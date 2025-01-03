Watch red-hot Stephen Curry shoot 8-of-8 from 3 in win over 76ers

It’s hard to find shooting exploits Stephen Curry — the greatest shooter ever to play the game — has not pulled off on a basketball court, but he found one on Thursday night.

Curry shot 8-of-8 from 3 as the Warriors blew out the 76ers (his previous high without a miss was 6-of-6).

WARDELL STEPHEN CURRY II



30 PTS, 8-8 3PT



pic.twitter.com/DdLG4gK1BV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 3, 2025

Curry also had 10 assists in a game where the Warriors offense — which has been bottom 10 on the season — looked like its vintage self in a 139-105 blowout win (Philly was on the second night of a road back-to-back, having blown a lead the night before and lost to Sacramento).

Curry became the first player ever to go 8-of-8 from beyond the arc with 10 assists. He joins eight other players who went at least 8-of-8 from 3 in a game (Sam Perkins, Steve Smith, Michael Finley, Taurean Prince, Jeff Hornacek, plus the trio of Jalen Brunson, Latrell Sprewell and Ben Gordon (twice) went 9-of-9).