunately, my body is not allowing me to play at the level that I expect of myself, and I have therefore decided to retire.”

Porter had been waived by the Jazz earlier in the day.

If you want to know what kind of a guy Porter was, go back to his rookie year with the Wizards after playing for Georgetown (Porter was the No. 3 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft). As a letter writer to the Washington Post explained, a homeless man had spent about 25 minutes outside a D.C. sandwich shop begging for food or money when Porter arrived, went inside, and came out with two sandwiches, one for himself and one for the homeless man, then proceeded to sit down and talk with the man while they ate. It was an act of generosity and kindness when he didn’t know anyone was watching that speaks to the character of the man.

Porter, 30, averaged 10.3 points and 4.9 rebounds a game during his career. He played his first five-and-a-half seasons in Washington before moving on to Chicago, Orlando, Golden State and Toronto over the course of his playing days. The Jazz acquired Porter Jr. in a trade that sent Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji to Toronto, but Porter Jr. never set foot on the court there. After being traded to Utah he stepped away from the team to consider his options.

Porter has been battling health issues and has played in only 23 games over the past two seasons. He has played in more than 30 games in a season just once in the last five (the 2022 Warriors title run season).

Mentions
Otto Porter Jr_.png Otto Porter Jr. Washington Wizards Primary Logo Washington Wizards Utah Jazz Primary Logo Utah Jazz