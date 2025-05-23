Rangers at White Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 23

Its Friday, May 23 and the Rangers (25-26) are in Chicago to take on the White Sox (15-35).

Tyler Mahle is slated to take the mound for Texas against Sean Burke for Chicago.

The Sox lost two of three earlier this week. They have now lost eight of their last nine. The Rangers arrive in the Windy City having lost four in a row. Thursday afternoon they lost 1-0 to the Yankees in the Bronx. Nathan Eovaldi allowed one run over six innings but it was one run too many as the Rangers’ bats picked up just three singles and a double.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at White Sox

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: CW33, CHSN

Odds for the Rangers at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Rangers (-187), White Sox (+155)

Spread: Rangers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at White Sox

Pitching matchup for May 23, 2025: Tyler Mahle vs. Sean Burke

Rangers: Tyler Mahle (5-1, 1.47 ERA)

Last outing: 5/17 vs. Houston - 6IP, 1ER, 5H, 2BB, 3Ks White Sox: Sean Burke (2-5, 4.69 ERA)

Last outing: 5/17 at Cubs - 4.2IP, 5ER, 7H, 5BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at White Sox

The Rangers are on a 4-game win streak at the White Sox

6 of the Rangers’ last 7 games against American League teams have gone under the Total

The last 10 games the White Sox have held a rest advantage over their opponents they have gone 8-2 on the Run Line

Marcus Semien has had more than one hit in a game once in May

has had more than one hit in a game once in May Marcus Semien is 12-68 (.176) in May with 1 HR and 11 singles

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Rangers and the White Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Texas Rangers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

