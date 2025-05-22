 Skip navigation
Evan Mobley, Draymond Green headline NBA All-Defensive Teams

  
Published May 22, 2025 02:41 PM

Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley was a first-team lock, as was Draymond Green after an impressive year on that end of the court.

There were not a lot of surprises as the NBA unveiled its All-Defensive Teams on Thursday.

NBA All-Defensive Teams

First Team

1. Evan Mobley (Cavaliers)
2. Draymond Green (Warriors)
3. Luguentz Dort (Thunder)
4. Dyson Daniels (Hawks)
5. Amen Thompson (Rockets)

Second Team

1. Ivica Zubac (Clippers)
2. Jalen Williams (Thunder)
3. Jaren Jackson Jr. (Grizzlies)
4. Toumani Camara (Trail Blazers)
5. Rudy Gobert (Timberwolves)

There were a lot of new names on this list as a changing of the guard in the NBA is underway — 60% of the players named made their first All-Defensive Team. First-Team selections Daniels, Dort, and Thompson, as well as Second-Team picks Camara, Williams, and Zubac, are all first timers.

This is Draymond Green’s ninth time on the list. That list was put together by a vote of 100 media members from around the globe.

If you’re looking for snubs, the Knicks’ OG Anunoby has a case and was next in line with the most votes. Bam Adebayo was hard to leave off this list despite the Heat’s struggles, and the Timberwolves’ Jaden McDaniels has a good case to get a spot on one of these teams.

While Thunder fans can argue that the best defense in the league should have more than two players on this team, the problem is what other individual defender qualifies? Alex Caruso is a stopper but came off the bench in just 54 games for 19 minutes a night, while Chet Holmgren only played in 32 games.

