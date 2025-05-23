Phillies at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 23

Its Friday, May 23 and the Phillies (32-18) are in Sacramento to take on the Athletics (22-29).

Zack Wheeler is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Jeffrey Springs for Oakland.

The Phillies’ win streak is now at seven games following their sweep of the Rockies. Thursday was an unusually low-scoring affair for Coors Field, but the result was all too common...another Rockies’ loss. Ranger Suarez and three Phillies’ relievers held Colorado scoreless and limited them to seven hits. The Athletics have lost nine in a row. The Angels took four from the A’s earlier this week including back-to-back 10-5 wins to close out the series. Thursday, Luis Severino held the Halos in check allowing just two runs through six innings, but the A’s bullpen failed, and the Angels rallied for the win.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Athletics

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Time: 10:05PM EST

Site: Sutter Health Park

City: Sacramento, CA,

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, NBCSCA, MLBN

Odds for the Phillies at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Phillies (-181), Athletics (+150)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Athletics

Pitching matchup for May 23, 2025: Zack Wheeler vs. Jeffrey Springs

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (5-1, 2.67 ERA)

Last outing: 5/17 vs. Pittsburgh - 6IP, 0ER, 3H, 1BB, 6Ks Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (5-3, 3.91 ERA)

Last outing: 5/18 at San Francisco - 6.2IP, 1ER, 2H, 0BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Athletics

The Phillies are on a 3-game win streak at the Athletics

The Total has cashed the under in 14 of the Phillies’ 24 road games this season

The Phillies have covered the Run Line in 6 straight games

Zack Wheeler has struck out no fewer than 6 opposing hitters in each of his last 6 starts

has struck out no fewer than 6 opposing hitters in each of his last 6 starts Alec Bohm is hitting .333 (22-66) in May

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Phillies and the Athletics:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Phillies at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

