Rockets agree to buyout, waive 2022 first-round pick A.J. Griffin who may step away from sport

As had been expected, the Houston Rockets and A.J. Griffin have agreed to the terms of a buyout the team announced.

The buyout is for a reported $250,000 and allows “him to sit out the season while considering whether to continue his career, a person with knowledge of the agreement” told Jonathan Fiegan of the Houston Chronicle.

Griffin — the 21-year-old son of former NBA player and coach Adrian Griffin, and the No. 16 pick out of Duke two years ago — asked for this space away from the game. Griffin looked like a future NBA role player as a rookie, averaging 8.9 points a game and shooing 39% from 3 for Atlanta. Last season was a different story for Griffin, who missed time at the beginning of the season for personal reasons and, when he did return, never cracked the rotation. Griffin averaged 2.4 points a game and shot 29% from 3 while struggling on the defensive end.

The Rockets front office reportedly was intrigued by Griffin and his potential, trading for him this offseason as part of a three-team deal. Griffin played for the Rockets at the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 11.6 points and 3 rebounds a game, shooting 28% from 3 — disappointing stats for a player with Griffin’s experience.

Griffin now has the space he wanted to figure out his future. Let’s hope he finds what he is looking for, whether that includes basketball or not.