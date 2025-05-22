Caitlin Clark, NBA and sports world react to Tyrese Haliburton’s shot, Pacers comeback win

In my house, as Tyrese Haliburton’s game-tying shot hit the back of the rim, bounced 10 feet in the air, then fell softly through the net, I yelled “Are you kidding me” so loudly my family rushed into the room to make sure I was okay.

My reaction to the Pacers’ wild comeback Game 1 win is typical, and I don’t have a dog in this fight. The reaction around the NBA and sports world to Haliburton and the comeback win by the Indiana Pacers was the same, starting with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

PACERS ARE THE GREATEST COMEBACK TEAM IVE EVER SEEN — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) May 22, 2025

Check out the reaction to the shot from the Inside the NBA crew, and the 76ers’ Jared McCain, who was doing a live stream for Bleacher Report.

The Fellas couldn't BELIEVE Haliburton's game-tying shot 😱 pic.twitter.com/f8FSNGvrbn — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 22, 2025

Jared McCain LOST IT after Tyrese Haliburton forced OT vs. the Knicks 😱 @att pic.twitter.com/bjEtaIEf8d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2025

There were more reactions from around the sports world

Those people saying Haliburton was overrated I wonder what their sources were? 🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) May 22, 2025

Yoooooo he did the Reggie Miller but the reason it’s a 2 is because Spike Lee ain’t there😂😂😂😂😂 — Candace Parker (@Candace_Parker) May 22, 2025