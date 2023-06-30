 Skip navigation
ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
Langer's 'precise setup' leads to 3-under Round 2
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
AJ Griffin

AJ
Griffin

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
08:28
NBA Free Agency Tracker: Every important trade, signing, rumor, and report in one place
James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet and more are right in the middle of the action.
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
    Trae Young
    ATL Point Guard #11
    Trae Young drops 20 dimes in OT loss to Philly
    Bogdan Bogdanovic
    ATL Shooting Guard #13
    Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) off injury report Friday
    Trae Young
    ATL Point Guard #11
    Trae Young scores 25 with 16 assists in return
    Bogdan Bogdanovic
    ATL Shooting Guard #13
    ATL starting Dejounte, Bogi, Bey, Collins, Capela
    Jalen Johnson
    ATL Power Forward #1
    Jalen Johnson (hamstring) questionable Friday
Way-too-early team scenarios for Bronny in NBA
Winners, losers from John Collins trade to Utah Jazz
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Report: Hawks finally trade John Collins in salary dump to Jazz for Rudy Gay
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
NBA draft, trade rumors roundup: Wizards wishes, Suns chasing stars, more
Legendary sixth man Lou Williams officially announces retirement
Hawks’ Trae Young plans to shoot more 3s... is that a good thing?