Nuggets remove interim tag, hire David Adelman as next head coach

“He had three games to change something, and I think he changed the energy. I think the guys were woken up a little bit. The guys had more energy. He made us believe in something, and we played good, you know? We played a seven-game series with probably the best team in the NBA, and we had opportunity. We had chances. So I think he did a really good job.”

That was Nikola Jokic praising the job David Adelman did as the interim coach of the Denver Nuggets, a sentiment echoed by other veterans such as Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray, with many of them saying they hoped he got the job full-time. You can guess what comes next.

“We’re going to move forward with David Adelman as our head coach,” Josh Kroenke, the Nuggets vice chairman and interim president of basketball operations (after Calvin Booth was fired), said to open his end-of-season press conference. The two sides have agreed to terms.

Kronke said he originally planned to start looking outside the organization for the next head coach, but as he watched how the team bonded and played through the postseason, he realized he had the guy he wanted already in house.

Adelman was thrust into a difficult position, becoming head coach with three games left in the season when Kroenke fired coach Michael Malone and Booth, a duo that had been feuding for years, casting a cloud over the organization. Kroenke hoped the firing would jolt the team out of its slump and it seemed to as they went 3-0 in the rest of the regular season, then in the playoffs beat the Clippers in seven tough games, then pushed the Thunder seven games before falling short.

Adelman held his own in tactical adjustments with two of the better Xs and Os coaches in the league in Tyronn Lue and Mark Daigneault. He also won over the players, as they told Bennett Durando at the Denver Post.

“I love DA,” Aaron Gordon said. “I hope he’s here next year. I hope he’s our coach. I hope he gets an entire training camp and a whole offseason.”

“I’m hoping he gets that job,” added Michael Porter Jr. “I think he’s a great, personable coach.”

Adelman, the son of coaching legend Rick Adelman, got his first NBA job as a player development specialist in Minnesota under his father. After his father retired, the younger Adelman was an assistant coach in Orlando before being hired by Denver and working his way up to being a top assistant under Malone. Adelman had interviewed for multiple NBA head coaching jobs before this one fell in his lap, but he took full advantage of it and gets to keep the gig.