Diamondbacks at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends and stats for May 23

Its Friday, May 23 and the Diamondbacks (26-24) are in St. Louis to take on the Cardinals (27-23).

Zac Gallen is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Miles Mikolas for St. Louis.

Both St. Louis and Arizona were off Thursday. Each is coming off a series that saw them drop two of three. The Cards lost two to the Tigers including a 5-1 loss Wednesday. Arizona lost the final two of their series against the Dodgers.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Cardinals

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: Busch Stadium

City: St. Louis, MO

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Diamondbacks (-129), Cardinals (+109)

Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Cardinals

Pitching matchup for May 23, 2025: Zac Gallen vs. Miles Mikolas

Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-5, 5.14 ERA)

Last outing: 5/17 vs. Colorado - 5IP, 6ER, 8H, 2BB, 5Ks Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (3-2, 3.77 ERA)

Last outing: 5/17 at Kansas City - 6IP, 0ER, 2H, 2BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Cardinals

Betting the Diamondbacks on the Money Line in all their road games this season is showing a 106% return on investment

The Under has cashed in 5 of the Cardinals’ last 7 games with Miles Mikolas on the mound

The Cardinals have covered in 4 successive games with Miles Mikolas as the starter

Willson Contreras is 3-19 over his last 5 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Cardinals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Cardinals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

