Take the over for Knicks vs. Pistons game

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to make 2025 her final track season
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
WATCH: Fred Couples holes hybrid shot from 191 yards at par-4 14th
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
LA 2028 Olympics add new events in swimming, gymnastics, track; more female spots for first time
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
HLs: Best of Iriafen from USC’s historic season
Can Penn State finally get over the hump in 2025?
How can Michigan improve its offense next season?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to make 2025 her final track season
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
WATCH: Fred Couples holes hybrid shot from 191 yards at par-4 14th
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
LA 2028 Olympics add new events in swimming, gymnastics, track; more female spots for first time
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
HLs: Best of Iriafen from USC’s historic season
Can Penn State finally get over the hump in 2025?
How can Michigan improve its offense next season?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Take the over for Knicks vs. Pistons game
April 10, 2025 12:28 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the upcoming game between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons, as taking the over could be the smart move despite the Knicks' injuries to vital players.
Related Videos
02:12
Celtics’ path could benefit Cavs’ East chances
01:57
Expect Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies to go under
01:27
Analyzing best bets for NBA finalists
03:06
Hart, Daniel among fantasy’s most improved players
02:53
DEN ownership didn’t do Malone, Booth ‘any favors’
01:52
Why Nuggets-Kings is an NBA play-in preview
01:45
Which teams in West will be in play-in tournament?
01:30
Mavericks could upset Lakers in Doncic’s return
01:39
Atkinson the ‘easy’ pick for NBA COTY
01:55
Hawks could struggle defensively against Magic
01:31
Expect Warriors to bounce back and cover vs. Suns
01:26
Overlooked Pistons should cover vs. Kings
02:01
Green has ‘flipped the paradigm’ in DPOY market
01:41
GSW ‘won’t have problems’ attacking rim vs. Lakers
01:43
Heat in ‘tough spot’ with quick turnaround vs. MEM
02:43
Will Pelicans trade Zion ahead of 2026 season?
03:29
Fantasy ramifications of Grizzlies firing Jenkins
02:20
Snag Allen in fantasy basketball with Durant hurt
02:37
Curry, Jokic deliver epic fantasy performances
01:32
Jokic flips NBA Clutch Player of the Year race
02:23
Jokic flips Clutch Player of the Year award race
01:41
Lay points with Thunder to cover vs. Pistons
02:18
How injuries impact Timberwolves-Nuggets game
01:57
Target Grizzles to cover spread vs. Warriors
01:34
Raptors could give Bulls ‘a scare’ with rest edge
01:50
Are Lakers primed for loss vs. Rockets?
02:12
Celtics in a ‘great spot’ to knock off Grizzlies
01:44
Clippers deserve ‘nudge’ over Magic
01:48
Cavs at ‘massive’ rest disadvantage vs. Pistons
01:27
Rockets can cover spread ‘comfortably’ vs. Jazz
Latest Clips
02:33
HLs: Best of Iriafen from USC’s historic season
05:16
Can Penn State finally get over the hump in 2025?
05:37
How can Michigan improve its offense next season?
05:18
What will Ohio State’s strengths be next season?
13:32
Fantasy football 2025 rookie draft: Picks 6-10
02:40
How ND can hit the ground running next season
10:57
Fantasy football 2025 rookie draft: Picks 1-5
01:38
What position will Steelers pick first in draft?
01:29
Can Dodgers break MLB regular season wins record?
11:57
Arsenal must be mentally strong vs. Real Madrid
10:10
Aston Villa needs to be ‘attack-minded’ vs. PSG
15:13
Howard in ‘basketball heaven’ with HOF induction
09:25
Liverpool should topple struggling West Ham
07:54
Will Arsenal stay hot against Brentford?
07:01
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
11:23
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
05:36
Revisiting Luka’s fractured relationship with Mavs
01:16
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans
02:15
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Indianapolis Colts
08:15
How much is enough for the Dolphins with Hill?
01:19
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Houston Texans
03:40
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Jacksonville Jaguars
04:50
Jets can use Fields’ run skills, develop pass game
16:52
What could Steelers get for Watt in a trade
04:09
Fields addresses possibility of Jets drafting a QB
09:55
Watt sends cryptic message with social media post
02:10
Rodgers doesn’t attend McAfee’s Pittsburgh event
03:58
Fields ‘wasn’t really comfortable’ in Pittsburgh
03:26
Mahomes shows new haircut courtside at Mavs-Lakers
02:54
Does Scheffler vs. McIlroy qualify as a rivalry?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue