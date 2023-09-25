 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michigan Wolverines RB Blake Corum
Michigan-Minnesota leads NBC Sports, Peacock’s Week 6 Big Ten coverage
Marcell Jacobs, Fred Kerley
Marcell Jacobs, Fred Kerley change coaches two years after Olympic 100m gold, silver
NFL: AUG 17 Preseason - Browns at Eagles
Devon Allen joins list of Olympians to play in NFL regular season game

Top Clips

nbc_pk_larpukanacua_230925.jpg
Rams’ Nacua talks upbringing, setting NFL records
DaleJr.JPG
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Byron’s Texas win
nbc_nas_podtruex_230925.jpg
Are Truex’s title hopes falling apart on pit road?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michigan Wolverines RB Blake Corum
Michigan-Minnesota leads NBC Sports, Peacock’s Week 6 Big Ten coverage
Marcell Jacobs, Fred Kerley
Marcell Jacobs, Fred Kerley change coaches two years after Olympic 100m gold, silver
NFL: AUG 17 Preseason - Browns at Eagles
Devon Allen joins list of Olympians to play in NFL regular season game

Top Clips

nbc_pk_larpukanacua_230925.jpg
Rams’ Nacua talks upbringing, setting NFL records
DaleJr.JPG
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Byron’s Texas win
nbc_nas_podtruex_230925.jpg
Are Truex’s title hopes falling apart on pit road?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steve Kerr says no decision on starting five, adds key is for players to buy in

  
Published September 25, 2023 07:43 PM
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Five

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stands on the side of the court during Game Five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on April 26, 2023 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It has been the biggest storyline around the Warriors since they acquired Chris Paul, and it will be one of the most-watched questions of the preseason:

Who is the Warriors’ starting five? And closing five?

The Warriors starting five last season — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney — had an insanely good +22.1 net rating (via Cleaning the Glass) and was one of the best five-man units in the NBA. Chris Paul is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, one of the best floor generals the game has ever seen and has not come off the bench once in his entire career.

So who starts? Kerr met with the media Monday and said he has not made a decision.

“We basically have six starters, the way I look at it. And only five can can go each night so, I haven’t decided yet what we’re going to do. I want to see training camp, we’re going to try different combinations and take a look. Obviously all six guys are going to play a lot of minutes for us. But you know, if this is going to work then everybody has to embrace it, regardless of who’s starting and who’s not. It only works if the whole team buys in, and I know these guys will. I know five of them really well. And I’m getting to know Chris and I one thing I know about all of them is they want to win more than anything. They’re an incredibly competitive group. And I’m very confident that we’ll figure it out and the guys will buy in and find a way.”

This echoes what Kerr has said previously.

The buy-in part is everything for the Warriors. The most logical basketball move would be to have Paul come off the bench and run the second unit while Curry sits (Golden State’s biggest weakness in recent years is its non-Curry minutes), but Kerr’s job is more about managing egos and keeping players focused and in a good place more than it is Xs and Os. If what’s best for locker room chemistry is for CP3 to start, then he starts.

Kerr addressed several other topics, including how he may not have a contract beyond this season right now but he expects to sign one — thank you Monty Williams for getting Kerr a raise — and isn’t worried about it.

Kerr also discussed his relationship with Chris Paul and how that is developing.

Mentions
Chris-Paul.jpg Chris Paul steve kerr.png Steve Kerr Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors