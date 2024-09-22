 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2024 season
GOLF: OCT 01 PGA - The Presidents Cup - Final Round
How to watch: 2024 Presidents Cup, Walmart NW Arkansas Classic, Spanish Open
97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024 – Men's Elite Individual Time Trial
Remco Evenepoel, Grace Brown add time trial world titles to Olympic golds

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bmwhlandreax_240922.jpg
Examining Horschel’s composure in BMW Champ. win
nbc_pl_arsredcard_240922.jpg
Trossard sent off for second yellow v. Man City
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_240922.jpg
Gabriel’s header lifts Arsenal ahead of Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2024 season
GOLF: OCT 01 PGA - The Presidents Cup - Final Round
How to watch: 2024 Presidents Cup, Walmart NW Arkansas Classic, Spanish Open
97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024 – Men's Elite Individual Time Trial
Remco Evenepoel, Grace Brown add time trial world titles to Olympic golds

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bmwhlandreax_240922.jpg
Examining Horschel’s composure in BMW Champ. win
nbc_pl_arsredcard_240922.jpg
Trossard sent off for second yellow v. Man City
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_240922.jpg
Gabriel’s header lifts Arsenal ahead of Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rockets agree to buyout, waive 2022 first-round pick A.J. Griffin who may step away from sport

  
Published September 22, 2024 01:02 PM

As had been expected, the Houston Rockets and A.J. Griffin have agreed to the terms of a buyout the team announced.

The buyout is for a reported $250,000 and allows “him to sit out the season while considering whether to continue his career, a person with knowledge of the agreement” told Jonathan Fiegan of the Houston Chronicle.

Griffin — the 21-year-old son of former NBA player and coach Adrian Griffin, and the No. 16 pick out of Duke two years ago — asked for this space away from the game. Griffin looked like a future NBA role player as a rookie, averaging 8.9 points a game and shooing 39% from 3 for Atlanta. Last season was a different story for Griffin, who missed time at the beginning of the season for personal reasons and, when he did return, never cracked the rotation. Griffin averaged 2.4 points a game and shot 29% from 3 while struggling on the defensive end.

The Rockets front office reportedly was intrigued by Griffin and his potential, trading for him this offseason as part of a three-team deal. Griffin played for the Rockets at the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 11.6 points and 3 rebounds a game, shooting 28% from 3 — disappointing stats for a player with Griffin’s experience.

Griffin now has the space he wanted to figure out his future. Let’s hope he finds what he is looking for, whether that includes basketball or not.

Mentions
AJ Griffin (1).png AJ Griffin Houston Rockets Primary Logo Houston Rockets