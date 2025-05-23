Pacers vs. Knicks Game 2 Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for May 23

It’s Friday, May 23, and the Indiana Pacers (50-32) and New York Knicks (51-31) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Indiana rallied from down 14 points with 3:44 remaining and down 8 points with 1:20 to force OT and shockingly win Game 1, 138-135. Game 1 became an instant classic and Tyrese Haliburton left his mark on the game with an OT-forcing two-point shot that was inches away from a three, while Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns could not put the Knicks ahead late in OT.

The Pacers are currently 20-20 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Knicks have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Pacers vs. Knicks live today

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: TNT / truTV / Max

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Pacers vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Pacers (+202), Knicks (-247)

Spread: Knicks -5.5

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Pacers an implied team point total of 111.59, and the Knicks 114.46.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Pacers vs. Knicks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Knicks to get even in Game 2:

“Judging by how Game 1 went, you may get better live in-game value betting the Knicks ML, but this is a New York or pass spot for me. The Knicks, in their minds, can’t go back to Indiana down 0-2 with that choke of an effort in Game 1. I could only look toward the Knicks ML or spread.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pacers & Knicks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Knicks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at +5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 225.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers vs. Knicks on Friday

In 2 wins against the Pacers this season the Knicks’ average winning margin is +19

5 of the Pacers’ last 6 matchups with the Knicks have gone over the Total

The Pacers have covered in 5 straight games as a road underdog

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)