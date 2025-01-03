 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch red-hot Stephen Curry shoot 8-of-8 from 3 in win over 76ers

  
Published January 3, 2025 01:28 PM
Philadelphia 76ers v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after he made a three-point basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Chase Center on January 02, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It’s hard to find shooting exploits Stephen Curry — the greatest shooter ever to play the game — has not pulled off on a basketball court, but he found one on Thursday night.

Curry shot 8-of-8 from 3 as the Warriors blew out the 76ers (his previous high without a miss was 6-of-6).

Curry also had 10 assists in a game where the Warriors offense — which has been bottom 10 on the season — looked like its vintage self in a 139-105 blowout win (Philly was on the second night of a road back-to-back, having blown a lead the night before and lost to Sacramento).

Curry became the first player ever to go 8-of-8 from beyond the arc with 10 assists. He joins eight other players who went at least 8-of-8 from 3 in a game (Sam Perkins, Steve Smith, Michael Finley, Taurean Prince, Jeff Hornacek, plus the trio of Jalen Brunson, Latrell Sprewell and Ben Gordon (twice) went 9-of-9).

Mentions
