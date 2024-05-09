Watch Now
HLs: PGA Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
Watch highlights from the first round of the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic hosted at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Watch highlights from the first round of the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic hosted at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Wesley and George Bryan, who have an increasingly popular YouTube channel, join Golf Today to discuss what it means to them to compete in the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to report on the fallout from Rory McIlroy not returning to the PGA Tour policy board, exploring what it means for Webb Simpson, the PGA Tour-PIF deal and golf's future.
Gain insight on Quail Hollow Club, host of the Wells Fargo Championship, which is famous for the 'Green Mile' that spans holes 16-18.
Ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship, Rory McIlroy is focused on the "fun element" of golf, aided largely by the Zurich Classic and his win in the event, he tells Todd Lewis.
Golf Today welcomes Johnson Wagner and Rex Hoggard to react to Phil Mickelson's "ludicrous" threat of LIV Golf players boycotting major championships, Talor Gooch's PGA invite, Jordan Spieth's health and Viktor Hovland.
Johnson Wagner and Rex Hoggard join Golf Today for a roundtable about the final year of the Wells Fargo Championship and whether the PGA Tour needs to be more stringent on exemptions for those not on the Policy Board.
Todd Lewis provides an update on Ludvig Åberg, who withdrew from the Wells Fargo Championship due to a knee issue, but still plans to participate in the PGA Championship next week.
Absences by Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Åberg open up the Wells Fargo Championship betting market for players like Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia and more, as Brad Thomas and Denny Carter break down.
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Central to highlight Xander Schauffele's upward trajectory ahead of the PGA Championship in search of his first major title.
Watch some of the best shots from the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where Taylor Pendrith secured his first PGA Tour victory.