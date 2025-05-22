 Skip navigation
All Scores
Caitlin Clark, NBA and sports world react to Tyrese Haliburton’s shot, Pacers comeback win

  
Published May 22, 2025 11:16 AM

In my house, as Tyrese Haliburton’s game-tying shot hit the back of the rim, bounced 10 feet in the air, then fell softly through the net, I yelled “Are you kidding me” so loudly my family rushed into the room to make sure I was okay.

My reaction to the Pacers’ wild comeback Game 1 win is typical, and I don’t have a dog in this fight. The reaction around the NBA and sports world to Haliburton and the comeback win by the Indiana Pacers was the same, starting with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Check out the reaction to the shot from the Inside the NBA crew, and the 76ers’ Jared McCain, who was doing a live stream for Bleacher Report.

There were more reactions from around the sports world

